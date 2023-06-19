Bird App Recap: Boring and Bad

After a dismal and disappointing West Coast swing, your Chicago White Sox return home to take on the AL West’s best, the Texas Rangers. Texas comes in at 44 up and 27 down, tied for the third-best record in all of baseball. While the South Siders, well, after back-to-back series losses out west ... the less said about them the better at this point.
Here’s how Pedro lines them up on this lovely Monday evening on the South Side:
Tonight's #WhiteSox starters vs. the Rangers: pic.twitter.com/ZCh70JfYWE— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 19, 2023
On the bump for the Rangers is lefty Andrew Heaney (4-4, 4.05 ERA, 1.32 WHIP), and for the Pale Hose, Tanner Banks (0-1, 3.86 ERA, 0.94 WHIP) makes his first career start.
Tanner Banks will be the first White Sox lefty starting pitcher since Dallas Keuchel, May 26, 2022.— Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) June 19, 2023
It snaps a string of 191 straight righty starts. The last time they had a longer stretch without a southpaw was 194 games from September 7, 1933 to May 19, 1935.
June 20, 2023
The Sox made a few roster moves early today:
Breaking: Jose “Popeye” Rodriguez is headed to the show! He will be joining the White Sox for this series against the Rangers.— Daniel Victor (@slydanno70) June 19, 2023
#WhiteSox make four roster moves: pic.twitter.com/DCAd0zecpd— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 19, 2023
Welcome to the show, Popeye!
Lets get to the hot tweet action, shall we?
And just like that...— Mollymollz (@Mollygoroundy) June 20, 2023
White Sox baseball! pic.twitter.com/2diNgHElnp
I blink and its 1-0, Texas.
#Rangers take 1-0 lead over #WhiteSox in first. Jung singles with two out and scores on Garcia's double.— Andrew Seligman (@aseligmanap) June 20, 2023
Go to turn on the game— WST Mom (@WhiteSoxJoy) June 20, 2023
Sees score is already 1-0 Rangers in the 1st
On second thought ….. pic.twitter.com/fYskfAwFX3
Wise choice.
Benintendi takes such bad routes to the ball lol— White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) June 20, 2023
He’s ... just not good out there.
Speaking of not good, Clint Frazier misread a ball and plays it into a triple ...
Hi. Please field the ball. Thanks.— Jacklyn Hilligoss (@JackHill43) June 20, 2023
RF for the White Sox is a cursed position.— White Sox Twitt3r (Is Baby Hippo) (@SoxTwitt3r) June 20, 2023
Has Clint Frazier never read a ball off the bat before? Asking for a friend... #WhiteSox— Ryiin (@rfoto) June 20, 2023
At least there is Jake Burger:
Jake Burger: extra base machine. #WhiteSox— Ryan McGuffey (@RyanMcGuffey) June 20, 2023
Burger loves hitting at home! #WhiteSox— Eric (that’s all you need to know) (@ThatEric) June 20, 2023
Burger stranded at second, because of course ...
Top third, and quickly 2-0 ...
#Rangers 2 @ #WhiteSox 0 [T3-2o]:— Home Run Tracker (@DingerTracker) June 20, 2023
Josh Jung homers (15): fly ball to LF (solo)
Hit: 387ft, 105.9mph, 25°
Pitch: 81.6mph Curveball (LHP Tanner Banks, 3)
White Sox are a tough team to watch at times— Triple L (@BimmyBangBang) June 20, 2023
Ain’t that the truth.
Banks out, Padilla in, and it’s quickly 3-0 ...
Who’s this Padilla guy?— ⚫️ ⚪️ (@wsxmatt) June 20, 2023
Who even knows.
Maybe not having more starters is a problem.— Mollymollz (@Mollygoroundy) June 20, 2023
White Sox baseball!#WhiteSox
If it’s not the pitching, it’s the horrid defense.
These Sox players seem to just have no fuckin clue as to where they are on the field— Roxy (@chi_rox_) June 20, 2023
Add cut-off drills to the list for tomorrow again.#WhiteSox— White Sox Twitt3r (Is Baby Hippo) (@SoxTwitt3r) June 20, 2023
Sox fan jumping ship early, and who can blame them?
Hello I am a Reds fan now, it’s been a fun ride WST— Roxy (@chi_rox_) June 20, 2023
I turned off the game to watch Help! again.— jacki (@zombie_jacki) June 20, 2023
I feel good about my decision.
Meanwhile, the Sox offense is still missing in action ...
Remember when the White Sox mashed lefties? Those were fun times weren't they...— Ryiin (@rfoto) June 20, 2023
Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz ...
Through 5 innings, White Sox have 2 hits and Texas starter Andrew Heaney has 5 Ks. Rangers lead 3-0.— Scot Gregor (@scotgregor) June 20, 2023
The White Sox are such a fun team to watch.— Sir Thomas Sox (@SirThomasSox) June 20, 2023
/Sarcasm.
Texas is just playing like a professional baseball team. Meanwhile the Sox have scored 1 run in 12 innings. #WhiteSox— rob (@skyyontherocks) June 20, 2023
People who have insomnia should watch the White Sox try to “hit”, guaranteed they would fall asleep in less than 5 minutes.— Mike (@ChiSoxFanMike) June 20, 2023
Speaking of:
#WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/w9wbiBSSAt— Ryiin (@rfoto) June 20, 2023
This game is sooo boring! Soulless team! #whitesox pic.twitter.com/8uGjG0Ey7n— Michelle GN (@michgn) June 20, 2023
White Sox hitters finally show a pulse!
#Rangers 3 @ #WhiteSox 1 [B6-2o]:— Home Run Tracker (@DingerTracker) June 20, 2023
Andrew Vaughn homers (10): fly ball to LF (solo)
Hit: 409ft, 102.3mph, 31°
Pitch: 81.9mph Slider (LHP Andrew Heaney, 11)
Back-to-back?!
Back-to-back homers??? By the White Sox???— Chrystal is ordering 55 tacos (@chrystal_ok) June 20, 2023
#Rangers 3 @ #WhiteSox 2 [B6-2o]:— Home Run Tracker (@DingerTracker) June 20, 2023
Luis Robert Jr. homers (18): fly ball to CF (solo)
Hit: 433ft, 106.4mph, 25°
Pitch: 94.1mph Four-Seam Fastball (LHP Andrew Heaney, 12)
Back-to-back jacks!!
The White Sox offense has suddenly woken up.— Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) June 20, 2023
Andrew Vaughn and Luis Robert with back to back homers. Both mammoth blasts.
Vaughn + Robert Jr. = back-to-back homers! pic.twitter.com/qKTrQgynmM— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 20, 2023
Sox bats giveth, Sox pen giveth right back. All too familiar ...
Just as we start to catch up, Bummer lives up to his name.— Mollymollz (@Mollygoroundy) June 20, 2023
White Sox baseball?#WhiteSox
#whitesox pic.twitter.com/ziZE7CG9SK— Michelle GN (@michgn) June 20, 2023
And the Rangers respond after Bummer walks a pair...5-2 Texas— Ryan McGuffey (@RyanMcGuffey) June 20, 2023
Because it NEVER is a good idea to bring in BUMMER— Jacklyn Hilligoss (@JackHill43) June 20, 2023
So much for those homers... #mlb #whitesox #rangers— Joshua Witmer (@carharttier) June 20, 2023
Sox load the bases in the eighth, and you can imagine what happened.
Good old fashioned strike outs?— White Sox Twitt3r (Is Baby Hippo) (@SoxTwitt3r) June 20, 2023
You are correct, sir!
Go figure bases loaded and 1 out and we can’t get a run home from 3rd base. Typical #Whitesox baseball game.— AZ White Sox Fan (@nickygiuffre) June 20, 2023
June 20, 2023
Sox do nothing, as predictable as always.
Trailing Rangers 5-2, White Sox load bases with one out in eighth. They get nothing after Grandal, Burger strike out swinging.— Scot Gregor (@scotgregor) June 20, 2023
White Sox had the Bases Loaded with 1 Out. Did not score a run. Pathetic— Pathetic 2023 White Sox (@SultanOfClout) June 20, 2023
Two on and nobody out in the bottom of the ninth ...
This is going to end stupidly— White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) June 20, 2023
You weren’t wrong ...
0-9 RISP, 9 LOB.— Ryiin (@rfoto) June 20, 2023
Burn this shit to the ground. #WhiteSox
I mean ...
Yes hi, first time caller, are the #WhiteSox actual dogshit? I'll hang up and listen for my answer— Adam (@acs614) June 20, 2023
And with a whimper, the Sox drop yet another game in which they barely look like competent baseball players, let alone a formidable squad capable of making a run ...
Jerry,— Hunter (@Hunteerr19) June 20, 2023
Please sell the team.
Sincerely,
All White Sox fans
Sell! Sell! Sell!#WhiteSox @NBCSWhiteSox @whitesox— Sox Fan Since '81 (@81Sox) June 20, 2023
Please put us fans out of our misery by blowing this shit up and stop pretending like this is a major league ball club— Optimistic Sox Fan (Ride Enjoyer) (@WhiteSoxCheech) June 20, 2023
If only ...
UGH.
Loading comments...