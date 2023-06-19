Share All sharing options for: Bird App Recap: Boring and Bad

After a dismal and disappointing West Coast swing, your Chicago White Sox return home to take on the AL West’s best, the Texas Rangers. Texas comes in at 44 up and 27 down, tied for the third-best record in all of baseball. While the South Siders, well, after back-to-back series losses out west ... the less said about them the better at this point.

Here’s how Pedro lines them up on this lovely Monday evening on the South Side:

On the bump for the Rangers is lefty Andrew Heaney (4-4, 4.05 ERA, 1.32 WHIP), and for the Pale Hose, Tanner Banks (0-1, 3.86 ERA, 0.94 WHIP) makes his first career start.

Tanner Banks will be the first White Sox lefty starting pitcher since Dallas Keuchel, May 26, 2022.



It snaps a string of 191 straight righty starts. The last time they had a longer stretch without a southpaw was 194 games from September 7, 1933 to May 19, 1935. — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) June 19, 2023

The Sox made a few roster moves early today:

Breaking: Jose “Popeye” Rodriguez is headed to the show! He will be joining the White Sox for this series against the Rangers. — Daniel Victor (@slydanno70) June 19, 2023

Welcome to the show, Popeye!

Lets get to the hot tweet action, shall we?

And just like that...



White Sox baseball! pic.twitter.com/2diNgHElnp — Mollymollz (@Mollygoroundy) June 20, 2023

I blink and its 1-0, Texas.

#Rangers take 1-0 lead over #WhiteSox in first. Jung singles with two out and scores on Garcia's double. — Andrew Seligman (@aseligmanap) June 20, 2023

Go to turn on the game

Sees score is already 1-0 Rangers in the 1st

On second thought ….. pic.twitter.com/fYskfAwFX3 — WST Mom (@WhiteSoxJoy) June 20, 2023

Wise choice.

Benintendi takes such bad routes to the ball lol — White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) June 20, 2023

He’s ... just not good out there.

Speaking of not good, Clint Frazier misread a ball and plays it into a triple ...

Hi. Please field the ball. Thanks. — Jacklyn Hilligoss (@JackHill43) June 20, 2023

RF for the White Sox is a cursed position. — White Sox Twitt3r (Is Baby Hippo) (@SoxTwitt3r) June 20, 2023

Has Clint Frazier never read a ball off the bat before? Asking for a friend... #WhiteSox — Ryiin (@rfoto) June 20, 2023

At least there is Jake Burger:

Jake Burger: extra base machine. #WhiteSox — Ryan McGuffey (@RyanMcGuffey) June 20, 2023

Burger loves hitting at home! #WhiteSox — Eric (that’s all you need to know) (@ThatEric) June 20, 2023

Burger stranded at second, because of course ...

Top third, and quickly 2-0 ...

#Rangers 2 @ #WhiteSox 0 [T3-2o]:



Josh Jung homers (15): fly ball to LF (solo)



Hit: 387ft, 105.9mph, 25°



Pitch: 81.6mph Curveball (LHP Tanner Banks, 3) — Home Run Tracker (@DingerTracker) June 20, 2023

White Sox are a tough team to watch at times — Triple L (@BimmyBangBang) June 20, 2023

Ain’t that the truth.

Banks out, Padilla in, and it’s quickly 3-0 ...

Who’s this Padilla guy? — ⚫️ ⚪️ (@wsxmatt) June 20, 2023

Who even knows.

Maybe not having more starters is a problem.



White Sox baseball!#WhiteSox — Mollymollz (@Mollygoroundy) June 20, 2023

If it’s not the pitching, it’s the horrid defense.

These Sox players seem to just have no fuckin clue as to where they are on the field — Roxy (@chi_rox_) June 20, 2023

Add cut-off drills to the list for tomorrow again.#WhiteSox — White Sox Twitt3r (Is Baby Hippo) (@SoxTwitt3r) June 20, 2023

Sox fan jumping ship early, and who can blame them?

Hello I am a Reds fan now, it’s been a fun ride WST — Roxy (@chi_rox_) June 20, 2023

I turned off the game to watch Help! again.



I feel good about my decision. — jacki (@zombie_jacki) June 20, 2023

Meanwhile, the Sox offense is still missing in action ...

Remember when the White Sox mashed lefties? Those were fun times weren't they... — Ryiin (@rfoto) June 20, 2023

Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz ...

Through 5 innings, White Sox have 2 hits and Texas starter Andrew Heaney has 5 Ks. Rangers lead 3-0. — Scot Gregor (@scotgregor) June 20, 2023

The White Sox are such a fun team to watch. — Sir Thomas Sox (@SirThomasSox) June 20, 2023

/Sarcasm.

Texas is just playing like a professional baseball team. Meanwhile the Sox have scored 1 run in 12 innings. #WhiteSox — rob (@skyyontherocks) June 20, 2023

People who have insomnia should watch the White Sox try to “hit”, guaranteed they would fall asleep in less than 5 minutes. — Mike (@ChiSoxFanMike) June 20, 2023

Speaking of:

White Sox hitters finally show a pulse!

#Rangers 3 @ #WhiteSox 1 [B6-2o]:



Andrew Vaughn homers (10): fly ball to LF (solo)



Hit: 409ft, 102.3mph, 31°



Pitch: 81.9mph Slider (LHP Andrew Heaney, 11) — Home Run Tracker (@DingerTracker) June 20, 2023

Back-to-back?!

Back-to-back homers??? By the White Sox??? — Chrystal is ordering 55 tacos (@chrystal_ok) June 20, 2023

#Rangers 3 @ #WhiteSox 2 [B6-2o]:



Luis Robert Jr. homers (18): fly ball to CF (solo)



Hit: 433ft, 106.4mph, 25°



Pitch: 94.1mph Four-Seam Fastball (LHP Andrew Heaney, 12) — Home Run Tracker (@DingerTracker) June 20, 2023

Back-to-back jacks!!

The White Sox offense has suddenly woken up.

Andrew Vaughn and Luis Robert with back to back homers. Both mammoth blasts. — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) June 20, 2023

Vaughn + Robert Jr. = back-to-back homers! pic.twitter.com/qKTrQgynmM — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 20, 2023

Sox bats giveth, Sox pen giveth right back. All too familiar ...

Just as we start to catch up, Bummer lives up to his name.



White Sox baseball?#WhiteSox — Mollymollz (@Mollygoroundy) June 20, 2023

And the Rangers respond after Bummer walks a pair...5-2 Texas — Ryan McGuffey (@RyanMcGuffey) June 20, 2023

Because it NEVER is a good idea to bring in BUMMER — Jacklyn Hilligoss (@JackHill43) June 20, 2023

Sox load the bases in the eighth, and you can imagine what happened.

Good old fashioned strike outs? — White Sox Twitt3r (Is Baby Hippo) (@SoxTwitt3r) June 20, 2023

You are correct, sir!

Go figure bases loaded and 1 out and we can’t get a run home from 3rd base. Typical #Whitesox baseball game. — AZ White Sox Fan (@nickygiuffre) June 20, 2023

pic.twitter.com/BVWBNOwbUQ — Chrystal is ordering 55 tacos (@chrystal_ok) June 20, 2023

Sox do nothing, as predictable as always.

Trailing Rangers 5-2, White Sox load bases with one out in eighth. They get nothing after Grandal, Burger strike out swinging. — Scot Gregor (@scotgregor) June 20, 2023

White Sox had the Bases Loaded with 1 Out. Did not score a run. Pathetic — Pathetic 2023 White Sox (@SultanOfClout) June 20, 2023

Two on and nobody out in the bottom of the ninth ...

This is going to end stupidly — White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) June 20, 2023

You weren’t wrong ...

0-9 RISP, 9 LOB.



Burn this shit to the ground. #WhiteSox — Ryiin (@rfoto) June 20, 2023

I mean ...

Yes hi, first time caller, are the #WhiteSox actual dogshit? I'll hang up and listen for my answer — Adam (@acs614) June 20, 2023

And with a whimper, the Sox drop yet another game in which they barely look like competent baseball players, let alone a formidable squad capable of making a run ...

Jerry,



Please sell the team.



Sincerely,

All White Sox fans — Hunter (@Hunteerr19) June 20, 2023

Please put us fans out of our misery by blowing this shit up and stop pretending like this is a major league ball club — Optimistic Sox Fan (Ride Enjoyer) (@WhiteSoxCheech) June 20, 2023

If only ...

UGH.