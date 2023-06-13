Sox Populi Podcast 149 — Brett defends Rick Hahn

Chrystal O’Keefe and Melissa Sage-Bollenbach, frankly a little bored and finding so little to do South Side Sox-wise lately, chat it up with Brett Ballantini about where the White Sox stand and what lies ahead for the team.

The first half of our intended short show (spoiler: It was not short) was devoted to the bright spots of the season. Chrystal chooses Romy González, Melissa the sturdy starting rotation, and Brett, with reluctance, the mere 4 1⁄2 -game deficit the White Sox face despite being, by all accounts, a lousy baseball team

Mid-show we roll out some site news, including South Side Sox intern Sage Bollenbach spearheading our new TikTok (@southsidesox_) channel, Melissa’s efforts on Facebook (@SouthSideSox), ever-entertaining guests for Chrystal on Visiting Dugout (the podcast that never sleeps), and the looming likelihood of a daily history pod

And, on to the bad ... Chrystal’s heart breaks a bit in talking about Lance Lynn, Melissa takes down the entire lousy offense, and Brett goes biggest off all, castigating the utter and complete lack of reinforcements at the Double-A or Triple-A levels, at any position

Predictions on what happens with Lucas Giolito

And yes, Brett defends Rick Hahn. Not gonna tease it any more than that. The position taken is utterly plausible, but the mere notion of defending Rick Hahn in the year of our lord 2023 seems ... wrong

Plus, cameos from Freddie Sage-Bollenbach and Willow O’Keefe!

