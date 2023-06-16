 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bird App Recap: Escape From L.A.

The White Sox hit some dingers, the Dodgers tie it on one swing, both teams suck for many an inning, dragging out the misery into the early morning hours ...

By Ryiin
The South Siders look to escape from L.A. with a series win after storming back in dramatic fashion late Wednesday night to steal what looked destined to be yet another bad loss. How many of us stuck around long enough to see that happen? Certainly not me! West Coast games can be rough going sometimes, and the same can be said for a night game on getaway day. LAX to Seattle isn’t exactly a short flight, people. Seriously, screw the schedule-makers for that one.

Here’s how Pedro lines them up this evening:

I, uh, um. WOW.

Yikes Pedro.

OK then.

Here are your pitching matchups in tonight’s series finale:

And because we can’t have nice things:

Seriously ...

So here we go squishy-brained insomniacs, let’s cover some tweets!

Sox fans brimming with optimism early ...

Um, about that ...

But about things we DO like:

Sox jump out to an early 2-0 lead after half an inning!

This seems good:

This, not so much.

Dylan Cease was dealing early in this one.

Tweets that preceded awesome events!

And then:

I mean, no complaints though, right?

No friends, you aren’t!

No jinxes, though ...

Top of the fifth, Chris Taylor pops one sky high in front of the plate, Yaz loses it in the lights, it drops and takes the luckiest bounce foul ...

Cease starts the sixth inning and promptly gives up a pair of singles, and trouble is a-brewin’ for the Sox ...

James Outman singles off of Reynaldo López, and the bases are loaded …

Three pitches later, and we are tied …

We just knew it was too good to last ...

Evergreen question of evergreen questions ...

Aren’t we all at this point ...

Sox put two on with two out, and then Elvis happens ...

Sox bats once again go into hiding after taking the early lead.

Sadly, the Dodgers did not oblige ...

Sox put runners at second and third and strand both.

To the 11th ...

Mercifully, L.A. walks it off in the bottom half.

Yup.

If by back up, you mean back to losing miserably, then yes.

That one sucked. Goodnight, friends.

