Bird App Recap: The Zach Remillard Game

Welcome to the Bird App Recap for game two of the White Sox against ... the Seattle Steelheads??? Yes, you heard that right, it’s Salute to the Negro Leagues day in the Emerald City and the Mariners are wearing the jerseys and taking the name of the Negro League team from Seattle for the game.

Today, as the Seattle Steelheads, we pay tribute to the trailblazers and unsung heroes of the historic Negro Leagues. pic.twitter.com/kNteFMvRD6 — Seattle Steelheads (@Mariners) June 17, 2023

For the White Sox, well, they’re still the team we know and love and love, with a slightly different lineup today.

Sure, two of the worst hitters on the team are still leading off, but an attempt at change was made.

Yeah flipping the 2 worst hitters at the top of the order changes everything — Sergio Santos fan club (@santossergio46) June 17, 2023

Connor McKnight and Gordon Beckham are a weird booth combo for today’s game, but at least it’s not the Apple TV announcers.

Cursed booth for this game — whitest sox u'know ️‍ ️‍⚧️ (@flannelGoddess) June 17, 2023

Benintendi leading off leads to an actual baserunner early ...

Andrew Benintendi's hot two-hopper skipped past second baseman Jose Caballero for an error on game's first pitch. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) June 17, 2023

... aaaand TA immediately grounds into a double play .

Lucas Giolito starts the game for the Sox and hold a 0.69 ERA in June, but J.P. Crawford ups that average with a solo shot on the first Chicago pitch of the game to make it 1-0, M’s.

90mph meatball down the dick — Limbo (@Lymb0) June 17, 2023

What a start for the White Sox — White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) June 17, 2023

Ali says to blame it on her, though.

It’s because I didn’t get my Gio day tweet out before game time. Apologies. — Ali White Sox (@aliwhitesox) June 17, 2023

Gio gets an out, and then two quick hits (one of which was his fault) put runners on first and third.

Literally the worst way a pitcher can start — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) June 17, 2023

A passed ball makes it 2-0.

A catcher that can catch is apparently too much to ask — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) June 17, 2023

Don’t worry though, the White Sox will bounce back from this.

Looks like when we go on our next two game winning streak after today's loss, we will be so back. https://t.co/9gPw3gMENJ — cheapbbpod (@cheapbbpodcast) June 17, 2023

Eloy Jiménez leads off the second for the Pale Hose and gives the second pitch he sees a ride to left-center to cut the Mariners lead to 2-1.

Eloy Jimenez - solo homer.



The last 7 White Sox runs have been solo homers. — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) June 17, 2023

Jake Burger, noted pitch-taker, takes a walk.

That was Jake Burger's second walk since April 29th — Patrick Nolan (@SoxMach_pnoles) June 17, 2023

Giolito escapes several jams in the second, but he’s thrown 49 pitches, which some people may call not ideal.

He's on the Kopech schedule. — White Sox Twitt3r (Is Baby Hippo) (@SoxTwitt3r) June 17, 2023

Benny turns on the jets to leg out a double and a steal of third with one out in the third.

“He’s got a lot of dirt on his pants. Among other things.”

-Gordon#WhiteSox — Jeff White (@JeffWhite019) June 17, 2023

Tim Anderson, whose walk facilitated Benintendi’s steal of third, makes a baserunning blunder and gets doubled up on a Luis Robert Jr. pop-up to end the frame.

Me waiting for TA to re-enter the picture on tv when the infield pop up was caught pic.twitter.com/LaEP56deNY — BeefLoaf (@MrDelicious13) June 17, 2023

Daryl Boston? TA? Maybe it just doesn’t matter. #WhiteSox — Nick Murawski (@Nick_GGTB) June 17, 2023

Not a lot happened to Lucas in the bottom of the inning, but in the top of the fourth, a double and an error put two on, just in time for Jake Burger to hit into a double play the next at-bat.

Actually only twice, the DP in the 3rd was even more embarrassing — Limbo (@Lymb0) June 17, 2023

Tim Anderson is not back out at short for the fourth, so Zach Remillard is in at second for his major league debut.

Zach Remillard is in the GAME — BeefLoaf (@MrDelicious13) June 17, 2023

Welcome to the show, @Zachyflat7 — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) June 17, 2023

Looks like an injury for TA.

Anderson had conversation with Grifol and trainer James Kruk after the top of third inning when he was doubled off first. https://t.co/bWMiuUEXQ8 — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) June 17, 2023

Some Remillard facts for his debut:

Zach Remillard is the 2nd player born in Cohoes, NY to reach the Majors. The other one is Hall of Fame shortstop George Davis, who played 1890-1909, including 1902, 1904-09 with White Sox. — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) June 17, 2023

At age 29 years, 116 days, Zach Remillard is the oldest position player to make MLB debut in a White Sox uniform since Tadahito Iguchi (30, 121) on April 4, 2005. — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) June 17, 2023

A stellar single from Benintendi in the fifth triggers Remillard’s first plate appearance, which leads to a walk, and a career 1.000 OBP.

Remillard already showing more patience than 80% of the lineup. — Kindableu (@kindableu) June 17, 2023

Luis Robert Jr. swiftly bloops a single, and the game is tied, 2-2.

TIE BALL GAME



Luis Robert Jr. drives in the tying run with an RBI single pic.twitter.com/Qc1nPJc1Ov — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) June 17, 2023

The Mariners untie the game in the bottom of the inning with a single from Teoscar Hernández after a single and steal from Julio Rodríguez. It’s now 3-2, M’s.

My man eats word salad for breakfast, lunch, and dinner — Limbo (@Lymb0) June 17, 2023

The update on Tim Anderson is shoulder soreness.

#Zach(k)facts:

#ZachRemillard is the first #WhiteSox player to walk in his first big league plate appearance since another Zack — #ZackCollins — on June 19, 2019. Collins homered in his next plate appearance … Collins and Remillard were part of the Sox 4 Zachary draft class of 2016 — SoxNerd (@SoxNerd) June 17, 2023

Eugenio Suárez walks after a pitch clock violation from Lucas on a 3-2 count with two outs. A few extra pitches, and the inning is over after a strikeout of Sean Murphy.

The Sox do more dumb shit on a daily basis than any other team I’ve seen. — Kindableu (@kindableu) June 17, 2023

That pitch clock violation made Gio look so sad — whitest sox u'know ️‍ ️‍⚧️ (@flannelGoddess) June 17, 2023

That’s good right? No?

1/3 of today’s White Sox lineup has an OPS lower than Burger’s SLG — The Dane Dunning-Kruger Effect (@Nick_BPSS) June 17, 2023

A Gavin Sheets double leads to literally nothing in the sixth, because why would it? This offense is doo-doo.

This fucking offense. — @larrold@mastodon.social (@Larry_Boa) June 17, 2023

Burger out means Andrus and Zavala next who are automatic outs — The Dane Dunning-Kruger Effect (@Nick_BPSS) June 17, 2023

The answer is neither will, ever.

Which hitter will adjust to the outside breaking ball first? — Kindableu (@kindableu) June 17, 2023

Nothing doing for the Mariners, as Gregory Santos comes on in the sixth and gets a 1-2-3 inning.

Nice job by Santos! — BeefLoaf (@MrDelicious13) June 17, 2023

Benintendi singles, and Remillard executes a perfect bunt to both get Benny over and get his first career hit!

Like this Zach Remillard, heads up bunting for a hit for his 1st MLB hit — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) June 17, 2023

First career hit being a bunt is hilarious and kinda legendary — Brew Hand Luke (@BrewHandLuke) June 17, 2023

Remillard laying down a successful bunt guarantees him a starting job for the rest of the year. Don’t blame me, I don’t make the rules. — Kindableu (@kindableu) June 17, 2023

Benintendi has actually been good from the leadoff spot today

Benintendi on four times today. Three hits including a double, and reached on error — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) June 17, 2023

The Mariners once again go down in order against Gregory Santos, and we’re on to the eighth

Gregory Omar Santos. You come at the king, you best not miss. pic.twitter.com/ZiWTnNRB6Q — Patrick Nolan (@SoxMach_pnoles) June 17, 2023

Two outs from not doing this, and then Andrew Vaughn does that and walks.

Honestly against Munoz maybe you just stand there and never swing — Patrick Nolan (@SoxMach_pnoles) June 17, 2023

ZACH REMILLARD GETS HIS FIRST CAREER RBI AND TIES THE GAME 3-3 IN THE NINTH!

This is now the Zach Remillard game — Kindableu (@kindableu) June 17, 2023

Pedro Grifol leaves Keynan Middleton for a couple of batters too long, and now Aaron Bummer is in to take on J-Rod with two outs and one on in the bottom of the ninth.

Grifol sucks at this — The Dane Dunning-Kruger Effect (@Nick_BPSS) June 17, 2023

Bummer’s ERA at a crisp 7 — Limbo (@Lymb0) June 17, 2023

But A. Bummer isn’t a bummer, and strikes out Julio to end the inning.

And just like that it’s down to 6.95! — Limbo (@Lymb0) June 17, 2023

Pale Hose do nothing in the 10th and it’s hard to see them winning this one now.

Frazier struck out, Vaughn bounced out and Burger struck out in the 10th. Gonzalez stranded at third.



3-4-5 hitters coming up for M's vs. Aaron Bummer. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) June 17, 2023

A double steal in the 10th puts the two Mariners in scoring position, but thankfully nothing comes of it and Bummer gets out of the pickle.

Aaron Bummer with some magic in the 10th — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) June 17, 2023

Zach Remillard is having himself a day, as he drives in another clutch run in the 11th to make it 4-3, Good Guys.

The Zach Remillard Game?!



He drives in the go-ahead run in the 11th after bringing home the game-tying run in the ninth. — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) June 17, 2023

What a fucking debut for this guy — Limbo (@Lymb0) June 17, 2023

Zach Remillard: first White Sox player with 3 hits in MLB debut since Craig Wilson 9/5/1998. — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) June 17, 2023

Jesse Scholtens is in for the bottom half of the frame for some reason, but he retires the side, and the Sox make a miraculous comeback to win this game. Who cares what he did though, Zach Remillard made all the years in the minors worth it with this one game. Kudos to him.

The Zach Remillard game pic.twitter.com/GUrOqyoERk — jacki (@zombie_jacki) June 17, 2023