Since We Last Met: Detroit Tigers

The first time Chicago faced Detroit in 2023, the Tigers took three out of four games at Comerica Park — a mere five days ago. The White Sox came in hot, having won three straight series. OK, not hot for a good team, but for a really bad team, that is as close as it probably gets. Of course, the Tigers ended Chicago’s brief run of looking decent, as the finale was the only close game. The home team looked like the better all-around squad.

What Have the Tigers Been Up To?

Since firmly staking claim as the No. 2 team in a bad division, the Motor City Kitties lost two of three at home to Texas, being outscored 17-8 in the three-game set. It appears the surprising Tigers aren’t yet ready for prime-time matchups against decent-to-good teams that don’t play in the wretched AL Central.

Both teams have lost two of three at home since last facing each other. Seems like a renewed battle of bad is in store this weekend. Exciting, right? I should feel lucky to be missing most of this series. Going to work might prove more interesting and entertaining than watching more bad baseball; and I, for one, welcome the brief respite.

What Are the Pitching Matchups? How Do We Match Up?

The Tigers will promote pitching prospect Reese Olson for Friday’s game. Olsen will be making his major league debut against the Pale Hose. For the home team, Friday’s starter is still to be determined. With Jimmy Lambert going on the injured list and Jesse Scholtens optioned back to Charlotte, we get the return of [redacted] for the series opener.

Friday, June 2

Saturday, June 3

Sunday, June 4

What’s on Today’s Front Page?