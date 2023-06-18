Gamethread: White Sox at Mariners

Happy Sunday, and Happy Father’s Day!

A special message to some of our very own #SoxDads: pic.twitter.com/89MbSoYFKw — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 18, 2023

Today the Chicago White Sox will wrap up their West Coast road trip as they take on the Seattle Mariners. Both games have been close and decided by just one run, and the winner today will take a much-needed series win. The South Siders will look to do it with Lance Lynn on the mound and a red-hot Zach Remillard ready after a great debut, and the Mariners will look to do it with righty Bryce Miller on the mound.

Lynn desperately needs a good outing, as he has been having a rough year (4-7, 6.75 ERA, 1.56 WHIP). His last outing against the Los Angeles Dodgers was shaky, going five innings with six hits, four runs, two walks, and six strikeouts. He had a bad first inning but was able to clean it up the rest of the way through, and that is a pattern we have seen him grapple with so far this year. The most important inning for him today is the first, and getting through it cleanly. Lynn has had a home run problem so far this season, so hopefully he can sidestep that today.

Miller has a 4-3 record for the Mariners with a 4.06 ERA and 0.92 WHIP. A recent draft choice (2021, fourth round), Miller made his MLB debut about a month ago. His last outing was very good, where he went six innings against the Miami Marlins with just one hit, one run, and six strikeouts. His outing before that, however. against the Texas Rangers was the opposite, as he went just 2 1⁄3 innings with eight hits, seven runs, and two strikeouts. Miller has had an inconsistent year so far as a rookie, so let’s see what he comes up with today. He uses five pitches, with his fastball being used the most at 69.2%. He follows with a slider (15.7%), sweeper (8.1%), changeup (5.5%), and curveball (1.5%).

Andrew Benintendi leads it off in left, followed by Remillard in the 2-hole and Luis Robert Jr. in center. Eloy Jiménez is the DH, Yasmani Grandal is behind the plate, and Andrew Vaughn takes first. Gavin Sheets will take right, Jake Burger third, and Elvis Andrus at shortstop. Tim Anderson gets the day off after leaving the game on Saturday with shoulder soreness, and being listed as day-to-day. Aren’t we all.

Game time is at 3:10 p.m. CT on NBCSCHI, and you can listen in at ESPN 1000.