White Sox Minor League Update: June 17, 2023

After a runaway loss on Friday night, the Knights turned the tables on the vaunted Bulls and ran away from them in a juicy, 10-4 win. A massive crooked number in the sixth salted the game away, but Charlotte tacked on another three in the top of the ninth in case Durham got chippy.

It was No. 3 and 4 in the lineup doing most all of the damage on Saturday, with Adam Haseley and Víctor Reyes combining to go 5-for-10 with four runs, four ribbies, and three home runs. Reyes clocked two long balls, bringing him up to 13 on the year, which is fourth in the White Sox org and second among minor-leaguers.

Would you like some home-run footage? Of course you would like some home-run footage. In order:

Víctor Reyes with his team-high 12th homer! pic.twitter.com/q8Bkjqizwr — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) June 17, 2023

Adam Haseley with a two-run homer! pic.twitter.com/OB8pVTB6Lh — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) June 18, 2023

Second homer of the game for VÍCTOR REYES pic.twitter.com/vXpFG67EKQ — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) June 18, 2023

But also, don’t overlook Erik González, who had just one hit but made it count for maximum points: a grand slam in that whoa-daddy sixth inning.

The pitching was a mishmash bullpennish day, with lefty reliever Sammy Peralta getting a sort-of opener role, and all of the arms doing well until the game was pretty well in hand (Alex Colomé and Bryan Shaw, see me after class).

Taylor Snyder made his Charlotte debut — or, better, his non-emergency pitching debut — and took the collar.

Poll Who was the Knights MVP in today’s win? Adam Haseley (CF): 3-for-5, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, 2 K

Victor Reyes (RF): 2-for-5, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, 2 K, GIDP

Erik González (SS): 1-for-3, HR, 4 RBI, R, K

Sammy Peralta (SP): 2 2⁄3 IP, 3 H, 2 BB, 4 K

Luke Farrell (RP): 2 1⁄3 IP, H, 3 K

A.J. Alexy (RP): IP, 3 K vote view results 83% Adam Haseley (CF): 3-for-5, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, 2 K (5 votes)

16% Victor Reyes (RF): 2-for-5, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, 2 K, GIDP (1 vote)

0% Erik González (SS): 1-for-3, HR, 4 RBI, R, K (0 votes)

0% Sammy Peralta (SP): 2 2⁄3 IP, 3 H, 2 BB, 4 K (0 votes)

0% Luke Farrell (RP): 2 1⁄3 IP, H, 3 K (0 votes)

0% A.J. Alexy (RP): IP, 3 K (0 votes) 6 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Cold Cat in today’s win? Alex Colomé (RP): 2⁄3 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, K

Bryan Shaw (RP): 1 1⁄3 IP, S, 2 H, 2 ER, HR, BB, 2 K

Stephen Piscotty (LF): 0-for-4, 3 LOB

Taylor Snyder (3B): 0-for-4, 3 K, 3 LOB vote view results 60% Alex Colomé (RP): 2⁄3 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, K (3 votes)

20% Bryan Shaw (RP): 1 1⁄3 IP, S, 2 H, 2 ER, HR, BB, 2 K (1 vote)

0% Stephen Piscotty (LF): 0-for-4, 3 LOB (0 votes)

20% Taylor Snyder (3B): 0-for-4, 3 K, 3 LOB (1 vote) 5 votes total Vote Now

Barons Opener

The Barons were in for a doubleheader Saturday after Friday’s game was postponed, and both offenses took almost a full game to wake up, leaving us with a good old fashioned pitchers duel. Unfortunately, Tennessee Smokies starting pitcher won the battle.

Right away in the top of the first, Barons starting pitcher, Matthew Thompson, gave up an RBI double to put the Smokies up, 1-0. Although walks were an issue for Thompson today, walking four batters to his 8 strikeouts, but still preventing runs from scoring.

In the bottom of the fourth the Barons would steal that run back, with José Rodríguez scoring thanks to a throwing error from Tennessee. That run ultimately wouldn’t matter, as the team was hardly able to get runners on the base paths, let alone into scoring position. They went 0-for-3 with RISP, and grounding into two double plays didn’t help their case either.

Two runs was all it took to beat the Barons today as Thompson gave up a bomb in the fifth to cap off his outing. Jonah Scolaro came in from the bullpen and locked down the last two innings, striking out five of his six recorded outs, but the offense threw up the white flag.

Poll Who was the MVP in today’s opener? José Rodríguez (SS): 1-for-3, 2B, R

Adam Hackenberg (C): 2-for-2

Jonah Scolaro (RP): 2 IP, BB, 5 K vote view results 0% José Rodríguez (SS): 1-for-3, 2B, R (0 votes)

50% Adam Hackenberg (C): 2-for-2 (2 votes)

50% Jonah Scolaro (RP): 2 IP, BB, 5 K (2 votes) 4 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat in today’s opener? Matt Thompson (SP): 5 IP, 5 H, HR, 2 ER, 4 BB, 8 K, LOSS

Tyler Neslony (LF): 0-for-3,

Alsander Womack (1B): 0-for-3, K, GIDP, LOB

Yoelqui Céspedes (CF): 0-for-3, LOB

Xavier Fernández (DH): 0-for-2, GIDP, 3 LOB

Moisés Castillo (2B): 0-for-2, K, 2 LOB vote view results 0% Matt Thompson (SP): 5 IP, 5 H, HR, 2 ER, 4 BB, 8 K, LOSS (0 votes)

0% Tyler Neslony (LF): 0-for-3, (0 votes)

33% Alsander Womack (1B): 0-for-3, K, GIDP, LOB (1 vote)

66% Yoelqui Céspedes (CF): 0-for-3, LOB (2 votes)

0% Xavier Fernández (DH): 0-for-2, GIDP, 3 LOB (0 votes)

0% Moisés Castillo (2B): 0-for-2, K, 2 LOB (0 votes) 3 votes total Vote Now

Barons Night Cap

This game was offensively the polar opposite as the opener, with both teams combining for 20 hits, and Birmingham coming out on top, 11-10. After a dormant first game, bats exploded and the Knights crunched nine runs into the first three innings, a welcomed change of pace in effort to avoid a sweep.

Brooks Gosswein had a strong first two innings, then got into some trouble in the third thanks to a throwing error, allowing 3 unearned runs to score. Nick Ernst was the first reliever to come into the game, and he only lasted a third of the fourth inning, giving up four earned, but thankfully the offense provided a strong cushion. The rest of the bullpen did fairly well, except for Nash Walters, who gave up another three runs (two earned) in the sixth to give the Smokies the lead.

José Rodríguez was on fire today, blasting three hits, with two of those coming from homers in consecutive innings.

POPEYE DOES IT AGAIN!



Rodriguez has his second home run in as many at-bats! pic.twitter.com/8KuaGyWpLp — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) June 18, 2023

Moisés Castillo came in the clutch in the bottom of the sixth, driving a two-run single to propel the Barons back into the lead. Ben Holmes closed it out for the Barons in the seventh, defeating the Smokies, 11-10.

Poll Who was the Barons MVP in the night cap? Brooks Gosswein (SP): 3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 0 ER, K

José Rodríguez (2B): 3-for-4, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 2 R, K

Alsander Womack (3B): 2-for-4, 2 RBI, E

Moisés Castillo (SS): 3-for-4, 2 RBI, 2 R, K

Xavier Fernández (C): 2-for-4, HR, RBI, 2 R

Yoelqui Céspedes (CF): 1-for-3, HR, RBI, R, K vote view results 40% Brooks Gosswein (SP): 3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 0 ER, K (2 votes)

60% José Rodríguez (2B): 3-for-4, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 2 R, K (3 votes)

0% Alsander Womack (3B): 2-for-4, 2 RBI, E (0 votes)

0% Moisés Castillo (SS): 3-for-4, 2 RBI, 2 R, K (0 votes)

0% Xavier Fernández (C): 2-for-4, HR, RBI, 2 R (0 votes)

0% Yoelqui Céspedes (CF): 1-for-3, HR, RBI, R, K (0 votes) 5 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Cold Cat for the Barons in today’s night cap? Nick Ernst (RP): 1⁄3 IP, H, 4 ER, 3 BB

Nash Walters (RP): IP, H, 3 R, 2 ER, BB, 2 K, H

Victor Torres (DH): 0-for-3, 5 LOB vote view results 75% Nick Ernst (RP): 1⁄3 IP, H, 4 ER, 3 BB (3 votes)

25% Nash Walters (RP): IP, H, 3 R, 2 ER, BB, 2 K, H (1 vote)

0% Victor Torres (DH): 0-for-3, 5 LOB (0 votes) 4 votes total Vote Now

So, NOT digging a power-outage delay in this game, cutting ascendant starter Connor McCullough’s game short and rendered a little lousy (4 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, BB, 3 K)

VERY MUCH digging Wilfred Veras showing light-tower power (OK, dent-scoreboard power) with a bomb to tie the game and get MuCullough off the hook for a loss.

A 2-RUN BOMB by Veras to tie it up! @AtriumHealthWFB pic.twitter.com/eTMdIDzAvd — Winston-Salem Dash (@WSDashBaseball) June 18, 2023

Hunter Dollander, perhaps an equivalent to McCullough’s start here in 2023 one year ago, took a demotion from Birmingham in stride and put together a phenomenal bridge effort post-power outage, letting five runners on over 2 2⁄3 scoreless innings, but also punching out five.

Jake Palisch did Dollander one better, also going scoreless but getting all four of his outs in the game via K. That set up Adysin Coffey not for triumph but tragedy, serving up two homers in the ninth to turn a 2-2 game upside-down and into a 4-2 loss.

Poll Who was the Dash MVP in today’s loss? DJ Gladney (RF): 1-for-3, R, 2B, BB, K

Wilfred Veras (DH): 1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, R, K

Hunter Dollander (RP): 2 2⁄3 IP, 3 H, 2 BB, 5 K

Jake Palisch (RP): 1 1⁄3 IP, 2 H, 4 K vote view results 0% DJ Gladney (RF): 1-for-3, R, 2B, BB, K (0 votes)

50% Wilfred Veras (DH): 1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, R, K (1 vote)

0% Hunter Dollander (RP): 2 2⁄3 IP, 3 H, 2 BB, 5 K (0 votes)

50% Jake Palisch (RP): 1 1⁄3 IP, 2 H, 4 K (1 vote) 2 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Cold Cat for the Dash in today’s loss? Connor McCullough (SP): 4 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, BB, 3 K

Adisyn Coffey (RP): IP, L, 2 H, 2 HR, 2 ER, K,

Loidel Chapelli Jr. (2B): 0-for-4, 2 K, LOB

Michael Turner (C): 0-for-3, PB, pickoff at first base

Shawn Goosenberg (1B): 0-for-3, BB, SB, K, LOB

Caberea Weaver (LF): 0-for-3, 2 K, 2 LOB vote view results 0% Connor McCullough (SP): 4 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, BB, 3 K (0 votes)

100% Adisyn Coffey (RP): IP, L, 2 H, 2 HR, 2 ER, K, (3 votes)

0% Loidel Chapelli Jr. (2B): 0-for-4, 2 K, LOB (0 votes)

0% Michael Turner (C): 0-for-3, PB, pickoff at first base (0 votes)

0% Shawn Goosenberg (1B): 0-for-3, BB, SB, K, LOB (0 votes)

0% Caberea Weaver (LF): 0-for-3, 2 K, 2 LOB (0 votes) 3 votes total Vote Now

Yikes, this was a rough pitching start for both the true starter, Oriel Castro, and his sub, Horacio Andujar. The pair completed gave up 10 hits, two homers, 13 runs (12 earned) just to get just 11 outs. Kanny was never going to win a game buried that deeply, especially so early.

In fact, the offense did rally back to down just 7-5 before a Down East six-run explosion putting the game out of reach early. But in scoring six, there were offensive highlights, mostly from mainstays Mario Camilletti (three more hits, but, GASP, no walks!) and Tim Elko. Elko drove out his 16th homer of the year, leading all White Sox minors and tying him for second with Jake Burger in the full-org race. Elko also leads the Carolina League homer race the three round-trippers. What does this guy have to do to matriculate?

Poll Who was the MVP for the Cannon Ballers? Mario Camilletti (3B): 3-for-5, 2 RBI

Tim Elko (1B): 2-for-5, RBI, HR, R, 2 K

Colby Smelley (C): 2-for-5, 2 R, K

Javier Mora (2B): 1-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI, R, K

Drake Logan (RF): 1-for-4, R, 2 K

Cristopher DeGuzman (RP): IP, H vote view results 50% Mario Camilletti (3B): 3-for-5, 2 RBI (2 votes)

50% Tim Elko (1B): 2-for-5, RBI, HR, R, 2 K (2 votes)

0% Colby Smelley (C): 2-for-5, 2 R, K (0 votes)

0% Javier Mora (2B): 1-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI, R, K (0 votes)

0% Drake Logan (RF): 1-for-4, R, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Cristopher DeGuzman (RP): IP, H (0 votes) 4 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Cold Cat for the Cannon Ballers? Jacob Burke (CF): 0-for-4, 2 K, GIDP, 3 LOB

Bryce Willits (DH): 0-for-5, 3 K, LOB

Johnabiell Laureano (LF): 0-for-4, R, 3 LOB

Oriel Castro (SP): 2 IP, 5 H, 7 ER, HR, 4 BB, 3 K

Horacio Andujar (RP): 1 2⁄3 IP, 5 H, 6 ER, HR, BB, K

Connor Pellerin (RP): 1 1⁄3 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K vote view results 0% Jacob Burke (CF): 0-for-4, 2 K, GIDP, 3 LOB (0 votes)

0% Bryce Willits (DH): 0-for-5, 3 K, LOB (0 votes)

0% Johnabiell Laureano (LF): 0-for-4, R, 3 LOB (0 votes)

100% Oriel Castro (SP): 2 IP, 5 H, 7 ER, HR, 4 BB, 3 K (3 votes)

0% Horacio Andujar (RP): 1 2⁄3 IP, 5 H, 6 ER, HR, BB, K (0 votes)

0% Connor Pellerin (RP): 1 1⁄3 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K (0 votes) 3 votes total Vote Now

The ACL Sox bats were on fire Saturday, with 17 hits, with just as many runs, blowing out the ACL Rangers, 17-6. The Good Guys were seemingly on fire, with Alvaro Aguero, Arxy Hernández, and Ronny González putting up three hits a piece, and combining for nine RBIs.

All but one starter got at least one hit, and for the most part, the bullpen was solid, aside from Ricardo Brizuela, who gave up four earned runs in five innings, but still managing to snag the W thanks to the South Side offense.

The Sox were efficient the entire game at the plate, even walking 13 times and striking out 11 — the White Sox teams I’m used to watching could NEVER walk more than strike out, let alone 13 of them. They capitalized on many of their opportunities, going 7-for-23 with RISP, but still leaving 15 on base.

In a preview of the MLB series beginning on Monday in Chicago, the ACL White Sox and Rangers collided on Saturday, and the Good Guys came out the better for it, by a full 11 runs. This wasn’t a (96°) morning for pitching, even for the victorious Complex Sox.

Offensively, the White Sox feasted. It was a station-to-station assault a 17-run game with just two extra-base hits, both doubles. A 7-for-23 conversion on RISP will make up pretty quickly for gap power, though. As will speed that saw the ACL Sox steal eight bases in the game (caught once). Alvaro Agüero, Arxy Hernández and Ronny Hernández all tapped out three hits, and Arxy walked an additional three times; a 6-for-7 on-base day will do wonders for your OBP.

The game was still just 8-5, Sox, heading into the eighth inning, so hats off to José (the pitcher) Rodríguez and Eric Hildebrand for holding down the ACL Rangers while their offense went ham on Texas pitching for the final two frames.

Poll Who was the MVP in today’s win? Alvaro Agüero (CF): 3-for-6, RBI, 2 R, BB, 2 SB, K, GIDP

Matt Archer (DH): 1-for-4, 2 RBI, 4 R, BB, K

Arxy Hernández (3B): 3-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 4 R, 3 BB, SB, K

Erick Hernández (LF): 2-for-5, RBI, R, BB, 2 K

Josimar Cousin (SP): 2 IP, ER

Ronny Hernández (C): 3-for-5, 2B, 6 RBI, R, BB, K, 0-for-1 CS

Guillermo Rodriguez: 1-for-3, 2 R, 2 BB, K, 3 LOB vote view results 0% Alvaro Agüero (CF): 3-for-6, RBI, 2 R, BB, 2 SB, K, GIDP (0 votes)

0% Matt Archer (DH): 1-for-4, 2 RBI, 4 R, BB, K (0 votes)

33% Arxy Hernández (3B): 3-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 4 R, 3 BB, SB, K (1 vote)

0% Erick Hernández (LF): 2-for-5, RBI, R, BB, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Josimar Cousin (SP): 2 IP, ER (0 votes)

66% Ronny Hernández (C): 3-for-5, 2B, 6 RBI, R, BB, K, 0-for-1 CS (2 votes)

0% Guillermo Rodriguez: 1-for-3, 2 R, 2 BB, K, 3 LOB (0 votes) 3 votes total Vote Now

Poll Big win, but still some Cold Cat efforts in AZ. Ricardo Brizuela: 5 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 4 K, 2 HR, WIN

Misael González: 1-for-6, R, BB, 2 SB, 2 K, 8 LOB

Enoy Jiménez: 0-for-2, R, 3 BB, CS, 6 LOB vote view results 100% Ricardo Brizuela: 5 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 4 K, 2 HR, WIN (1 vote)

0% Misael González: 1-for-6, R, BB, 2 SB, 2 K, 8 LOB (0 votes)

0% Enoy Jiménez: 0-for-2, R, 3 BB, CS, 6 LOB (0 votes) 1 vote total Vote Now

Note: In part due to being shorthanded on the minors at the moment, we are going to phase out our nightly DSL reports, given the very cautious nature of the league and the complete absence of any media covering it. We may do a weekly roundup of DSL games, or perhaps just work the DSL White Sox into updates or standalone stories as warranted. This will likely be the last individual DSL game report of the season.

Poll Who was the MVP for the DSL Sox? Marcelo Valladares (SP): 4 IP, 2 H, ER, BB, 5 K

Bullpen: 5 IP, 0 ER, 3 H, 6 BB, 7 K

D’Angelo Tejada (SS): 2-for-5, 2 RBI, BB, K

Adrian Gil (1B): 1-for-4, RBI, 2 R, 2 BB, K

Javier Mogollon (DH): 2-for-3, R, BB, K

Stiven Flores (C): 3-for-4, 2B, 3 RBI, R,

Eyke Ugueto (3B):2-for-4, 2 RBI, R, K

Cesar D’Oleo (LF): 1-for-1, RBI, R, 4 BB vote view results 0% Marcelo Valladares (SP): 4 IP, 2 H, ER, BB, 5 K (0 votes)

50% Bullpen: 5 IP, 0 ER, 3 H, 6 BB, 7 K (1 vote)

0% D’Angelo Tejada (SS): 2-for-5, 2 RBI, BB, K (0 votes)

0% Adrian Gil (1B): 1-for-4, RBI, 2 R, 2 BB, K (0 votes)

0% Javier Mogollon (DH): 2-for-3, R, BB, K (0 votes)

50% Stiven Flores (C): 3-for-4, 2B, 3 RBI, R, (1 vote)

0% Eyke Ugueto (3B):2-for-4, 2 RBI, R, K (0 votes)

0% Cesar D’Oleo (LF): 1-for-1, RBI, R, 4 BB (0 votes) 2 votes total Vote Now