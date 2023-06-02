White Sox shut out Tigers, 3-0

The White Sox defeated the Detroit Tigers, picking up a game in the AL Central race, but of course, they had to do it in typical South Side fashion. The bats were nonexistent for the first two-thirds of the game, and at times it really felt like we were watching paint dry.

We knew this game likely wasn’t going to be pretty given how mediocre both teams are, but for the first three innings, there was a no-hit battle taking place. Reese Olson made his major-league debut for the Tigers, and tore apart the White Sox lineup for nearly six innings. He recorded his first career major league strikeout to close out the first inning, ringing up Luis Robert Jr. on a slider low and away.

Olson lost a perfect game bid when Andrew Vaughn walked in the second, but continued to mow down South Side batters for the next three innings. Romy González has had a fantastic last few weeks, and he sure did earn his spot today, breaking up the no-hitter by scorching a 110 mph single to start a two-run rally in the bottom of the sixth. Shout-out to our CHGO friend, Herb, for manifesting this one! Be sure to check his page for the winning lotto numbers this evening.

Who will get the #WhiteSox first hit tonight? I got Romy — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) June 3, 2023

Tim Anderson followed up with his own base hit to right, allowing Romy to reach third on the play, setting up Andrew Benintendi nicely to end the six-inning scoring drought, driving González in for the first run of the game.

Eloy Jiménez extended his hitting streak to 12 today, smoking his own hit up the middle, allowing Anderson to eventually score on a throwing error. Just like that, the Good Guys went from extremely embarrassing to only mildly embarrassing, going up, 2-0, after six.

The South Side bullpen did just enough tonight to limit Detroit baserunners and keep runs from scoring, even if they didn’t completely have it tonight. Keynan Middleton has been lights-out for all of May, and is keeping that going into June, giving up one hit on just nine pitches, now sitting at an impressive 1.37 ERA. Reynaldo López and Joe Kelly made it just a bit harder on themselves, each walking one and getting into a bit of a jam before ultimately shutting down the Tigers.

Jake Burger finally got to make an appearance tonight in the bottom of the seventh, pinch-hitting for Gavin Sheets. Burger is known for hitting bombs at Guaranteed Rate Field, but tonight wasn’t the night. He did reach on a fielder’s choice, eventually scoring after Anderson ripped a double down the left-field line, allowing Burger to turn on the jets and score from first. The offense would stop there, but it did just enough to get the job done.

Pedro Grifol went with Kendall Graveman to close out the ninth, and he got the job done to seal the shutout victory. After losing three of four the last time the two teams met, it felt much better seeing the White Sox snag the first win and put themselves in a good position to win the series and get some games back in the division race.

Our favorite mustache man, Dylan Cease, is on the mound tomorrow as the Sox go for back-to-back wins. Hopefully the offense decides to show up for more than a third of the game — I can’t handle another no-hit scare like that. We’ll be back with you tomorrow afternoon — let’s get another dub!