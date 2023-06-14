Bird App Recap: Dodgers 5, White Sox 1

Was there any drama on Twitter today? I’m sure it was chill and the White Sox are totally fine as they begin this series with the Dodgers. Here is a peek at the lineup.

Tonight in LA



Tune in at 8:30 for pregame with Chuck & Ozzie @BedfordPark_IL pic.twitter.com/K1K8UQ5k0Z — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) June 13, 2023

L.A. homies have checked in.

Lance Lynn, nearing the 20-pitch count, gives up two runs.

2-run homer by Will Smith.

Dodgers 2, Sox 0. Bottom of the 1st. — LaMond Pope (@lamondpope) June 14, 2023

Will fans stay up for this late-night slaughter?

Make that four.

Which position player will be pitching tonight — Dan Ryan (@ryan35th) June 14, 2023

Turns game on thinking “I love west coast starts”. Then thinks about going straight to bed. — Jeff the Giant (@SoxofWhite) June 14, 2023

Lance sits in the 40s in the second inning.

Tanner Banks better be ready to throw 60 pitches tonight — BeefLoaf (@MrDelicious13) June 14, 2023

That being said, Lance isn’t the only one to blame.

Lynn has been very bad but the offense may still be worse — Austin Guy (@Dzikhead) June 14, 2023

The guys seem to be trying, and Lance has calmed down. But it’s still 4-0 in the sixth.

I do appreciate the hustle tonight from Moncada and LRJ, but would appreciate hits and runs more. — Jacklyn Hilligoss (@JackHill43) June 14, 2023

There is just nothing good in this game. This team is asleep at the plate.

I think it's very fair to start questioning the Chicago White Sox pregame preparation for its hitters. — Josh Nelson (@soxmachine_josh) June 14, 2023

There is also a very stark difference in how these teams are operated.

Watching the #Dodgers vs #WhiteSox really shows you the gap between an organization that puts a heavy emphasis on pro scouting and analytics and one that doesn’t. — SELL THE WHITE SOX (@HashTagWhiteSox) June 14, 2023

Friends, this is not good.

Lance Lynn's line: 5-plus IP, 6 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 6 K, 2 HR



105/67



ERA at 6.75 — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) June 14, 2023

This is fine. Everything is going to be fine fine fine.

the last time the white sox had a seven-game win streak was august 22nd, 2020https://t.co/ZT4GADQtJh — CHGO White Sox (@CHGO_WhiteSox) June 14, 2023

Hmm. Jerry Reinsdorf is trending on Twitter. But we have this, and it’s 5-0, Dodgers.

We have Clint Frazier out here flexing. What a team. — BZ (@SoxInsane) June 14, 2023

Time to rally!

Vaughn safe at third on a bad decision by Scott, who has a 5-0 lead in the ninth and tried to get the lead runner instead of settling for the out at first. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) June 14, 2023

By calling it a night I mean I’m still watching https://t.co/ui1pl5ayHc — La Pantera Blanca (@whitesoxken) June 14, 2023

No real rally. Just bad.

White Sox: *score a run on a sac fly*



Me: A run https://t.co/5Ww3Y5xCcs pic.twitter.com/6L7PnHnuaV — Kory-dûm (@taiikumenco) June 14, 2023

Back to ten under. Wheeeeee. — Trooper Galactus (@TrooperGalactus) June 14, 2023

Can’t believe I stayed up way after midnight for this team. See you tomorrow.