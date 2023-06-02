White Sox Minor League Update: June 2, 2023

Box score link

The Knights took it in 10, Carlos Pérez again picking up three hits and also picking a guy off at second trying to steal as his pitching staff delivered shutdown inning after shutdown inning. Nate Mondou had another big night as well.

For the first time in seven starts for the Knights, Luke Farrell was not scored upon. The righty went three innings, giving up just one hit as he walked none and struck out four. The scoreless tie was maintained by Sammy Peralta, who was nearly exactly as good, with one walk but no hits accompanying his four strikeouts in three innings.

The Sounds and the Knights shared three total hits going into the seventh inning, two of those—Carlos Pérez’s first-inning single and Carlos Pérez’s sixth-inning double—belonging to the home team.

In the top of the seventh, both teams churned into motion. Alejandro Mateo replaced Peralta, giving up a two-run double to break the tie in the Sounds’ favor. In the bottom of the inning, Víctor Reyes led off with a single, then scored one batter later when Mondou’s single became a whole event for Eddy Alvarez, who made two errors in right field on the play. Mondou ended up at third, still with nobody out and the Knights down 2-1. Erik González struck out, then Mondou was thrown out at home trying to score on Zach Remillard’s ground ball, threat over.

Mateo was left out in the top of the eighth, and after a leadoff walk came around to score on a two-out single, he was finally swapped for Nicholas Padilla, trailing 3-1.

The Knights still had bite in them, though, and Adam Haseley’s double and Pérez’s single put runners on the corners with one out for Oscar Colás, who kindly tied it with a double.

OSCAR!!!



Oscar Colás ties the game with a 2-run DOUBLE! pic.twitter.com/KMyBqauMCm — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) June 3, 2023

Padilla pitched the ninth, a scoreless inning that saw some drama when Sounds DH Tyler Naquin was apparently ejected during an at-bat, along with a pitcher from the Sounds dugout who had not appeared in the game.

The 10th was Alex Colomé’s, and the first batter he faced reached on an error by Laz Rivera at third. A sacrifice bunt put runners on second and third with one out, but Colomé bore down and struck out the next two batters, Alvarez and the rehabbing Luis Urias, swinging.

Rivera had also made the last out of the ninth, which made him the zombie runner at second in the bottom of the 10th. Bennett Sousa, who you forgot is now in the Brewers system if you ever knew it, took the mound, choosing to allow Colás reach base in favor of throwing out Rivera at third. Reyes walked, and with a full count and two runners on, Mondou singled and Colás steamed all the way around from second base for the walk-off win.

YOU CAN DOU IT!!!



Nate Mondou sent our sell-out crowd home happy! pic.twitter.com/k0fKHUPsdn — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) June 3, 2023

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Adam Haseley (DH): 1-for-4, 2B, R, BB, 2 K

Carlos Pérez (C): 3-for-4, 2B, K, PO (2B)

Oscar Colás (CF): 1-for-4, 2B, R, 2 RBI, K, HBP

Víctor Reyes (RF): 1-for-4, R, BB, 2 K

Nate Mondou (2B): 2-for-4, RBI, BB, K

Luke Farrell: 3 IP, H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K

Sammy Peralta: 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, BB, 4 K

Nick Padilla: 1 ⅓ IP, H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K, 1-0 inherited runners-scored

Alex Colomé: IP, 0 H, 0 BB, 2 K (W) vote view results 0% Adam Haseley (DH): 1-for-4, 2B, R, BB, 2 K (0 votes)

66% Carlos Pérez (C): 3-for-4, 2B, K, PO (2B) (2 votes)

33% Oscar Colás (CF): 1-for-4, 2B, R, 2 RBI, K, HBP (1 vote)

0% Víctor Reyes (RF): 1-for-4, R, BB, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Nate Mondou (2B): 2-for-4, RBI, BB, K (0 votes)

0% Luke Farrell: 3 IP, H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K (0 votes)

0% Sammy Peralta: 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, BB, 4 K (0 votes)

0% Nick Padilla: 1 ⅓ IP, H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K, 1-0 inherited runners-scored (0 votes)

0% Alex Colomé: IP, 0 H, 0 BB, 2 K (W) (0 votes) 3 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? Erik González (SS): 0-for-4, K

Zach Remillard (3B-1B): 0-for-4, K, SB

Stephen Piscotty (LF): 0-for-3, BB, 2 K

Sebastian Rivero (1B-C): 0-for-4, 2 K vote view results 0% Erik González (SS): 0-for-4, K (0 votes)

0% Zach Remillard (3B-1B): 0-for-4, K, SB (0 votes)

100% Stephen Piscotty (LF): 0-for-3, BB, 2 K (1 vote)

0% Sebastian Rivero (1B-C): 0-for-4, 2 K (0 votes) 1 vote total Vote Now

Box score link

Top prospect Cristian Mena, in his age-20 season, did not shake off the struggles that have plagued him this year (relatable). Two smooth innings ceded to a bumpy third; a leadoff single was nearly stranded, but with two outs, Mena hit a batter, walked the next, then threw a run-scoring wild pitch. Catcher Adam Hackenberg also made an error on the play, leading to another run scoring, Mississippi up 2-0.

The back and forth began in the bottom the same inning: Ben Norman singled and Alsander Womack smacked a ball into the right field ether, his fifth dong in 29 games with the Barons.

Mena surrendered a solo home run in the top of the fourth, 3-2 Mississippi, but in the bottom, Luis Mieses doubled and scored on the always-reliable pop-up single to the catcher by Ben Norman. Norman was thrown out trying to take second, ending the inning tied 3-3.

Still unable to right the ship in the fifth, Mena walked two, threw a wild pitch, gave back the lead with a two-run double, and walked a, shield your eyes, seventh and final batter before being replaced by Ben Holmes. Although Holmes struck out the next two batters, the Barons still trailed 5-3 heading into the bottom of the inning.

Womack was hit by a pitch with one out, making it to third on Tyler Neslony’s double and scoring when Bryan Ramos singled.

Chris Shaw popped up for out number two, but Taylor Snyder went deep on the first pitch he saw to cap off a four-run inning and put the Barons on top 7-5.

SNYDER FOR THE LEAD



3-run bomb pic.twitter.com/pWvyEt4I1k — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) June 3, 2023

Andrew Pérez pitched the seventh in relief of Holmes and went through the gauntlet. A walk, single, single, single, and wild pitch tied the game before Pérez settled down enough to retire the next three batters.

The top of the eighth belonged to Hunter Dollander, who would like to return it. Two two-out walks scored on a death-knell three-run blast, first pitch of the at-bat, Barons trailing 10-7. He also pitched the ninth until it was 13-7, at which point lurker-and-technically-catcher Victor Torres came in to hit one more guy with a pitch before finally retiring the last batter of the inning. The Barons had no further comeback.

We have told you once before, and we will tell you again…



The Wo-show is must see TV pic.twitter.com/oqAbJU6Wso — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) June 3, 2023

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? Alsander Womack (2B): 2-for-4, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, HBP

Tyler Neslony (LF): 2-for-5, 2 2B, R, K

Bryan Ramos (3B): 1-for-4, R, RBI, BB, 2 K

Taylor Snyder (1B): 2-for-4, 2B, HR, R, 3 RBI, BB, CS

Luis Mieses (RF): 2-for-5, 2 2B, R

Adam Hackenberg (C): 1-for-3, BB, K, E

Ben Norman (CF): 2-for-4, R, RBI, 2 K vote view results 100% Alsander Womack (2B): 2-for-4, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, HBP (1 vote)

0% Tyler Neslony (LF): 2-for-5, 2 2B, R, K (0 votes)

0% Bryan Ramos (3B): 1-for-4, R, RBI, BB, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Taylor Snyder (1B): 2-for-4, 2B, HR, R, 3 RBI, BB, CS (0 votes)

0% Luis Mieses (RF): 2-for-5, 2 2B, R (0 votes)

0% Adam Hackenberg (C): 1-for-3, BB, K, E (0 votes)

0% Ben Norman (CF): 2-for-4, R, RBI, 2 K (0 votes) 1 vote total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? Chris Shaw (DH): 0-for-5, K

Moisés Castillo (SS): 0-for-4, K

Cristian Mena: 4 ⅓ IP, 3 H, 5 R (4 ER), 7 BB, 3 K, 2 WP, HBP

Andrew Pérez: IP, 3 H ,2 R, BB, K, WP (BS)

Hunter Dollander: 1 ⅔ IP, 5 H, 6 R, 2 BB, 2 K, 2 WP, HBP (L) vote view results 0% Chris Shaw (DH): 0-for-5, K (0 votes)

0% Moisés Castillo (SS): 0-for-4, K (0 votes)

100% Cristian Mena: 4 ⅓ IP, 3 H, 5 R (4 ER), 7 BB, 3 K, 2 WP, HBP (1 vote)

0% Andrew Pérez: IP, 3 H ,2 R, BB, K, WP (BS) (0 votes)

0% Hunter Dollander: 1 ⅔ IP, 5 H, 6 R, 2 BB, 2 K, 2 WP, HBP (L) (0 votes) 1 vote total Vote Now

Box score link

The Dash also went home walk-off winners as they desperately keep their heads above water in a choppy May. Jonathan Cannon is probably the most consistent pitcher the Dash have, and he’s consistent both in quality of starts (pretty good!) and in pitching a shutout for about five innings and then finally giving up runs.

Today, he was cruising until the sixth, which rudely greeted him with a leadoff dong. After a double, he retired two batters, but was pulled with 94 pitches (61 strikes); Ernesto Jaquez could not pull it together and let the inherited runner score after a walk and a single. Cannon walked three, struck out four, and slightly raised his season ERA to 2.84 over 50 ⅔ innings.

It’s been nothing but trouble at the plate for the Dash lately—as in, they are in trouble, as opposed to, they are causing trouble for other teams—but they were able to band together for a three-run third inning tonight. Loidel Chapelli Jr. lofted a one-out single, stole second (his 10th bag of the year), and scored on DJ Gladney’s 12th double. Wilfred Veras singled on an 0-2 count to put runners on the corners, then stole second (his 14th) to open up first for Wes Kath, who drew a full count walk. Shawn Goosenberg singled in two runs before running into an out at second base, Michael Turner then grounding out with nobody on to end the inning.

Shawn Goosenberg with a 2 RBI single up the middle. Gladney and Veras (1B) come in to score. #Dash up 3-0. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/wlbaM91Fzg — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) June 3, 2023

Still up 3-2 for a while after Cannon’s departure, Jaquez left in the eighth with two on and one out, Tristan Stivors likely intending to go for the five-out save. Instead, a single and a hit by pitch tied it at three, where it remained through the ninth and the top of the 10th.

Chapelli was resurrected at second base in the bottom of the 10th and DJ Gladney reached on an error that moved Chapelli to third. Still with nobody out, the ever-constant Wilfred Veras donked a first-pitch single to send everyone but the Grasshoppers home happy. Stivors ended up with no save but a blown one, and an eight-out win.

Wilfred Veras walks it off in the B10. Loidel Chapelli comes in to score the winner. #Dash win 4-3 in bonus time. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/0VeVwanEmj — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) June 3, 2023

Poll Who was the Dash MVP? Loidel Chapelli Jr. (2B): 2-for-4, 2 R, BB, SB

DJ Gladney (LF): 1-for-5, 2B, R, RBI, K

Wilfred Veras (RF): 4-for-5, R, RBI, SB

Shawn Goosenberg (1B): 1-for-4, 2 RBI, CS

Michael Turner (C): 2-for-4

Jonathan Cannon: 5 ⅔ IP, 4 H, 2 R, 3 BB, 4 K, E

Tristan Stivors: 2 ⅔ IP, H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K, HBP, 2-1 inherited runners-scored (BS, W) vote view results 0% Loidel Chapelli Jr. (2B): 2-for-4, 2 R, BB, SB (0 votes)

0% DJ Gladney (LF): 1-for-5, 2B, R, RBI, K (0 votes)

100% Wilfred Veras (RF): 4-for-5, R, RBI, SB (1 vote)

0% Shawn Goosenberg (1B): 1-for-4, 2 RBI, CS (0 votes)

0% Michael Turner (C): 2-for-4 (0 votes)

0% Jonathan Cannon: 5 ⅔ IP, 4 H, 2 R, 3 BB, 4 K, E (0 votes)

0% Tristan Stivors: 2 ⅔ IP, H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K, HBP, 2-1 inherited runners-scored (BS, W) (0 votes) 1 vote total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Dash Cold Cat? Terrell Tatum (CF): 0-for-4, BB, 3 K, SB

Wes Kath (3B): 0-for-3, BB, 2 K

Ivan González (DH): 0-for-4, K

Wilber Sánchez (SS): 0-for-4, 2 K

Ernesto Jaquez: 1 ⅔ IP, 4 H, R, 2 BB, 0 K, 1-1 inherited runners-scored (H) vote view results 0% Terrell Tatum (CF): 0-for-4, BB, 3 K, SB (0 votes)

0% Wes Kath (3B): 0-for-3, BB, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Ivan González (DH): 0-for-4, K (0 votes)

100% Wilber Sánchez (SS): 0-for-4, 2 K (1 vote)

0% Ernesto Jaquez: 1 ⅔ IP, 4 H, R, 2 BB, 0 K, 1-1 inherited runners-scored (H) (0 votes) 1 vote total Vote Now

Box score link

Napervillian and, less importantly, 2022 First Round pick Noah Schultz made his long-awaited debut on Friday, surfacing in Kannapolis after a spring training forearm strain. Still just 19 years old, the 6’9” lefty got the worst part of his first professional start out of the way early, a leadoff double awaiting him on the second pitch he threw. He struck out the next two batters swinging and the one after that looking.

Noah Schultz strikes out the side in the first! Here’s his 1st pro strikeout.



Every FB 95-96. Nice breaking pitch at 81-82 that he had no problem locating.



⁦@FutureSox⁩ ⁦@whitesox⁩ ⁦@dailywhitesox⁩ pic.twitter.com/slrIDcGKHt — jeff cohen (@TripleAJeff) June 2, 2023

His second inning followed a similar path: 0-2 ground out from the first batter before one called and one swinging strikeout. Two innings was all he got, but he struck out five and threw 22 of 29 pitches for strikes, so it went okay.

2 IP

1 H

0 R

0 BB

5 K



No. 4 @whitesox prospect Noah Schultz's pro debut for the @Kcannonballers was a beauty: pic.twitter.com/XpbgSOdLAZ — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 3, 2023

It was a 0-0 game when he left, and Kannapolis made it 1-0 in the third. After fly outs by the Logans (Glass, last name, and Drake, first name), Jordan Sprinkle reached base—second base!—on an error, was wild pitched to third, aaaaand was wild pitched home (Mario Camilletti, to his credit, did single to end the at-bat).

They scored again in the fourth, but it was to tie it. Mason Adams has largely been used as long relief this year, and he indeed ended up pitching 5 ⅓ innings behind Schultz. He tends to keep walks low—at least, for Low-A—and strikeouts decently high, and he matched Shultz on both fronts, zero walks and five punchouts. He did, however, give up three runs, although only one was earned; a two-out Bryce Willits error at third base in the fourth inning immediately preceded a two-run dong to put the Woodpeckers up 2-1.

Mason Adams put in some nice work for the #Ballers tonight backing on Schultz. 5.1 IP allowing 3R, 1ER on 5H, no BB ( ). He K’s 5 on 47/74. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/h0GBMb2f0y — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) June 3, 2023

In the bottom of the fourth, Javier Mora (making his full-season debut) was also the beneficiary of a two-base error. Luis Pineda flied him to third, and with two outs, Johnabiell Laureano drove him in to tie it at two.

The Ballers seemed primed for victory after the seventh, in which the third of four Fayetteville errors and the only one not by their third baseman contributed to another two runs. Jordan Sprinkle singled, Camilletti walked, Tim Elko singled the bases loaded, and two strikeouts later, Luis Pineda’s single unleashed chaos and a 4-2 Ballers lead.

Luis Pineda w/ a parachute single into RCF. Sprinkle and Camilletti score. #Ballers take the lead 4-2, but they end up falling 6-5. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/aUPyLqW8sN — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) June 3, 2023

Adams was pulled with two on and nobody out in the top of the eighth after a hit by pitch and strikeout/wild pitch combo; his replacement, Pauly Milto, walked the next batter to load up the bases, retired the next, then allowed a run-scoring single, cutting the lead to one run. Billy Seidl was called upon to stop the bleeding, and he hit the first batter with a pitch to re-load the bases, then cleared them with a double to the next batter, 6-4 Woodpeckers.

The final error at third base—all three of them gifting the runner two bases—let the Ballers scrape back one run in the bottom of the eighth. (Logan) Glass reached on the misplay, (Drake) Logan sacrificed him to third (which was apparently controversial, Ballers manager Pat Leyland ejected immediately after), and Sprinkle sacrificed him in, making it 6-5.

Eric Adler pitched a scoreless ninth, but the Ballers were not able to threaten a tie in the bottom half, going down in order on 10 pitches.

Poll Who was the Ballers MVP? Jordan Sprinkle (SS): 1-for-3, 2 R, RBI, BB, SF, CS

Mario Camilletti (DH): 2-for-4, R, BB, K

Tim Elko (1B): 2-for-5

Luis Pineda (C): 2-for-4, 2 RBI

Johnabiell Laureano (LF): 1-for-3, RBI, BB, K

Noah Schultz: 2 IP, H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 K

Mason Adams: 5 ⅓ IP, 5 H, 3 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 5 K, WP, HBP vote view results 0% Jordan Sprinkle (SS): 1-for-3, 2 R, RBI, BB, SF, CS (0 votes)

0% Mario Camilletti (DH): 2-for-4, R, BB, K (0 votes)

0% Tim Elko (1B): 2-for-5 (0 votes)

0% Luis Pineda (C): 2-for-4, 2 RBI (0 votes)

0% Johnabiell Laureano (LF): 1-for-3, RBI, BB, K (0 votes)

100% Noah Schultz: 2 IP, H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 K (1 vote)

0% Mason Adams: 5 ⅓ IP, 5 H, 3 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 5 K, WP, HBP (0 votes) 1 vote total Vote Now