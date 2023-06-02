Gamethread: Tigers at White Sox

The Chicago White Sox (23-35) and their sub-.400 win percentage kick off the month of June in another key AL Central matchup against the Detroit Tigers (26-28). I use “key” rather loosely here, considering the consistent downward trajectory of the White Sox organization, but even so, they are somehow still only 7 1⁄2 games out of first in the division. The AL Central really is just that bad.

Earlier today, the White Sox also announced a few roster moves, including designating Hanser Alberto for assignment to make room for Elvis Andrus to return to the roster. This move wasn’t all too surprising and felt like it was a long time coming — but we are going to need Elvis to start producing again. The good news is that Romy González has improved greatly over the last month, and having some flexibility and on the bench is what’s key.

Righthander Reese Olson will be on the mound tonight for Detroit, called up from Triple-A ahead of tonight’s start in place of Eduardo Rodriguez, who is currently on the IL. In his 36 2⁄3 innings pitched this year, Olson has posted a pretty rough 6.38 ERA and 1.74 WHIP, so ideally the South Siders will be patient, work the counts, and jump on Olson early — but of course we know how the White Sox can be!

Tonight’s lineup is looking mighty fine, if I do say so myself! Having Eloy Jiménez and Yoán Moncada back in the lineup has been helpful to bolster the offense. Luis Robert Jr. leads the team in homers and is batting third tonight, and even though Elvis is back with the team, Romy earns the start at second base tonight. González is 10-for-33 with three doubles, a triple, and three bombs over his recent hot stretch, so he’ll have to play his way out of the lineup at this point. Gavin Sheets gets the DH slot tonight over Jake Burger — we have to have that righty/lefty match up!

Here’s how the Good Guys will look:

And for Detroit:

Series opener on the South Side. pic.twitter.com/OdIPD3QrTP — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) June 2, 2023

Catch tonight’s action beginning at 7:10 p.m. CT on NBC Sports Chicago, and ESPN 1000 AM radio.