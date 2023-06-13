Gamethread: White Sox at Dodgers

The White Sox (29-38) are visiting Dodger Stadium for a three-game series against the Dodgers (37-29).

Lance Lynn, 36, will start on the mound for the South Siders. Lynn is off to a horrible start to the season, as he has a 6.72 ERA. A small silver lining is that his FIP (5.30) indicates that his sky-high ERA is at least partially due to misfortune on balls in play. In 72 1⁄ 3 innings of work, Lynn has accumulated 0.2 fWAR. Lynn’s last start was in the Bronx, and he struggled against the Yankees (38-29). During that game, Lynn allowed five runs (all earned) in five innings, but the White Sox won, 6-5.

Tony Gonsolin, 29, is scheduled to start for the Dodgers. Gonsolin, a right-handed pitcher, has an excellent ERA (2.21), but his FIP (4.47) suggests that he is due for some regression. This will be Gonsolin’s second career game against the White Sox. His first game against the South Siders was last year, when Gonsolin allowed only one run in six innings, and the Dodgers prevailed, 4-1. (One day later, largely due to some questionable managerial decisions, the Dodgers beat the White Sox, 11-9.)

Here are tonight’s starting lineups:

Tonight’s game is scheduled to start at 9:10 p.m. Central. As usual, NBC Sports Chicago and WMVP 1000 AM will cover the game. Will the White Sox find their 30th victory of the season? We will find out soon.