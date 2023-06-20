 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gamethread: Rangers at White Sox

Dylan Cease and the South Siders look to even up the series against Texas

By Joe Resis
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers
Back at the grind: Dylan Cease and the White Sox face a tough task against the Rangers.
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

After yesterday’s 5-2 loss, the White Sox (31-43) will try to recover against the Rangers (45-27) at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Dylan Cease will start on the mound for the South Siders. Cease enters tonight’s game with a 4.31 ERA and a 4.05 FIP, rendering him a 1.3-fWAR pitcher in 79 13 innings this season. Cease’s last start was against the Dodgers (39-33), and he was in complete control early on. In Cease’s first five innings, he struck out nine and only allowed two hits, both of which were singles. However, after allowing two singles in the sixth, Reynaldo López took over on the mound with one out. López proceeded to allow a game-tying grand slam, and Los Angeles won, 5-4.

The White Sox offense will face starter Nathan Eovaldi, who has a 2.59 ERA and a 2.85 FIP in 93 23 innings. As a result of those strong numbers, Eovaldi has already accumulated 2.6 fWAR in his first year with the Rangers. Eovaldi, 33, is a right-handed pitcher who has pitched 21 innings in his career against the White Sox. In those innings, Eovaldi has a 5.57 ERA, and White Sox hitters have slashed .301/.366/.542 against him. However, Eovaldi has been on a different level this season, so it will be challenging to string a bunch of hits together against him.

Here are tonight’s starting lineups:

This afternoon, the White Sox made the following announcement:

Best wishes to Crochet as he recovers from his injury, and best of luck to Lambert as he resumes his activities with the Charlotte Knights.

As usual, NBC Sports Chicago and WMVP 1000 AM will cover the game. The first pitch is scheduled to take place at 7:10 p.m. Central. Soon, we will found out if the White Sox can even the series.

