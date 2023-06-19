Visiting Dugout Episode 24 — Texas Rangers

The White Sox lost the series in Seattle and are heading home to host the first-place Rangers. We’ll see some familiar faces, like Marcus Semien and Dane Dunning, who will likely have the South Side of Chicago a little envious. But envy isn’t the issue Pedro’s Boys should be concerned with — the .620 the Rangers have held on to, the star players, great pitching, and a somewhat functional bullpen should be the main focus.

Casey joins the show to discuss the Rangers from top to bottom, and how much we love Jacob deGrom. Happy birthday to my birthday twin Jacob deGrom, by the way!

Dabbling back into the American League West

What’s going on in Texas?

A bullpen reset, and a rookie that might just win all the awards this season

Who is the team’s current MVP, and who could be on the trading block?

Jacob deGrom’s return next season, and what he’ll be like at 36 with two Tommy John surgeries behind him

Questions from Twitter

Series matchup and pitching breakdowns

Fears, threats, and the keys to win the series

Around the league with Casey’s thoughts

Find Casey on Twitter.

