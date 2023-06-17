Today in White Sox History: June 17

1916

Paced by three singles from Joe Jackson, the White Sox stymie Babe Ruth and the Red Sox at Comiskey Park, 5-0. The Pale Hose slapped out 12 hits in Ruth’s eight innings, saddling the Baby Bambino with five earned runs and swelling his ERA from 2.13 to 2.36.

Joe Benz pitched five innings for the win, and Dave Danforth came on in relief with four innings for his first save of the season.

The win pulled the White Sox even at 25-25 for the year, tied with the Red Sox for fifth in the American League. The South Siders had been as bad as 12-18 and in the AL cellar as recently as May 19, but had started a steady march upward in the standings. Between May 19 and August 4, Chicago reeled off 47 wins in 71 games to surge into first place outright.

The club would ultimately settle for second place in the AL, 2 1⁄ 2 games behind the Red Sox, but the surge set up what would become the greatest season in franchise history, 1917’s 100 wins, .649 winning percentage and World Series victory.

2023

White Sox rookie Zach Remillard had a debut he’ll never forget — nor will Major League Baseball.

Thrust into the lineup after an injury to starting shortstop Tim Anderson, Remillard reached base all four times he came to the plate in Chicago’s 3-2, 11-inning win in Seattle. The 29-year-old rookie walked in his first MLB plate appearance, then bunted for a single for his first major-league hit, and had RBI singles to first tie the game (ninth inning) and give the White Sox the lead and eventual win (11th inning).

Remillard became the first White Sox player to reach base four times in his debut in 65 years (Johnny Callison, Sept. 9, 1958). He also became the first player in major league history with both a game-tying and go-ahead hit in the ninth inning or later.

Not bad for a game in which he wasn’t even supposed to play!