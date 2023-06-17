Share All sharing options for: Mariners 3, White Sox 2: It’s the Same Old Song

Would you believe me if I told you the White Sox struggled mightily against a rookie pitcher who entered the game with a 10.80 ERA? Given the team’s penchant for withering at any up-and-coming pitcher, you likely believe me. In fact, Seattle Mariners starter Bryan Woo struck out nine in just more than five innings, leaving the South Siders flustered as they feebly chased sliders off the plate away time and time again.

What if I told you that oft-criticized lefties Gavin Sheets and Andrew Benintendi led the offense? They even homered!

ANDREW BENINTENDI FIRST OF THE YEAR! WHITE SOX LEAD! pic.twitter.com/zDnfzGj3t4 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 17, 2023

I know it’s late, but it wasn’t a dream. Sheets and Benintendi each punched the ball out of the yard for solo shots to give the Sox a fighting chance against the Mariners.

Unfortunately, they weren’t enough, as the Pale Hose fell short again, 3-2.

Michael Kopech (3-5, 3.92 ERA) limited damage but was primarily inefficient to the point that he needed to be lifted early in the fifth while throwing more than 100 pitches. He only gave up one run and put the team in a position to win, but after walking six, the bullpen needed to start work early.

Tanner Banks, who took the loss with 2 2⁄3 up-and-down innings, struck out four but also gave up the deciding homer to Teoscar Hernández, who crushed a solo shot over the center-field wall.

That homer was the turning point between a competitive game into one that felt far less winnable than the box score suggests. White Sox bats struck out an eye-watering 16 times as the lineup continued to press, mainly on outside or low breaking balls.

Wooing the crowd



In his third MLB start, Bryan Woo racked up 18 swings-and-misses and struck out nine for the @Mariners: pic.twitter.com/IxFY3fgivE — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 17, 2023

Then, on defense, Jake Burger dropped a hard-hit Jose Caballero ball that ricocheted to Tim Anderson, who inexplicably chucked the baseball into the netting while trying to throw out the already-safe runner to add a second error on the play.

It was the final nail in the coffin of yet another unsatisfactory White Sox loss, losses that have become all too common this season.

The White Sox will run it back tomorrow afternoon against the Mariners at 3:10 p.m. Central. Lucas Giolito (5-4, ERA) faces off against Logan Gilbert (4-4, 4.38 ERA) on NBC Sports Chicago and ESPN 1000.