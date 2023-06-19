Rangers 5, White Sox 2: You’ve seen this all before

The best thing about this game is that 14-year-old Brady Nelson, who is battling glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, was at the ballpark today and took part in a special pregame “Home Run for Life” experience. He got to run the bases and participate in batting and infield practice. White Sox third baseman Jake Burger hosted Brady and his family for the pregame festivities. There is definitely one thing this team does extremely well: all the incredible outreach by White Sox Charities.

OFFICIAL: The Chicago #WhiteSox sign 14-year-old Brady Nelson to an honorary one-day contract.



Battling glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, since his diagnosis in Dec. 2020, Nelson is scheduled for neurosurgery in the days following his White Sox experience. pic.twitter.com/aocwCtHFFx — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 19, 2023

Tonight was Tanner Banks’ first-ever MLB start, and it was unimpressive. He pitched 3 2⁄3 innings, surrendering three runs on five hits with three strikeouts. The Texas Rangers' potent offense wasted no time hitting up Banks. After getting two quick outs in the top of the first, he gave up a single to Josh Jung, who was driven home on an Adolis García double, putting Texas on top, 1-0.

All was quiet until the top of the third, and again with two outs, Jung hit a rocket solo shot to left field, adding another tally on the board. Then, Nathaniel Lowe led off with a single in the top of the fourth, and Pedro Grifol had seen enough. He made the call to the pen and tapped Nicholas Padilla, who immediately allowed a single to Mitch Garver, scoring Lowe and making it 3-0, Rangers.

Padilla, the White Sox’s No. 38 prospect per South Side Sox, was called up earlier today from Triple-A Charlotte. Tonight was his third professional game with the big-league club. He tossed 1 2⁄3 shutout innings, giving up three hits and one walk and striking out three. The rookie also pitched for team Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic, where he made two appearances and had a 5.40 ERA.

Jesse Scholtens replaced Padilla with one on and one out in the top of the sixth. The righty promptly retired the final two batters in the inning. Scholtens, also a rookie, was recalled from Charlotte just a few days ago, on June 16.

The South Siders finally generated some offense in the bottom of the sixth. With two outs, Andrew Vaughn and Luis Robert Jr. hit back-to-back solo round-trippers, cutting the deficit down to 3-2.



The comeback didn’t last long, as Aaron Bummer came on in the top of the seventh and promptly gave the two runs back. After a single by Marcus Semien and consecutive walks to García and Lowe, Jonah Heim singled both base runners home.

Joe Kelly entered the game in the eighth and retired the side. At the end of the inning, Kelly went into the clubhouse. It’s unclear if he might have an injury concern.

The Good Guys tried to get something going in the bottom of the eighth, but if you’ve watched any games this season, you already know how this ends. After singles by Benintendi and Robert, Jiménez reached on a fielding error which packed the sacks for the Sox. Then, surprise! Yasmani Grandal and Jake Burger struck out to end the threat.

Do you ever feel like you’ve seen this episode before? The South Siders were 0-for-9 with RISP tonight.

Texas closer, Will Smith, went out for the ninth, and the Pale Hose tried to make a late-inning comeback to no avail. Clint Frazier walked, and Elvis Andrus followed with a single, but Smith retired the next three batters to earn his 13th save of the season.

The White Sox fall to 8-8 in June. They are back at it tomorrow at 7:10 p.m. CST. It’s Dylan Cease against Texas ace Nathan Eovaldi. Joe Resis has your gamethread/recap, and Chrystal O’Keefe is doing double duty on the Six Pack and Bird App.