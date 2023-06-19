White Sox Minor League Update: June 18, 2023

You have to wonder if Durham police made any arrests on Sunday because the Bulls definitely created a crime against Charlotte. Fourteen runs in the first four innings, and they probably didn’t even leave a thank-you note.

Pitching-wise, what more need be said that for the second time in three games, third baseman Taylor Snyder was Charlotte’s closer (if not best pitcher), leaving him in the odd circumstance of a 0.00 ERA ... and .000 OPS.

For a split-second, Garrett Davila looked like the most likely emergency No. 6 starter for the White Sox, but after today’s 27.00 ERA effort, that likelihood has likely split.

As evidenced by eight runs, the Knights bats fared better than their arms, led by an outfielder who apparently is downright tired of bus trips, Víctor Reyes. Durham again failed to solve the veteran, as he went 3-for-5 with a double and a homer and has pushed his season OPS to .923.

GUESS WHO STRIKES AGAIN...



Víctor Reyes with his team-high 14th homer! pic.twitter.com/6NOF5fnubu — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) June 18, 2023

Victor Reyes doubles high off the LF wall. Yolbert (1B) scores. #Knights trail 14-5. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/B0llKI5Pgl — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) June 19, 2023

Poll Bodily assault was committed on Sunday in Durham. Was there a Knights MVP? Víctor Reyes: 3-for-5, 2B, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI

Yolbert Sánchez: 2-for-5, R, RBI

Nate Mondou: 2-for-4, 2B

Erik González: 3-for-4, R, RBI

Sebastian Rivero: 2-for-4, 3B, R, RBI, 2 K, 4 LOB

Edgar Navarro: IP, K

Poll The Knights lost. Who was the Cold Cat? Garrett Davila: 3 IP, 9 H, 9 ER, 5 K, 3 HR, LOSS

Alejandro Mateo: IP, 4 H, 5 ER, BB, K, 2 HR

AJ Alexy: IP, 2 BB, K, 9-of-24 strikes

Oscar Colás: 0-for-5, 3 K, 3 LOB

Birmingham may officially have fallen from Project to project, as the Barons have now just one a third of their games this season, by far the worst mark in the system.

At least this loss had some suspense, as Garrett Schoenle’s crazy-weird year took a turn for good-weird, punching out seven Smokies over a brusque, 6 1⁄3-inning effort. Vince Vannelle did Schoenle no favors during his brief, on-one excursion into the game in the seventh inning, and in fact left Garrett on the hook for a loss had their been no Bham rally.

Garrett Schoenle took the mound for G6 of the #Barons series. He had a very efficient 57/86 registering 7K's. He allows 2R, 1 while he was pitching, and one several batters after he came out. 3H and 1BB allowed. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/XmPMxzVBqF — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) June 19, 2023

But rally Bham did, as the Barons jumped all over Tennessee setup man Zac Leigh with a Moisés Castillo leadoff homer, José Rodríguez free pass, and Tyler Neslony two-run bomb. Tie game, new game, 4-4.

Tyler Neslony to the bleachers for his 6th HR on the year. Rodriguez (BB) comes in to score. Tie ball game @ 4. #Barons would lose in extras 5-4. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/wHImcif8my — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) June 19, 2023

Unfortunately, the offensive spark couldn’t sustain in the ninth or 10th. Meanwhile Andrew Pérez, who was nails in the ninth, pushed into the 10th and gave away the lead on two pitches (both wild, leading to Manfred Man Pete Crow-Armstrong advancing to third and them home. Dunzo. Deflating.

Poll A heartbreaker in Birmingham, but who showed up as an MVP? Garrett Schoenle: 6 1⁄3 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, BB, 7 K

Poll The Barons lost in the 10th. Who was the Cold Cat? Yoelqui Céspedes: 0-for-4, 3 K, LOB

Ben Norman: 1-for-4, 2 K, LOB

Xavier Fernández: 0-for-4, K, 2 LOB

Adam Hackenberg: 1-for-4, K, LOB, PB,

Vince Vannelle: 1⁄3 IP, H, ER, 2 BB, K

When times are sad, if you’re feeling blue, just let the Winston-Salem Dash take care of you.

As the upper minors flailed in their respective ways, the Dash took care of business right out the gate, powered by two once-promising and woo boy, right back to promising, prospects.

First up, Kohl Simas, whose 5.85 ERA gives at least a little indication it’s been a trying year. But 10 of 16 outs by K, we’ll take it. Simas has encountered adversity (not just fatigue, the case last year) for the first time as a pro here in 2023, and today was a good sign the righty will push forward better out of it.

Second, total bases and stolen bases machine Terrell Tatum, who added a homer and a triple to his docket today — as well as his 30th bag! Tatum leads the entire org (that includes the Sox) in steals, by six bags, and has now moved into a tie for first in triples.

The Dash approached their final six outs headed toward a loss, trailing, 5-3. But in the eighth came the rally to lead for good, starting with a one-out homer from Jason Matthews to pull to 5-4. With two outs and Andy Atwood (single) and DJ Gladney (walk) on base, Wilfred Veras shot out a single to right that scored ... two? OK DJ is fast than you might think for a thumper, but this I gotta see:

Wilfred Veras lines a single to the RC gap. Atwood (1B) and Gladney (BB) come around to score. 6-5 #Dash, your final. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/6BNYHT1Kz8 — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) June 18, 2023

OK, it was sort of in the gap and under other circumstances would be a double, but here Veras would be running right into the cutoff man. Still, nice wheels, DJ. Check this still from the Dash:

Poll Hey nonnie nonnie, the Dash won again, gimme an MVP. Kohl Simas: 5 1⁄3 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 10 K

Ernesto Jaquez: 2 IP, BB, 3 K, WIN

Terrell Tatum: 3-for-4, 2 R, 3B, HR, SB, RBI, BB

Andy Atwood: 2-for-2, R, RBI, 2 BB, SF

Wilfred Veras: 1-for-4, 2 RBI, GWRBI, BB, LOB, picked off of 1B

Poll Who takes the Cold Cat for WSD today? Wes Kath: 0-for-4, 2 K, 7 LOB

Everhett Hazelwood: 1 2⁄3 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, K, BS vote view results 0% Wes Kath: 0-for-4, 2 K, 7 LOB (0 votes)

0% Everhett Hazelwood: 1 2⁄3 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, K, BS (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Again A-ball getting it done, high minors just holding the bag. Kanny wins again, at one time leading 7-0 before settling at 7-3.

Tanner McDougal, presumably working on something like a 65-pitch cap, threw 3 2⁄3 scoreless innings of magic today, giving up just one hit and walk against eight Ks; yep, that’s eight of 11 outs being the punch-out variety. And while Eric Adler made things a bit dicey in the eighth, the pen held strong behind McDougal.

As for the bats, they batted but good. Just two XBH (both doubles) of nine hits, but toss those in the bowl with nine free passes and you’ve got traffic for days. When you have traffic like this on the paths, you can have both 5-for-14 with RISP and 10 left on base and call it a solid effort. Just get on base, baby.

Wilber Sánchez continues his climb from early-season oblivion, with three hits including a double, and another stolen base to boot. W.S. also did his Tim Elko impression, driving in four and flexing postgame, for sure.

Poll Another A-ball win! Who’s Kanny’s MVP? Wilber Sánchez: 3-for-5, 4 RBI, 2B, SB, 2 LOB

Juan Gonzalez: 3-for-5, 2 R, 2B, LOB, GIDP, E, 0-for-2 CS

Tanner McDougal: 3 2⁄3 IP, H, BB, 8 K, HB

Ben Beutel: 3 1⁄3 IP, H, BB, 3 K, WIN

