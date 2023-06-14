Six Pack of Stats: Dodgers 5, White Sox 1

Let’s start with some good news — this game was not a shutout. Bad news? Everyone was awful, and the White Sox were embarrassed just like usual, only in another city this time. The Dodgers took advantage of a struggling Lance Lynn early on and never looked back. The offense might have been left in Chicago — and perhaps Lynn can be left in Los Angeles.

The Starters

Lance Lynn continues to do his best impression of Dallas Keuchel, giving up runs without any sign of command, and doing so with way too many pitches. Lynn gave up six hits, two home runs, four earned runs, walked two, and fanned six in five innings. He left Garrett Crochet with a mess to clean up. With such a large deficit and nonexistent offense, a win became an impossible feat.

Lynn’s 105-pitch outing looked like this:

Tony Gonsolin was able to keep the White Sox to only two hits and two walks while fanning six. And he didn’t have to tax the already-overworked Dodgers bullpen. Gonsolin didn’t even throw anything special or exceptionally good, but it was enough to keep the White Sox scoreless through six innings and 90 pitches, and hand over a clean game to Caleb Ferguson.

Here’s the breakdown:

Pressure Play

The White Sox had a chance to fight back with two on and two out in the fourth. Unfortunately, Yasmani Grandal grounded out to the tune of a 1.17 LI — and the sound of our hopes and dreams being shattered.

Pressure Cooker

Given the early L.A. runs, this was a low-pressure game, as the pressure play featuring Grandal only reached a pLI of a not-so-nice 0.69.

Top Play

Bobblehead honoree Will Smith’s two-run homer in the first, which gave a .175 WPA, was enough to give the Dodgers the only lead they would need.

Top Performer

Tony Gonsolin’s .208 WPA was enough, as he didn’t allow a single batter to score, let alone get more than a couple of hits.

Smackdown

Hardest hit: Jason Heyward’s single in the sixth would actually surpass a home run, at 105.6 mph.

Weakest contact: On the other hand, Heyward’s liner in the third would only come off the bat at 54.4 mph.

Luckiest hit: It’s Jason Heyward again! That first-inning single only had an xBA of .080.

Toughest out: With an xBA of .530 and a chance to at least get the game a little more even in the eighth, Tim Anderson would line out instead.

Longest hit: Will Smith’s first-inning, two-run home run traveled 413 feet.

Magic Number: 7

The @CHGO_WhiteSox account did the math after the A’s won their seventh game in a row. The last time the White Sox had a seven-game win streak was Aug. 22, 2020.

Glossary

CSW called strikes plus whiffs

Hard-hit is any ball off the bat at 95 mph or more

LI measures pressure per play

pLI measures total pressure faced in-game

Whiff a swing-and-miss

WPA win probability added measures contributions to the win

xBA expected batting average

Poll Who was your White Sox MVP? Andrew Vaughn: 2 H, 1 R

Yasmani Grandal: 1 RBI

Garrett Crochet and Tanner Banks: 4 K, 3 IP combined

The A’s and their reverse boycott vote view results 0% Andrew Vaughn: 2 H, 1 R (0 votes)

0% Yasmani Grandal: 1 RBI (0 votes)

0% Garrett Crochet and Tanner Banks: 4 K, 3 IP combined (0 votes)

100% The A’s and their reverse boycott (3 votes) 3 votes total Vote Now