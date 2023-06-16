Visiting Dugout Episode 23 — Seattle Mariners

The White Sox continue their West Coast road trip to Seattle, taking on the Mariners. Seattle is in a tough division, ranking fourth despite hovering around .500. Both teams seem to have turned a corner, or at the very least are peeking around the corner. Two-time SABR award winner and contributor to Baseball Prospectus Mikey Ajeto joined the podcast to preview the series, chat about the Mariners, and talk about baseball and life. Content warning: There is talk about deep depression.

The wild American League West

What’s going on in Seattle?

How do the Mariners get out of their slump?

Who is the team’s current MVP, and who could be on the trading block?

The Paul Sewald fan club, and how it saved a life

A round of questions from Twitter about best friends, best players aside from Ichiro and Ken Griffey Jr., and Mikey’s love for Nirvana

Series matchup and pitching breakdowns

Why can’t [redacted] join his friend [redacted] in Japan?

Fears, threats, and the keys to win the series

Around the league with Mikey’s thoughts

