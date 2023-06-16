Visiting Dugout Episode 23 — Seattle Mariners

The White Sox continue their West Coast road trip to Seattle, taking on the Mariners. Seattle is in a tough division, ranking fourth despite hovering around .500. Both teams seem to have turned a corner, or at the very least are peeking around the corner. Two-time SABR award winner and contributor to Baseball Prospectus Mikey Ajeto joined the podcast to preview the series, chat about the Mariners, and talk about baseball and life. Content warning: There is talk about deep depression.
- The wild American League West
- What’s going on in Seattle?
- How do the Mariners get out of their slump?
- Who is the team’s current MVP, and who could be on the trading block?
- The Paul Sewald fan club, and how it saved a life
- A round of questions from Twitter about best friends, best players aside from Ichiro and Ken Griffey Jr., and Mikey’s love for Nirvana
- Series matchup and pitching breakdowns
- Why can’t [redacted] join his friend [redacted] in Japan?
- Fears, threats, and the keys to win the series
- Around the league with Mikey’s thoughts
Find Mikey on Twitter and follow along at Baseball Prospectus and It’s Never Sunny In Seattle.
