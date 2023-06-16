White Sox Minor League Update: June 15, 2023

Some cool news today, for those fans of career MiLBers finally getting a shot:

As we write tonight, Remillard is on the bench in Los Angeles, praying for extra innings so he might get to debut in a crucial run-scoring or defensive situation. Otherwise, he will surely get his feet wet for the first time in his eight-year pro career up in Seattle over the weekend.

Remillard has played in 694 games in the minors and recorded 2,411 at-bats, playing every position on the field outside of the battery. His story may be slightly less romantic than Tanner Banks’ last season, especially given the southpaw made the White Sox out of spring camp, but it’s inspiring to see a guy scratch his way to The Show. Hats off, Zach!

Remillard also has a No. 1 Fan of a mother, Jen, who undoubtedly will be there in Seattle with him.

Without scanning minors box scores to an unhealthy degree, it seems of late Yolbert Sánchez, one of the rare prospects who ended up MASHING in the unlikely climes of Regions Field in Birmingham and NOWHERE ELSE, is now batting leadoff for the Knights. While there seem to be better options even at Charlotte, Sánchez has finally convinced himself, for six weeks, at least, that Charlotte is just as friendly to his bat as Birmingham, as he has caught fire.

After a woeful April, in which he slashed .203/.297/.215 for a .512 OPS, Yolbert Sanchez has massively rebounded. In May and June he is slashing .333/.385/.394. good for a .779 OPS. He went 2-4 tonight in the #Knights 4-2 loss. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/ZbHw846092 — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) June 16, 2023

Yolbert definitely was not the issue tonight for the anemic Charlotte offense, tallying two safeties and a stolen bag to boot.

Still, tonight evoked the old adage, if Yolbert Sánchez leads off and knocks a third of your hits in a JOHN PARKE start, you will lose. Durham, to be fair just a smidge more efficient than Charlotte tonight, doubled the Knights up, 4-2.

Nate Mondou also provided one-third of Charlotte’s hits, which means the offense took a powder tonight.

How was the pitching? Eh. Parke was lousy, as was South Side hopeful (and this past week runner-up POTW) Declan Cronin. Edgar Navarro and Bryan “Geek” Shaw were MONSTROUS, getting seven of their nine outs by K to finish the final third of the game.

Edgar Navarro fans the side in the 7th! pic.twitter.com/FfvUoV5Eib — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) June 16, 2023

By the way, I am not even kidding. How goddam comfortable in your own skin do you have to be as a 35-year-old Geek. Rock on, Bryan.

Poll Flat game from the Knights. Who was the MVP? Edgar Navarro: 2 IP, H, BB, 4 K

Bryan "Geek" Shaw: IP, BB, 3 K, WP and his goddang nickname is GEEK!

Yolbert Sánchez: 2-for-4, K, SB

Nate Mondou: 2-for-3, 2B, R, RBI, BB, K

Poll Who was the Charlotte Cold Cat in the 4-2 loss to Durham? John Parke: 3 2⁄3 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 4 BB, 3 K, LOSS

Adam Haseley: 0-for-4, 3 K, 2 LOB

Sebastian Rivero: 0-for-4, 2 K, 5 LOB

Laz Rivera: 0-for-3, SF, RBI, 2 K, 4 LOB

The Birmingham Barons (20-40) took a heartbreaking, extra-inning loss against the Tennessee Smokies (33-27), falling short in the 10th, 7-6. Neither starting pitchers had a particularly spectacular game today, however, the Barons weren’t ever able to fully complete the comeback.

Tommy Sommer was on the bump for Birmingham this evening, and he started off with a strong 1-2-3 inning in the first, however, the next inning did not fare as well. After eight consecutive batters, a walked-in run, and a grand slam, Sommer and the Barons quickly found themselves in a five-run deficit after two.

Second career grand slam for Pete Crow-Armstrong!



The top @Cubs top prospect demolishes an 0-2 pitch for his ninth tater of the year for @smokiesbaseball: pic.twitter.com/R0SkuRHUOq — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 16, 2023

Sommer ended up rolling for another four innings, giving up just those five runs solely in the second. In his six innings, he walked three, struck out six, and now sits at a 4.30 ERA after 49 2⁄ 3 innings pitched in 2023.

The Barons started to chip away in the bottom of the disastrous second inning, stealing one run back on ... a Ben Norman bases loaded fielders choice ground ball. Alsander Womack also did his part with an RBI single in the fifth, and Bryan Ramos and Moises Castillo each belted solo shots, and Castillo’s ended up being the game-tying homer in the seventh.

Castillo’s 2nd HR in as many games



97 Exit Velo | 351 FT pic.twitter.com/RoDfBZnfzt — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) June 16, 2023

Gil Luna and Yoelvin Silven held their own out of the bullpen tonight, combining for just one hit, two walks, and four strikeouts. Unfortunately for the Barons, Ben Holmes went on to give up a lead off homer in the 10th, and although Yoelqui Céspedes drove in one final run for Birmingham in the bottom of the extra inning, that deep ball was enough to seal the win for the Smokies in extras.

Poll Who was the MVP for the Barons? Bryan Ramos: 2-for-5, HR, 2 RBI, 2 K

Alsander Womack: 1-for-5, RBI, K

Xavier Fernández: 2-for-4, BB, K

Moises Castillo: 3-for-4, HR, RBI

Poll Who was the Cold Cat for the Barons? Tommy Sommer: 6 IP, 6 H, 5 ER, HR, 3 BB, 6 K

Ben Holmes: IP, 2 H, 2 R, HR, BB

It was a gloomy one in Winston-Salem tonight, and I unfortunately don’t mean the weather. The Dash got blown out by the Asheville Tourists, 16-3, after a brutal first two innings, setting a negative, five-run tone in the first inning.

Andrew Dalquist has had a tough year on the mound, and it certainly shows with a 7+ ERA. The first inning started off on the wrong foot with an error from third basemen, Jason Matthews, and everything snowballed very rapidly down the hill. Dalquist lasted 2⁄ 3 of the inning, and while errors were the main cause of the five runs (only two were earned), his day was still cut fairly short.

The rest of the bullpen was hit or miss, and they were missing for the first six innings. In just the first 5 2⁄ 3 innings, the Dash had already given up 13 runs. Not much you can do to come back from that.

Winston-Salem was able to string together eight hits tonight, with honorable mentions going out to Shawn Goosenberg and Taishi Nakawake, who each had two hits, an RBI, and scored once.

Nakawake goes yard for his FIRST Home Run of the season and puts the Dash on the board! @AtriumHealthWFB pic.twitter.com/gT2KBMW0Dw — Winston-Salem Dash (@WSDashBaseball) June 16, 2023

Poll Who was the MVP for the Dash? Shawn Goosenberg (1B): 2-for-5, R, RBI, SB, HR, K

Taishi Nakawake (SS): 2-for-4, R, RBI, HR, BB, K

Andy Atwood (2B-P): 1-for-2, 2B, 2 BB, 1 IP, BB, 2 K

Poll Who was the Cold Cat for the Dash? Andrew Dalquist (SP): 2⁄3 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 2 ER, BB, HBP, K

Kade Mechals (RP): 2 1⁄3 IP, 4 H, 7 ER, BB, 3 K, HBP, 2 HR

Dylan Burns (RP): 3 2⁄3 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, K

DJ Gladney (RF): 0-for-5, 2 K

Keegan Fish (C): 0-for 2, R, BB, 2 K

Kannapolis: Doubleheader Opener

Kannapolis: Doubleheader Nightcap

Our skeleton crew of core writers here are shorthanded, with a full slate of minors writing and late, late, gutting White Sox games on the West Coast. So in order to steal away and prep yet more copy for Friday, we’ll just have to mash this doubleheader split into one writeup, sorry, no MVPs.

The split was saved by just one inning, and that’s the ninth of the nightcap. Saving that, Kanny would have taken a rare double-L on Thursday, wilting in the second game, 4-2.

And, wow, that nightcap win was gift-wrapped! The bottom of the order, Juan Gonzalez and Christopher DeGuzman, walked then executed a double-steal to put ducks on the pond. Mario Camilletti obliged, tying the game with a two-run single, coming with the extra tension of a full count. But those key fifth and sixth runs came on Wood Ducks errors. Tim Elko’s double-play grounder to short became the super-rare “GWRBI” reached-on-error, and one out later Wilber Sánchez got through the first baseman on another run-scoring error.

The most successful closer in the entire system, Billy Seidl, scurried quickly into the game for a two-strikeout save, his ninth, as 1,228 at Grainger Stadium sat stunned.

Not a great day for White Sox rookie ball teams, as the ACL Sox took one on the chin against the ACL Guardians. Three of four South Side pitchers struggled on the mound Thursday, except for Anderson Comás — Happy Pride, indeed!

Guillermo Cuevas started the game tonight, and through his 3 2⁄ 3 innings, he gave up a whopping nine hits, six earned runs, only racking up one strikeout and walk a piece. The Guardians out-hit the Sox 11-5, and the lack of extra base hits from the Good Guys were the difference in today’s game.

The Sox answered back with one run in the first, but the offense went flat for the next seven innings, while the Guardians piled one to two on for the first five innings.

Matt Archer attempted to start a nine-run, two-out rally in the bottom driving in their second run of the game, but it was just a drop in the bucket in comparison to what they were chasing.

Archer was one of two players that had more than one hit today, accompanied by Ronny Hernández, who blasted one of his two for a double.

Poll Who was the ACL Sox MVP? Anderson Comás (RP): 3 IP, H, 2 K

Ronny Hernández (C): 2-for-4, 2B, RBI, K

Matt Archer (2B): 2-for-3, RBI, BB, K

Poll Who was the ACL Sox Cold Cat? Guillermo Cuevas (SP): 3 2⁄3 IP, 9 H, 6 ER, BB, K

Daniel González (RP): 1 1⁄3 IP, H, 2 R, ER, 2 BB, 3 K

Ronny Robles (RP): IP, 2 ER, 3 BB, K

Alvaro Aguero (CF): 0-for-4, BB,

Godwin Bennett (RF): 0-for-3, 2 K

Manuel Guariman (DH): 0-for-3, R, BB

After a hot start, our DSL dudes have slipped to .500 after allowing four unanswered runs to double up a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first. The Sox faithful at Boca Chica were treated to a rousing start, with Abraham Nunez clobbering a home run that also scored progeny Juan Uribe.

Even had the O’s clobbered right back, you wouldn’t call four runs allowed a poor outing by the arms. But especially when a clodhopper defensive effort from the DSL Sox put five errors on the board and rendered three of four runs unearned, that’s definitely not a bad pitching game. So heads up, arms, collectively holding Baltimore DSL to eight hits and four walks in the game, whiffing seven.

Also, hats off to Leandro Alsinois, who is starting off a DSL season about as well as you possibly can. Somehow between Alsinois and Nunez, both with strong bats and handy quicks, seems like we might have at least one outfielder to pack off proudly Stateside next season.

Notable, Stiven Flores had a very active game, not all great (two errors), but he did pick off two runners, including one at third base. More hilarious is that it was the same player, O’s SS Luis Guevara.

Poll DSL ended our day with a PLOP, but there were some winning efforts nonetheless. Who was the best? Abraham Nunez: 2-for-3, R, HR, 2 RBI, BB, K, PO/CS

Leandro Alsinois: 1-for-2, 2 BB, RF assist to 2B, K, CS

Jeremy Gonzalez: 4 2⁄3 IP, 4 H, 2 R/1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

Fabian Ysalla: 3 1⁄3 IP, 3 H, 2 R/0 ER, BB, K, LOSS

