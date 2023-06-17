White Sox Minor League Update: June 16, 2023

Box Score Link

No time to wax on about how much better a program Tampa is running than Chicago, this was just a bad game. Chase Solesky — yes, fairly likely the most legit White Sox No. 6 starter at this point, he has as good as case as anyone — was crushed in his first career Triple-A start, throwing 61-of-89 strikes and finding out what a strong lineup can do with those strikes.

But that buries the lede, as third baseman Taylor Snyder was called up from the Barons. So what? Yeah, OK, so what. But Snyder’s first moments on the field for Charlotte were not as a third baseman or shortstop — but as a pitcher. So, Charlotte ran out of pitchers for this game — or, alternately, gave up with the score 9-2. Not a feather in Justin Jirschele’s cap tonight. And worst of all? Snyder was Charlotte’s best pitcher on Friday!

Two runs of output from the lineup, in the eighth inning at that, of course will almost never get it done. The Knights were putting the ball in play, at least. The late rally came courtesy of a one-out rally: Sebastian Rivero with a single, Yolbert Sánchez a double, and Carlos Pérez tapping both home on a double into no-man’s land in left-center:

2⃣-Run DOUBLE for Carlos Pérez! pic.twitter.com/vjPXzqRlIU — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) June 17, 2023

Los laid lonely at second base after that, though, as the two big thumpers of the Knights lineup, Víctor Reyes and Oscar Colás, struck out to extinguish things.

Colás did have an impressive catch in center field, so let’s enjoy that instead:

Poll Who was the MVP of Charlotte’s loss? Yolbert Sánchez: 1-for-3, 2B, R, BB, 2 LOB

Carlos Pérez: 1-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 3 LOB

Sebastian Rivero: 2-for-3, R, 1-for-1 CS

Taylor Snyder: IP, H, K ... yes, he was the best Knights pitcher in the game, and he’s a third baseman vote view results 20% Yolbert Sánchez: 1-for-3, 2B, R, BB, 2 LOB (1 vote)

0% Carlos Pérez: 1-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 3 LOB (0 votes)

20% Sebastian Rivero: 2-for-3, R, 1-for-1 CS (1 vote)

60% Taylor Snyder: IP, H, K ... yes, he was the best Knights pitcher in the game, and he’s a third baseman (3 votes) 5 votes total Vote Now

Poll Charlotte got crushed, who was the Cold Cat? Stephen Piscotty: 0-for-4, 3 LOB, 2 GIDP, E

Oscar Colás: 0-for-3, BB, 3 K, LOB

Víctor Reyes: 0-for-4, 2 K, 2 LOB

Chase Solesky: 4 2⁄3 IP, 7 H, 5 ER, 7 K, 2 HR, LOSS

Jimmy Lambert: 1⁄3 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, K vote view results 60% Stephen Piscotty: 0-for-4, 3 LOB, 2 GIDP, E (3 votes)

0% Oscar Colás: 0-for-3, BB, 3 K, LOB (0 votes)

0% Víctor Reyes: 0-for-4, 2 K, 2 LOB (0 votes)

40% Chase Solesky: 4 2⁄3 IP, 7 H, 5 ER, 7 K, 2 HR, LOSS (2 votes)

0% Jimmy Lambert: 1⁄3 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, K (0 votes) 5 votes total Vote Now

Birmingham Barons

Tonight’s game has been postponed pic.twitter.com/Ok1c7oZsoz — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) June 17, 2023

Box Score Link

A pitchers’ duel and a wacky walk-off made for an exciting night in Winston-Salem, leading to the Dash defeating Asheville Tourists, 2-1. Pitchers from both teams were on point tonight, and each offensive half inning for both teams rarely lasted more than four batters.

Kole Ramage was the opener for tonight’s game, throwing for a solid two innings, though the second inning was the only time any of the Dash pitchers got into any sort of jam. A pair of singles and a walk to open the inning, and a run scored on a force out to second, scored what would be the only run for the Tourists.

Winston-Salem’s offense strung together five hits throughout the game, and DJ Gladney’s clutch solo bomb in the fourth brought the Dash right back, tying the game at one.

A HOME RUN by @djglad11 to put the Dash on the board and tie it up!



Tourists 1 | Dash 1 @AtriumHealthWFB pic.twitter.com/YJaIqfng4h — Winston-Salem Dash (@WSDashBaseball) June 17, 2023

The rest of the Dash bullpen fended off those pesky Tourists, and gave up just four hits the rest of the game, combining to strike out 11 and walk three. Jared Kelley was especially lights-out, coming in for a clean five, giving up just two hits, walking one, and ringing up seven. Methinks the first inning/starting games has been what’s bugging Jared, because since his move to the pen he’s become the best pitcher in the White Sox system, bar none.

The Asheville arm barn was nearly just as effective throughout the game, but a rogue balk in the bottom of the 11th allowed Loidel Chapelli Jr. to score and “walk it off.”

The #Dash walk it off, 2-1, in the bottom of the 11th on a balk. Chappy scores from 3rd while Turner is waiting for a pitch. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/LxgB8zDHTX — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) June 17, 2023

A super anti-climactic ending, but it still adds one to the win column!

Poll Who was the MVP in today’s Dash win? DJ Gladney (DH): 1-for-4, HR, RBI, R, BB, 3 K

Loidel Chapelli Jr. (2B): 1-for-5, (game-winning) R, 2 K

Kole Ramage (SP):2 IP, 2 H, ER, BB, 4 K

Jared Kelley (RP): 5 IP 2 H, BB, 7 K

Chase Plymell (RP): 2 IP, 2H, K

Tristan Stivors (RP): 2 IP, W, 0 H, 2 BB, 3 K vote view results 0% DJ Gladney (DH): 1-for-4, HR, RBI, R, BB, 3 K (0 votes)

0% Loidel Chapelli Jr. (2B): 1-for-5, (game-winning) R, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Kole Ramage (SP):2 IP, 2 H, ER, BB, 4 K (0 votes)

100% Jared Kelley (RP): 5 IP 2 H, BB, 7 K (10 votes)

0% Chase Plymell (RP): 2 IP, 2H, K (0 votes)

0% Tristan Stivors (RP): 2 IP, W, 0 H, 2 BB, 3 K (0 votes) 10 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Cold Cat in today’s win? Wilfred Veras (RF): 0-for-5, 2 K, 4 LOB

Shawn Goosenberg (1B): 0-for-3, SB, BB, 2 K, LOB

Wes Kath (3B): 0-for-3, BB

Caberea Weaver (LF): 0-for-4, 2 K, 2 LOB vote view results 100% Wilfred Veras (RF): 0-for-5, 2 K, 4 LOB (7 votes)

0% Shawn Goosenberg (1B): 0-for-3, SB, BB, 2 K, LOB (0 votes)

0% Wes Kath (3B): 0-for-3, BB (0 votes)

0% Caberea Weaver (LF): 0-for-4, 2 K, 2 LOB (0 votes) 7 votes total Vote Now

Box Score Link

When you get to run out a 6´9´´power forward on the mound, you’ve gotta feel good about your chances. I’ll admit being as skeptical as anyone with the White Sox taking a huge gamble on Noah Schultz with their first round pick last summer, and was pretty ready to roll eyes when he was delayed until June before starting this year, but through seven scoreless innings (12 of 21 outs by K), the lefty looks like a MONSTER.

No footage of Schultz scaring Low-A hitters, however, so we’ll just run with this:

2022 1st Round Pick, Noah Schultz continues his dominance as a Baller! He leaves tonight’s game with 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 K.



Ballers Lead 2-0 vs. @GoWoodDucks pic.twitter.com/ShgJp3UzEI — Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (@Kcannonballers) June 17, 2023

Even the Kannapolis hitters were too mouth-agape over Schultz’s three innings of hitless, scoreless, one-BB, six-K pitching, as they mustered just one run with him on the mound. But eight more were to come, paced by Mario Camilletti (2-for-4, two doubles, four RBIs) going from a hitter with a great eye to a hitter with a great eye who HITS! Johnabiell Laureano homered among two hits, and scored four of Kanny’s nine runs.

Poll What a win for Kannapolis! Who was the MVP? Noah Schultz: 3 IP, BB, 6 K

Mario Camilletti: 2-for-4, 2 2B, 4 RBI, R, 2 BB, 3 LOB

Johnabiell Laureano: 2-for-3, 4 R, HR, RBI, 2 BB

Wilber Sánchez: 2-for-3, 2 R, BB, RBI, 2 BB, K

Pauly Milto: 2 IP, H, BB, K vote view results 60% Noah Schultz: 3 IP, BB, 6 K (6 votes)

10% Mario Camilletti: 2-for-4, 2 2B, 4 RBI, R, 2 BB, 3 LOB (1 vote)

30% Johnabiell Laureano: 2-for-3, 4 R, HR, RBI, 2 BB (3 votes)

0% Wilber Sánchez: 2-for-3, 2 R, BB, RBI, 2 BB, K (0 votes)

0% Pauly Milto: 2 IP, H, BB, K (0 votes) 10 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was Kanny’s Cold Cat? Javier Mora: 0-for-5, 4 K, 4 LOB

Sorry, it’s Mora, this was a baller game from Kannapolis. vote view results 83% Javier Mora: 0-for-5, 4 K, 4 LOB (5 votes)

16% Sorry, it’s Mora, this was a baller game from Kannapolis. (1 vote) 6 votes total Vote Now

Box Score Link

The ACL White Sox record falls to 3-7 dropping today’s game against the ACL Rangers, 6-4. The Sox fell behind in the first after Texas took the lead, but a few errors favored the South Siders in the second, with a passed ball and a pickoff error allowing two easy runs to score, but the Rangers would figure it out and sneak away with the W.

Mark McLaughlin was the starting pitcher tonight for the South Siders, and the Rangers slowly added a run or two in the three consecutive innings of McLaughlin’s outing. He ultimately gave up seven hits, walked no one, and allowed four runs (just one earned) while still striking out five.

The Good Guys tied it up in the bottom of the fourth, when Alvaro Aguero smoked a two-run shot to center, tying the game at four. Unfortunately, the final pitcher, Carlos Hinestroza, blew it for the Sox, giving up a leadoff homer as one of the two hits he gave up while getting tagged for tonight’s loss. The only other hit was the RBI double a few batters later that added the extra insurance run to seal the fate of the ACL Sox.

Poll Who as the MVP in today’s loss? Luke Shilling (RP): IP, 0 H, K

Chase Krogman (RP): IP, 0 H, BB, 2 K

Manuel Guariman (C): 1-for-3, R

Alvaro Aguero (CF): 1-for-3, HR, 2 RBI, R

Dario Borrero (1B): 1-for-2, 2 R, BB, K vote view results 0% Luke Shilling (RP): IP, 0 H, K (0 votes)

50% Chase Krogman (RP): IP, 0 H, BB, 2 K (2 votes)

0% Manuel Guariman (C): 1-for-3, R (0 votes)

50% Alvaro Aguero (CF): 1-for-3, HR, 2 RBI, R (2 votes)

0% Dario Borrero (1B): 1-for-2, 2 R, BB, K (0 votes) 4 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who is the Cold Cat in today’s loss? Arxy Hernández (3B): 0-for-3, 2 K, LOB

Ronny Hernández (DH): 0-for-3, 2 K, LOB

Randel Mondesi (LF): 0-for-3, 2 K, 3 LOB

Mark McLaughlin (SP): 4 IP, 7 H, 4 R, ER, 5 K

Carlos Hinestroza: IP, L, 2 H, 2 ER, HR, BB, K vote view results 0% Arxy Hernández (3B): 0-for-3, 2 K, LOB (0 votes)

50% Ronny Hernández (DH): 0-for-3, 2 K, LOB (1 vote)

0% Randel Mondesi (LF): 0-for-3, 2 K, 3 LOB (0 votes)

0% Mark McLaughlin (SP): 4 IP, 7 H, 4 R, ER, 5 K (0 votes)

50% Carlos Hinestroza: IP, L, 2 H, 2 ER, HR, BB, K (1 vote) 2 votes total Vote Now

Box Score Link

In a game ridden with fielding errors for both teams, the DSL Orioles prevailed, defeating the DSL White Sox, 7-3. Luis Reyes was the starter for the Sox, and he got himself into trouble pretty early on, giving up four runs in the first, forcing the Good Guys to chase the lead for the rest of the game. Reyes ended up completing three innings, giving up six hits, four runs (three earned), walked on, and struck out four.

Every reliever except José Malave gave up at least one hit and run, but Malave was able to navigate his one walk and poor defense to work his way out of a jam in the sixth to hold Orioles to five runs. To be fair, the pitching staff had their defense fail them throughout the entire game, with all four errors made by the Sox costing them a run, three of those unearned.

The offense did their best to start rallies, and began a pattern in the fourth inning where they chipped away one run every other inning, but unfortunately, they ran out of innings to complete the comeback. Eyke Ugeto and Adrian Gil were the sluggers for the Sox today, both blasting doubles today, and Gil being two thirds of runs scored from the South Siders.

Left fielder, Albert Alberto, had the sole RBI in today’s loss, and the team as a whole went 0-for-9 with RISP, leaving eight on base. Tighter defense and timely hitting could do the trick.

Poll Who was the DSL Sox MVP in today’s loss? Adrian Gil (2B-3B): 1-for-3, 2 R, K

Eyke Ugeto (SS): 1-for-3, R, BB, 2K

Albert Alberto (LF): 0-for-3, RBI, BB, K

Emilio Rosario (RP): IP, H, R (0 ER), K

José Malave (RP): 2 IP, BB, K vote view results 0% Adrian Gil (2B-3B): 1-for-3, 2 R, K (0 votes)

0% Eyke Ugeto (SS): 1-for-3, R, BB, 2K (0 votes)

0% Albert Alberto (LF): 0-for-3, RBI, BB, K (0 votes)

0% Emilio Rosario (RP): IP, H, R (0 ER), K (0 votes)

100% José Malave (RP): 2 IP, BB, K (1 vote) 1 vote total Vote Now