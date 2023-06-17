 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bird App Recap: The Zach Remillard Game

The Pale Hose win 4-3 in 11, with help from an unlikely hero

By Jordan Hass
Welcome to the Bird App Recap for game two of the White Sox against ... the Seattle Steelheads??? Yes, you heard that right, it’s Salute to the Negro Leagues day in the Emerald City and the Mariners are wearing the jerseys and taking the name of the Negro League team from Seattle for the game.

For the White Sox, well, they’re still the team we know and love and love, with a slightly different lineup today.

Sure, two of the worst hitters on the team are still leading off, but an attempt at change was made.

Connor McKnight and Gordon Beckham are a weird booth combo for today’s game, but at least it’s not the Apple TV announcers.

Benintendi leading off leads to an actual baserunner early ...

... aaaand TA immediately grounds into a double play .

Lucas Giolito starts the game for the Sox and hold a 0.69 ERA in June, but J.P. Crawford ups that average with a solo shot on the first Chicago pitch of the game to make it 1-0, M’s.

Ali says to blame it on her, though.

Gio gets an out, and then two quick hits (one of which was his fault) put runners on first and third.

A passed ball makes it 2-0.

Don’t worry though, the White Sox will bounce back from this.

Eloy Jiménez leads off the second for the Pale Hose and gives the second pitch he sees a ride to left-center to cut the Mariners lead to 2-1.

Jake Burger, noted pitch-taker, takes a walk.

Giolito escapes several jams in the second, but he’s thrown 49 pitches, which some people may call not ideal.

Benny turns on the jets to leg out a double and a steal of third with one out in the third.

Tim Anderson, whose walk facilitated Benintendi’s steal of third, makes a baserunning blunder and gets doubled up on a Luis Robert Jr. pop-up to end the frame.

Not a lot happened to Lucas in the bottom of the inning, but in the top of the fourth, a double and an error put two on, just in time for Jake Burger to hit into a double play the next at-bat.

Tim Anderson is not back out at short for the fourth, so Zach Remillard is in at second for his major league debut.

Looks like an injury for TA.

Some Remillard facts for his debut:

A stellar single from Benintendi in the fifth triggers Remillard’s first plate appearance, which leads to a walk, and a career 1.000 OBP.

Luis Robert Jr. swiftly bloops a single, and the game is tied, 2-2.

The Mariners untie the game in the bottom of the inning with a single from Teoscar Hernández after a single and steal from Julio Rodríguez. It’s now 3-2, M’s.

The update on Tim Anderson is shoulder soreness.

#Zach(k)facts:

Eugenio Suárez walks after a pitch clock violation from Lucas on a 3-2 count with two outs. A few extra pitches, and the inning is over after a strikeout of Sean Murphy.

That’s good right? No?

A Gavin Sheets double leads to literally nothing in the sixth, because why would it? This offense is doo-doo.

The answer is neither will, ever.

Nothing doing for the Mariners, as Gregory Santos comes on in the sixth and gets a 1-2-3 inning.

Benintendi singles, and Remillard executes a perfect bunt to both get Benny over and get his first career hit!

Benintendi has actually been good from the leadoff spot today

The Mariners once again go down in order against Gregory Santos, and we’re on to the eighth

Two outs from not doing this, and then Andrew Vaughn does that and walks.

ZACH REMILLARD GETS HIS FIRST CAREER RBI AND TIES THE GAME 3-3 IN THE NINTH!

Pedro Grifol leaves Keynan Middleton for a couple of batters too long, and now Aaron Bummer is in to take on J-Rod with two outs and one on in the bottom of the ninth.

But A. Bummer isn’t a bummer, and strikes out Julio to end the inning.

Pale Hose do nothing in the 10th and it’s hard to see them winning this one now.

A double steal in the 10th puts the two Mariners in scoring position, but thankfully nothing comes of it and Bummer gets out of the pickle.

Zach Remillard is having himself a day, as he drives in another clutch run in the 11th to make it 4-3, Good Guys.

Jesse Scholtens is in for the bottom half of the frame for some reason, but he retires the side, and the Sox make a miraculous comeback to win this game. Who cares what he did though, Zach Remillard made all the years in the minors worth it with this one game. Kudos to him.

