Bird App Recap: Mariners 5, White Sox 1

Well, hello there! It has been some time since I have been behind the keyboard. It appears nothing has changed during my short time away, so my expectations for today’s rubber match remain low.

I won’t lie, this lineup is so confusing.

I am not going to question anything, because Pedro appears to be getting irritated.

Grifol on Jake Burger batting 8th: "I’m going to put the lineup out there I think is going to help us win ... I don’t have to answer those people [who don't like the lineup]. He’s in the lineup, he’s going to get four at-bats, help us win. Other than that, they can talk to Jerry" — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) June 18, 2023

Some things never change, but I would really like a change in the booth.

Gordon Boredom gets the mic today. pic.twitter.com/dEqy1ZU3Ih — Steve Stoned (@SteveStoned_SOX) June 18, 2023

Not only was it a clean inning, there were two strikeouts!

Lance Lynn with a clean 1st inning?!?!? pic.twitter.com/y6aTu9Rera — BeefLoaf (@MrDelicious13) June 18, 2023

I don’t know what is going to happen in the future, but for the first three outs of the game, you were not, Ryiin.

1-2-3 1st for Lance? am I hallucinating? — Ryiin (@rfoto) June 18, 2023

Then 2 2⁄3 innings later, and I have some unfortunate news for you all.

Lance Lynn vs. 2 outs with RISP — @larrold@mastodon.social (@Larry_Boa) June 18, 2023

So, it’s 2-0 Mariners, no big deal. Our offense is killer, right? RIGHT? No.

Lance Lynn has 9 strikeouts through 4 innings



The #WhiteSox offense has 1 hit through 4 innings — CHGO White Sox (@CHGO_WhiteSox) June 18, 2023

What the Exploding Scoreboard said.

I’m loving this new Lance “Junkballer” Lynn. He’s got to change something because that 6.50 ERA won’t cut it. Embrace the junk! pic.twitter.com/Ta4Z0Ab70Y — White Sox Exploding Scoreboard (@SoxScoreboard) June 18, 2023

Everyone say, “Thank you, highest paid free agent in White Sox history.”

And the @whitesox are on the board!!!!!! — WST Mom (@WhiteSoxJoy) June 18, 2023

We’re laughing with you, if it helps.

Andrew Benintendi being probably the worst signing off the MLB offseason but randomly lighting up Mariners pitching all weekend is so dumb you have to laugh. — Mariner Muse (@MarinerMuse) June 18, 2023

Would be a shame if the offense decided not to make a comeback.

Career high 13 strikeouts for Lance Lynn. Using his entire arsenal this afternoon. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) June 18, 2023

This is good, right?

Lance Lynn: first White Sox pitcher with 14+ strikeouts since Reynaldo López April 28, 2019 vs Tigers — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) June 18, 2023

A quick note from me to Lance.

Dear Lance Lynn,



When all your haters said you should be DFA'd, remember I believed.



Sincerely,

Al — Al (@baseballgalal) June 18, 2023

It appears Pedro wants to tempt fate.

Lynn out for the 7th pic.twitter.com/3OiIeZGz8B — emo Carmela Soprano (@marjraguso) June 18, 2023

Breaking news: Lance Lynn has tied the franchise record with 16 strikeouts.

Kance Kynn today, amirite. — Mailman Jack (@MailmanJack65) June 18, 2023

Don’t even try to understand because as soon as you think you’ve cracked the code, you have to start over.

lance lynn has 16 strikeouts which is the first wtf moment and the sox are still losing which is the second wtf moment. i don’t understand this team — hannah (@hannahlamotta) June 18, 2023

Benintendi finally homers and Lynn strikes out 16 batters… and YET, somehow the Sox are about to lose both of these games. pic.twitter.com/11t2uaPBNU — Lenford “Lenny” Leonard (@Leonard42) June 18, 2023

A bunt single ends Lynn’s historic afternoon.

Kolten that was Wong — whitest sox u'know ️‍ ️‍⚧️ (@flannelGoddess) June 18, 2023

All this tells me is that Lance REALLY likes pitching against the Mariners.

this is the last thing we all expected from lance lynn today, BUT...his previous career high in Ks with the white sox was 11 K...in seattle, v. the mariners...last year. — mr. anderson (@Sean_W_Anderson) June 18, 2023

Reynaldo López walks two with two outs to load the bases and suddenly it’s 5-1.

ThAtS sO wHiTe SoX — Laura (@EllaJay912) June 18, 2023

Not to put salt on the wound, but the bases-clearing triple was hit by Jared Kelenic.

Rick Hahn drafted Madrigal over Kelenic — A.J. (@AJEarley4) June 18, 2023

I hate to agree with you.

Reynaldo Lopez needs more LASIK and some time in Charlotte — White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) June 18, 2023

The White Sox lose, and drop a second series in heartbreaking fashion. Truly, 2016 was more fun than this season.