Share All sharing options for: Bird App Recap: Escape From L.A.

The South Siders look to escape from L.A. with a series win after storming back in dramatic fashion late Wednesday night to steal what looked destined to be yet another bad loss. How many of us stuck around long enough to see that happen? Certainly not me! West Coast games can be rough going sometimes, and the same can be said for a night game on getaway day. LAX to Seattle isn’t exactly a short flight, people. Seriously, screw the schedule-makers for that one.

Here’s how Pedro lines them up this evening:

I, uh, um. WOW.

Yikes Pedro.

OK then.

Here are your pitching matchups in tonight’s series finale:

And because we can’t have nice things:

Prior to tonight’s series finale at the Los Angeles Dodgers, the #WhiteSox placed third baseman Yoán Moncada on the 10-day injured (retroactive to June 14) with lower back inflammation and selected the contract of infielder Zach Remillard from Class AAA Charlotte. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 15, 2023

Eloy returns, Yoan goes on IL. The circle of life. — A Broken Fan (@WriteSox) June 15, 2023

White Sox fandom pic.twitter.com/Dxp2bRe5JU — The K (@Frank_The_K) June 14, 2023

Seriously ...

So here we go squishy-brained insomniacs, let’s cover some tweets!

Michael Grove 0-2 with an 8.28 ERA. You know what that means… He will take a 1 hitter into the 7th against the White Sox. — Courtney Finnicum (@courtney883) June 16, 2023

Who is ready for a series win baby let’s hear it Dodger Nation! — White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) June 16, 2023

Sox fans brimming with optimism early ...

Jessica Mendoza just said that the #Whitesox are missing Andrew Benintendi tonight who is “a big power lefty” — Dave (@MoscoeDavid) June 16, 2023

Um, about that ...

But about things we DO like:

LA PANTERA! — Ryiin (@rfoto) June 16, 2023

#WhiteSox 1 @ #Dodgers 0 [T1-2o]:



Luis Robert Jr. homers (17): fly ball to CF (solo)



Hit: 418ft, 106.3mph, 24°



Pitch: 86.7mph Slider (RHP Michael Grove, 5) — Home Run Tracker (@DingerTracker) June 16, 2023

#WhiteSox 2 @ #Dodgers 0 [T1-2o]:



Eloy Jiménez homers (7): fly ball to RCF (solo)



Hit: 377ft, 101.3mph, 26° , OPPO



Pitch: 96.2mph Four-Seam Fastball (RHP Michael Grove, 6) — Home Run Tracker (@DingerTracker) June 16, 2023

Back to back jacks has me jacked — Roxy (@chi_rox_) June 16, 2023

Sox jump out to an early 2-0 lead after half an inning!

This seems good:

Luis Robert Jr. and Eloy Jimenez have hit back-to-back, two-out HRs off #Dodgers RHP Michael Grove to give #WhiteSox 2-0 lead in top of the first. Grove was ahead in the count on each HR, 0-2 and 1-2. — Mike DiGiovanna (@MikeDiGiovanna) June 16, 2023

This, not so much.

This is the first time White Sox have led at the end of the first inning since May 26 — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) June 16, 2023

Dylan Cease was dealing early in this one.

CEASE MAKING THE DODGER LINEUP LOOK LIKE LITTLE LEAGUERS! #WhiteSox — Suffering White Sox Fan (@white_soxfan96) June 16, 2023

Tweets that preceded awesome events!

We need to tag Grove for more runs. The Dodgers are too good to think two will be enough! — Melissa Sage-Bollenbach (@soxmom72) June 16, 2023

#WhiteSox 3 @ #Dodgers 0 [T4-0o]:



Jake Burger homers (16): line drive to CF (solo)



Hit: 406ft, 109.7mph, 19°



Pitch: 95mph Four-Seam Fastball (RHP Michael Grove, 7) — Home Run Tracker (@DingerTracker) June 16, 2023

Another

Send that man to the @AllStarGame home run derby!!!! @AshlynCarmela — WST Mom (@WhiteSoxJoy) June 16, 2023

And then:

#WhiteSox 4 @ #Dodgers 0 [T4-0o]:



Andrew Vaughn homers (9): line drive to LF (solo)



Hit: 394ft, 111.7mph , 20°



Pitch: 93.9mph Four-Seam Fastball (RHP Michael Grove, 8) — Home Run Tracker (@DingerTracker) June 16, 2023

Awwww shit!! Who are these White Sox??!! ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/gLbTFVkVHf — Angie (@Hockeygirl3784) June 16, 2023

White Sox offense rn pic.twitter.com/t6lqnRqxmd — Kindableu (@kindableu) June 16, 2023

Home run derby tonight in LA for the #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/2qp8lwazHS — Brogan (@Tedbrogan23) June 16, 2023

I thought the home run derby was in July??? — Al (@baseballgalal) June 16, 2023

I mean, no complaints though, right?

Back-to-back not once, but TWICE in one night?? Am I dreaming #WhiteSox — WST Mom (@WhiteSoxJoy) June 16, 2023

No friends, you aren’t!

Sox hitters are taking walks now too? Be still my heart. — Kindableu (@kindableu) June 16, 2023

No jinxes, though ...

You know what’s crazy? Grove has a 8+ ERA and the #WhiteSox aren’t collapsing! — Melissa Sage-Bollenbach (@soxmom72) June 16, 2023

Top of the fifth, Chris Taylor pops one sky high in front of the plate, Yaz loses it in the lights, it drops and takes the luckiest bounce foul ...

Turn on the game and the White Sox instantly let an infield pop up fall — The Dane Dunning-Kruger Effect (@Nick_BPSS) June 16, 2023

Yaz got a lucky break. What the fuck were you doing? — Ryiin (@rfoto) June 16, 2023

It’s actually impressive how dumb the Sox can look on defense omg catch the ball — Liddle Tina (@liddle_ktina) June 16, 2023

That was the dumbest and luckiest play I've ever seen. — Kindableu (@kindableu) June 16, 2023

Cease starts the sixth inning and promptly gives up a pair of singles, and trouble is a-brewin’ for the Sox ...

Perennial CY Young candidate Dylan Cease is finally out. White Sox going to the pen to face Vargas with 1 out and 2 men on.#Dodgers — Andrew Francis (@ImAndrewFrancis) June 16, 2023

Pedro just hates giving relievers clean innings... — Ryiin (@rfoto) June 16, 2023

James Outman singles off of Reynaldo López, and the bases are loaded …

Three pitches later, and we are tied …

#WhiteSox 4 @ #Dodgers 4 [B6-2o]:



Chris Taylor hits a grand slam (11) to LCF



Hit: 391ft, 102.4mph, 30°



Pitch: 98.3mph Four-Seam Fastball (RHP Reynaldo López, 7) — Home Run Tracker (@DingerTracker) June 16, 2023

lol — jacki (@zombie_jacki) June 16, 2023

Now I'm throwing up. — Jacklyn Hilligoss (@JackHill43) June 16, 2023

Ah, here are the White Sox I know. pic.twitter.com/0zCS5ulQwa — Kindableu (@kindableu) June 16, 2023

I step away for like 10 minutes and it's a tie game. That's White Sox baseball. — Mollymollz (@Mollygoroundy) June 16, 2023

Clearly, I’ve watched this team all my life. https://t.co/SNg91kFwpz — Melissa Sage-Bollenbach (@soxmom72) June 16, 2023

We just knew it was too good to last ...

Why do I keep watching this team — White Sox thoughts (@confusedsoxfan) June 16, 2023

Evergreen question of evergreen questions ...

Lopez Experiment. End it. I’m done. Over it. — paige (@paigeyb88) June 16, 2023

Aren’t we all at this point ...

Sox put two on with two out, and then Elvis happens ...

Elvis just went full Leury on us. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/eNUPadXpJl — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) June 16, 2023

Omg they deserve to lose at this point — Liddle Tina (@liddle_ktina) June 16, 2023

Sox bats once again go into hiding after taking the early lead.

And we go 1-2-3 in the 8th. Not what we need to be doing.#WhiteSox — Jonah Rivera (@JonahR215) June 16, 2023

Shelby Miller, Yency Almonte and Evan Phillips have combined for four scoreless innings for #Dodgers, who are tied with #WhiteSox 4-4 entering bottom of the ninth. Rojas-Betts-Freeman due up for LA. — Mike DiGiovanna (@MikeDiGiovanna) June 16, 2023

Not sure why I’m still watching…we know how this is going to end #WhiteSox — White Sox thoughts (@confusedsoxfan) June 16, 2023

Rip the bandaid off Dodgers. Put us out of our misery please... — Ryiin (@rfoto) June 16, 2023

Sadly, the Dodgers did not oblige ...

Sox put runners at second and third and strand both.

To the 11th ...

Mercifully, L.A. walks it off in the bottom half.

The white Sox keep reminding us who they are — Jim (@sportsjimdoc) June 16, 2023

Yup.

pic.twitter.com/D8lTeteBF5 — White Sox get it together (@BrianRios9649) June 16, 2023

If by back up, you mean back to losing miserably, then yes.

That one sucked. Goodnight, friends.