White Sox Minor League Update: June 13, 2023

Charlotte Knights

Charlotte tried to blow the game late, allowing four runs in the final two innings, but they rode three innings of multiple runs to a 10-7 win. In the first, the Knights put up a four-spot to start the game. The power wasn’t there, yet, but it was end up being their biggest inning tonight regardless. Victor Reyes singled home the first two, while Oscar Colás got the third.

Then, Reyes and Colás teamed up to score both runs in the fifth with two solo homers.

THERE'S NO STOPPING VÍCTOR REYES!



He gets his 11th home run & 50th RBI of the season!!! pic.twitter.com/Pg2tng4Ic3 — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) June 13, 2023

Just believe us when we say...



Oscar Colás has gone YARD!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/XTmfPSOYkj — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) June 13, 2023

They pair went to add third hits for a combined 6-for-9 day. The last crooked number came in the seventh, with Stephen Piscotty leading that charge; he hit a two-run shot to make it a seven-run game.

The number of pitchers used makes it look like a bullpen game, but Garrett Davila just allowed a lot of runners, so the bullpen came in a bit early. Davila in 4 2⁄3 saw eight runners on base with eight strikeouts. That takes a lot of pitches, and he was removed with 90 — before the fifth ended. Jimmy Lambert made a rehab appearance today as well. It was a 1-2-3 sixth. Where trouble came in was at the start of an A.J. Alexy appearance, to nobody’s surprise. He had control issues, as he allowed more walks (three), and gave up more runs (three), than outs recorded (one).

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Oscar Colás: 3-for-5, 1 HR, 3 R, 2 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K

Víctor Reyes: 3-for-4, 1 HR, 3 R, 3 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K

Stephen Piscotty: 1-for-3, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 0 K vote view results 0% Oscar Colás: 3-for-5, 1 HR, 3 R, 2 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K (0 votes)

0% Víctor Reyes: 3-for-4, 1 HR, 3 R, 3 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K (0 votes)

0% Stephen Piscotty: 1-for-3, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 0 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? Erik González: 0-for-3, 1 BB, 2 K

Garrett Davila: 4 2⁄3 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 8 K

A.J. Alexy: 1⁄3 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 0 K vote view results 0% Erik González: 0-for-3, 1 BB, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Garrett Davila: 4 2⁄3 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 8 K (0 votes)

0% A.J. Alexy: 1⁄3 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 0 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Birmingham Barons

It looked like it was going to be one of those big losses Birmingham seems to complete often, early in this game. Garrett Schoenle had immense trouble in the second inning, allowing five runs against one out. The bats stayed silent for half of the game, the first run not coming until the sixth for the Barons. Starting in the sixth, Birmingham scored seven runs, culminating in a four-run eighth inning that gave the team the win. The game-winner came from Tyler Neslony, on this dribbler into left field.

NES FOR THE LEAD pic.twitter.com/R5yQbguQh4 — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) June 14, 2023

These were two of his three RBIs on the day. José Rodríguez keeps his upswing going today as well, with three hits, one of which was a double. He had one of the RBIs in that four-run eighth.

The big difference was probably the bullpen. They went 7 2⁄3 innings with just one run given up, by Nash Walters. Jonah Scolaro did the best of the bunch, with two 1-2-3 innings.

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? Jonah Scolaro: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

José Rodríguez: 3-for-5, 1 R, 2 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K

Tyler Neslony: 2-for-4, 3 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K vote view results 0% Jonah Scolaro: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (0 votes)

0% José Rodríguez: 3-for-5, 1 R, 2 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K (0 votes)

0% Tyler Neslony: 2-for-4, 3 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? Yoelqui Cespedes: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 2 K

Garrett Schoenle: 1 1⁄3 IP, 5 H, 5 ER, 3 BB, 0 K vote view results 0% Yoelqui Cespedes: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Garrett Schoenle: 1 1⁄3 IP, 5 H, 5 ER, 3 BB, 0 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Winston-Salem Dash

A pretty perfect game for the Dash today, as they pummeled the Tourists, 9-2. They did have some help from Asheville, as the Tourists turned out five errors. Kohl Simas set the tone for everyone, getting a quality start in, his first real good start in High-A. He went six strong with just two runs allowed. His eight Ks helped keep most of the six hits he gave up on the bases. Ernesto Jaquez piggybacked Simas’ six with three no-hit innings to end the game. It was a three-inning save (aren’t those great), as he protected the lead as well as he possibly could.

Where did that lead come from? Well, not from power. No homers from Winston-Salem but there were a couple of doubles. The offense took advantage of the Tourists’ miscues, including those five errors, and six walks. Wilfred Veras, Michael Turner, and Shawn Goosenberg helped get home by just being on base. Veras reached thrice, Turner twice, and Goosenberg twice, while each scored two times. Taishi Nakawake and Caberea Weaver took advantage of all those guys on base in front of them with two RBIs each.

Poll Who was the Dash MVP? Wilfred Veras: 2-for-3, 2 R, 1 BB, 0 K, 1 SB

Michael Turner: 2-for-4, 2 R, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K

Kohl Simas: 6 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 8 K

Ernesto Jaquez: 3 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K vote view results 0% Wilfred Veras: 2-for-3, 2 R, 1 BB, 0 K, 1 SB (0 votes)

0% Michael Turner: 2-for-4, 2 R, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K (0 votes)

0% Kohl Simas: 6 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 8 K (0 votes)

0% Ernesto Jaquez: 3 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Dash Cold Cat? DJ Gladney: 0-for-4, 1 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Terrell Tatum: 0-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 2 K

Loidel Chapelli Jr.: 0-for-5, 0 BB, 1 K vote view results 0% DJ Gladney: 0-for-4, 1 R, 0 BB, 1 K (0 votes)

0% Terrell Tatum: 0-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Loidel Chapelli Jr.: 0-for-5, 0 BB, 1 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Kannapolis Cannon Ballers

A bad start for Drew McDaniel, with lackluster offense, dooms Kannapolis to a 4-2 loss. McDaniel allowed three of his four runs in the first two innings. He got burned by homers, allowing two, and didn’t get enough strikeouts to alleviate the runners on base problem. The bullpen behind McDaniel, was very good, although the offense didn’t pick the pen up for a win. Oriel Castro was first up with 2 1⁄3 no-hit innings, relying on the strikeout; four of his seven outs were Ks. Billy Seidl had the ninth, and a 1-2-3 one at that.

The offense was minimal, and it really came from just two players, as Jacob Burke and Colby Smelley combined for four of the five hits. Burke’s two hits were a bit more exciting: a double and his second homer of his season.

Poll Who was the Kannapolis MVP? Oriel Castro: 2 1⁄3 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

Colby Smelley: 2-for-3, 1 BB, 1 K

Jacob Burke: 2-for-3, 1 HR, 0 BB, 0 K vote view results 0% Oriel Castro: 2 1⁄3 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K (0 votes)

0% Colby Smelley: 2-for-3, 1 BB, 1 K (0 votes)

0% Jacob Burke: 2-for-3, 1 HR, 0 BB, 0 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Kannapolis Cold Cat? Drake Logan: 0-for-3, 0 BB, 3 K

Logan Glass: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 2 K

Drew McDaniel: 4 2⁄3 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 3 K vote view results 0% Drake Logan: 0-for-3, 0 BB, 3 K (0 votes)

0% Logan Glass: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Drew McDaniel: 4 2⁄3 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 3 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

ACL White Sox

The ACL Sox were winning for most of the game, but lost in extras. Gabriel Rodriguez did not start the game on the mound, but he went five shutout innings from the second through the sixth. Brian Carrion was the guy who really struggled, giving up the tying run in the ninth and the losing runs in the 10th.

On offense, two runs aren’t much, but the hits were spread across the lineup. Ryan Burrowes was the only batter with two hits, one a double. Erick Hernández went 1-for-3 today, his first hit on the year.

Poll Who was the ACL Sox MVP? Ryan Burrowes: 2-for-5, 1 R, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 2 K

Gabriel Rodriguez: 5 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K vote view results 0% Ryan Burrowes: 2-for-5, 1 R, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Gabriel Rodriguez: 5 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the ACL Sox Cold Cat? Randel Mondesi: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 4 K

Brian Carrion: 1 1⁄3 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 K vote view results 0% Randel Mondesi: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 4 K (0 votes)

0% Brian Carrion: 1 1⁄3 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

DSL White Sox

Late-game runs and a great start from Denny Lima propeled the DSL Sox to a win. Lima went five innings with just one run allowed. They don’t give balls and strikes down in the DSL but Lima didn’t walk anybody, so he appeared to show decent command. This performance lowered his ERA to 2.08.

On offense, Javier Mogollon and Adrian A. Gill led the way with five of the six team hits on their shoulders. Mogollon went 3-for-3 on his day, with a triple. Gil relied on two singles, but he did walk and drive in two runs.

Poll Who was the DSL Sox MVP? Javier Mogollon: 3-for-3, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 0 K

Adrian A. Gil: 2-for-3, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K

Danny Lima: 5 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 K vote view results 0% Javier Mogollon: 3-for-3, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 0 K (0 votes)

0% Adrian A. Gil: 2-for-3, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K (0 votes)

0% Danny Lima: 5 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now