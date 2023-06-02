Visiting Dugout Episode 19: Detroit Tigers

Just days ago the White Sox were humiliated by the Tigers after losing three of four. In this episode, Rogelio Castillo from Motor City Metrics and Tigers Minor League Report (and so much more) shares his thoughts on the Motor City Kitties and their upcoming trip to Chicago.

Do you get déjà vu? The White Sox play the Tigers yet again

Rogelio’s feelings on the season so far are not as doom and gloom as Chris Brown’s

With a lot of prospect knowledge, Rogelio talks about who he is looking forward to seeing

Go see a minor league game! They’re actually a lot of fun!

The biggest threat and the keys to winning the series

Around the league with Rogelio’s predictions and thoughts

