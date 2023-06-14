Bird App Recap: Dodgers 5, White Sox 1

Was there any drama on Twitter today? I’m sure it was chill and the White Sox are totally fine as they begin this series with the Dodgers. Here is a peek at the lineup.
L.A. homies have checked in.
Oh yeah pic.twitter.com/jykuCLJMaS— SoxOptimist (@OptimistSox) June 14, 2023
Lance Lynn, nearing the 20-pitch count, gives up two runs.
2-run homer by Will Smith.— LaMond Pope (@lamondpope) June 14, 2023
Dodgers 2, Sox 0. Bottom of the 1st.
Will fans stay up for this late-night slaughter?
Well, go get ‘em tomorrow! #whitesox pic.twitter.com/NyVVfDqnmm— Future Moncada (@FutureMoncada) June 14, 2023
Make that four.
Which position player will be pitching tonight— Dan Ryan (@ryan35th) June 14, 2023
Turns game on thinking “I love west coast starts”. Then thinks about going straight to bed.— Jeff the Giant (@SoxofWhite) June 14, 2023
Lance sits in the 40s in the second inning.
Tanner Banks better be ready to throw 60 pitches tonight— BeefLoaf (@MrDelicious13) June 14, 2023
That being said, Lance isn’t the only one to blame.
Lynn has been very bad but the offense may still be worse— Austin Guy (@Dzikhead) June 14, 2023
The guys seem to be trying, and Lance has calmed down. But it’s still 4-0 in the sixth.
I do appreciate the hustle tonight from Moncada and LRJ, but would appreciate hits and runs more.— Jacklyn Hilligoss (@JackHill43) June 14, 2023
There is just nothing good in this game. This team is asleep at the plate.
I think it's very fair to start questioning the Chicago White Sox pregame preparation for its hitters.— Josh Nelson (@soxmachine_josh) June 14, 2023
There is also a very stark difference in how these teams are operated.
Watching the #Dodgers vs #WhiteSox really shows you the gap between an organization that puts a heavy emphasis on pro scouting and analytics and one that doesn’t.— SELL THE WHITE SOX (@HashTagWhiteSox) June 14, 2023
Friends, this is not good.
Lance Lynn's line: 5-plus IP, 6 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 6 K, 2 HR— Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) June 14, 2023
105/67
ERA at 6.75
This is fine. Everything is going to be fine fine fine.
the last time the white sox had a seven-game win streak was august 22nd, 2020https://t.co/ZT4GADQtJh— CHGO White Sox (@CHGO_WhiteSox) June 14, 2023
Hmm. Jerry Reinsdorf is trending on Twitter. But we have this, and it’s 5-0, Dodgers.
We have Clint Frazier out here flexing. What a team.— BZ (@SoxInsane) June 14, 2023
Time to rally!
Vaughn safe at third on a bad decision by Scott, who has a 5-0 lead in the ninth and tried to get the lead runner instead of settling for the out at first.— Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) June 14, 2023
By calling it a night I mean I’m still watching https://t.co/ui1pl5ayHc— La Pantera Blanca (@whitesoxken) June 14, 2023
No real rally. Just bad.
White Sox: *score a run on a sac fly*— Kory-dûm (@taiikumenco) June 14, 2023
Me: A run https://t.co/5Ww3Y5xCcs pic.twitter.com/6L7PnHnuaV
Back to ten under. Wheeeeee.— Trooper Galactus (@TrooperGalactus) June 14, 2023
Can’t believe I stayed up way after midnight for this team. See you tomorrow.
June 14, 2023
