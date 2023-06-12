White Sox Minor League Update: June 11, 2023

Charlotte Knights

A five-run fourth inning propels Charlotte to a 5-4 win. The offense was pretty much nonexistent beyond that inning, so it was very nice of Sebastian Rivero to bring home four of those runs with one swing of the bat.

AIN'T IT GRAND!!!



Sebastián Rivero with a GRAND SLAM! pic.twitter.com/pgxLvvtoQS — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) June 11, 2023

This was Rivero’s second home run of the season, and it was the difference-maker today. Laz Rivera drove in the run before Rivero’s big swing, an RBI single. The two guys with run production had batting averages of .175 (Rivera) and .206 (Rivero), ah baseball, you weird sport.

On the bump, the number of pitchers used (six) makes it look like a bullpen game, but Jesse Scholtens went four innings. He didn’t do too well, allowing three runs over seven hits. What he did do is show pretty good command with no walks, so those seven hits did not hurt the Knights too much. The pen settled the game down and was instrumental to the win, with one run over five innings. Edgar Navarro was the best of the bunch, and started a run of four no-hit innings between three pitchers. He handled the sixth and seventh, saw six batters and recorded six outs. Bryan Shaw and Nicholas Padilla handled the eighth and ninth, with Padilla recording his fourth Triple-A save.

Birmingham Barons

Oof, a really rough one down in Double-A for Birmingham. The Barons lose 12-1, with minimal successes across the board. The pitching was terrible, especially in the first six innings. Matt Thompson (four innings), Yoelvín Silven (one inning) and Hunter Dollander (one out), combined for the first 11 runs given up. For Dollander, his all came in the sixth, where he gave up four runs and could only find one measly out.

On offense, the only run came from Tyler Neslony, a solo shot in the sixth. Even then, he committed one of the three errors, so even he wasn’t perfect.

Tyler Neslony goes deep into the picnic area. It's his 4th HR on the year. #Barons #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/58h6rfF6eG — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) June 11, 2023

Bryan Ramos had a hit and Travis Snyder had the third. That was it, that was the offense. Yoelqui Céspedes is now hitting worse than .200 after his 0-for-4 day. José Rodríguez went 0-for-4 as well, with three strikeouts.

Winston-Salem Dash

Who says no ties in baseball? Well, the Dash tied, because an onset of monsoon rain made the field unplayable. What sucks even more, they had a 5-2 lead in the top of the seventh but since it was the top, the score reverted to the end of the previous inning. That score was 3-3, thus the tie.

Beyond that, players did actually play, even if a top of an inning no longer counts. Connor McCullough had another High-A start. It was in the middle of his previous two in terms of production. He went three innings, with great command, but was burned by three big hits. McCullough allowed three homers, so he earned the tie in his statistical column, if one exists.

On the offensive end, there were some missed opportunities to avoid a tie. The Dash went 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position and only had one extra-base hit. Caberea Weaver led the team with a couple of hits, but Loidel Chapelli Jr. had the double. Terrell Tatum walked and stole a base today, so pretty much like every other day for him. Shawn Goosenberg stole a bag after a single; it was his 20th swiped base of the season.

Kannapolis Cannon Ballers

Tanner McDougal cannot have good outings every time he starts, and he didn’t do so well in this rain-shortened, six-inning game. He went 3 2⁄3 innings and struggled mightily in the fourth inning. He gave up four runs overall, three of them coming in the fourth. It started with a wild pitch scoring a run, and McDougal’s outing ended after a two-run homer from the Hillcats. Unfortunately for the pitching staff, the bullpen wasn’t better.

They were all saved by the unstoppable offense.

In just six innings, the Cannon Ballers came up with 16 hits and 13 runs scored. Everybody in the lineup reached base at least once. Six batters had at least two hits, and four of those reached base three times on the day. Again, in just six innings the lineup did all that. Tim Elko probably had the best day among the many good days from the bats. He had three hits, one of which was a homer.

Tim Elko goes deep to the berm for his 13th HR on the season. He drives in R 12 (Camilletti) & 13 of the game for the #Ballers, who lead 13-5. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/qWDAmoUej2 — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) June 11, 2023

Mario Camilletti had three hits as well, he just didn’t come away with a home run. Instead, he had two doubles on the day, as his batting average keeps climbing. An interesting hitter here that just gets on base all the time, lately, a bit more often with hits rather than walks. Johnabiell Laureano is in a similar boat, reaching base thrice, including a home run. It was his first this year, as he tries to get his average over the Mendoza Line. Jacob Burke did not have a fantastic day, but a single extended his on-base streak to 24.

