Bird App Recap: Mariners 3, White Sox 2

New city, a new team, and a rookie pitcher on the mound for the Mariners. Let’s see if the White Sox can steal a few games. Here is how they boys will run out there tonight.

Unfortunately, it’s on AppleTV+.

We're back tonight on #FridayNightBaseball!

There is a little hometown connection tonight, though.

St Charles/North Central College alum Wayne Randazzo on the call for #WhiteSox vs Mariners (alongside Dontrelle Willis)

We’re off! To a less than ideal start.

5 pitches. That's the top of the lineup duo for you.

My favorite MLB team spent money on Andrew Benintendi.



Did yours?

Neither team had a chance to score in the first. Hopefully, they’ll do better, because there is a lot on the line.

Well in case anyone was interested, the Twins are about to lose to DET. Another opportunity for the #WhiteSox, they need to capitalize!!

Mariners load the bases with no outs. Kopech strikes out the next two and then gets J.P. Crawford to hit a grounder to second baseman Elvis Andrus.

No score going to the third inning.

Getting tired of this already.

Bryan Woo retires the first nine White Sox in order including four punchies.

Not to alarm anyone, but Tim Anderson has reached first base! Then he stole second!

That's the hustle, Timmy! I missed that smile!

But don’t let this team fool you.

Thankfully, we aren’t the only team that struggles with RISP.

The White Sox have scored!

Gavin go Boom.

Michael Kopech has been struggling all game, and finally gives up a run to tie the game. There is life in the bullpen as he reaches 96 pitches and issued his fifth walk of the night.

Tanner Banks warming as Kopech approaches 100 pitches in 1-1 game. Fifth inning

The bases are loaded as Kopech gives up his sixth walk, and Tanner Banks steps in with just one out.

Oh this game gonna be 4-1, 6-1 real soon.

What a joke. Every agent should be steering their players away from the White Sox if the money doesn't already.

Tanner Banks strikes out one and tosses our old friend AJ Pollock a pop fly to end the inning and strand all three baserunners.

Tanner Banks is nails

And the broadcast isn’t terrible?

These Apple TV announcers are actually really good. #WhiteSox

Are you sitting down? OK, good. Andrew Benintendi just hit a home run! Yes, that Andrew.

ITS HIM THE $75M MAN

Dick bullied Benintendi into a homer, so I’ve asked him to work on Tim Anderson.

I would really like it if Tim Anderson hit more home runs as a member of the Chicago White Sox than as a member of any other team this season.

Ty France evens the score, but Seby Zavala’s defense kept the Mariners to just one run in the inning.

France was getting good swings throughout the at-bat against Banks, and he finally connected on a line single to left scoring Crawford with the tying run.



Zavala with the putout near first base to end the inning. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) June 17, 2023

Unfortunately, nothing gold can stay. The Mariners take the lead.

Teoscar Hernandez vs Tanner Banks#SeaUsRise



Home Run (12)



Exit velo: 108.7 mph

Launch angle: 23 deg

Proj. distance: 432 ft



This would have been a home run in 27/30 MLB ballparks, including Guaranteed Rate Field



CWS (2) @ SEA (3)

7th pic.twitter.com/UYBM2HaBDv — Would it dong? (@would_it_dong) June 17, 2023

The White Sox give up two bases, with an E-5 and E-6 on the same play.

What the fuck man?! Don't compound one mistake with a bigger one? Tim is a vet.

Paul Sewald takes the Sox down in an easy 1-2-3 inning, and it’s game over.

Outside sliders make this lineup look like Little Leaguers.