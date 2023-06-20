Bird App Recap: White Sox 7, Rangers 6

Before we start tweeting through the game, I wanted to take a quick moment to acknowledge the four injured fans outside of the ballpark. My thoughts are with those who were hurt, and their families.

Let’s see what this starting lineup looks like tonight.

Tonight is White Sox Charities Day, so don’t forget to pick something up!

Do I need a @whitesox tailgate chair? Probably not... But, do I want one? In spite of it all, I think I do. — _cvic (@_cvic) June 21, 2023

Buckle in, folks. Time to hate-watch some baseball.

I had a good day so I’m going to put on the white sox because I’m also a sadist — Celeste Spaghetti ️‍ (@C_Spaghett1) June 21, 2023

We’ve got an early lead from a two-run blast by Eloy.

Evoldi is one of the best pitchers in the league so i fully expect the Sox to score about 10 runs because this team makes no sense lol — Zach (@zachsox) June 21, 2023

Dealin’ Dylan is on the mound tonight.

Strikeout No. 6 for Cease in the fourth — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) June 21, 2023

Alas, nothing gold can stay.

Adolis García homers.

Sox 2, Rangers 1. Top of the 4th. — LaMond Pope (@lamondpope) June 21, 2023

Some poor choices have led to a tie ballgame in the fifth. Frazier does end the inning after the next batter, thankfully.

Clint Frazier in center field… pic.twitter.com/lv7LC8UNnd — Bologna (@PeterFonseca) June 21, 2023

The White Sox take the lead right back.

Elvis Andrus revenge game! pic.twitter.com/ZKCUOC1BHR — CHGO White Sox (@CHGO_WhiteSox) June 21, 2023

We’ve got runners in the corners after hits from Zach Remillard and Andrew Benintendi, and Andrew Vaughn gets an RBI on a ground out to first. It’s 4-2, as we head into the sixth.

It’s jarring when the bottom half of the order manufactures runs. — Kurt aka losinugly (@losingugly) June 21, 2023

9 strikeouts and just 2 runs allowed against the best offense in baseball.



Dylan Cease remembered he is Dylan Cease. pic.twitter.com/d6Mi2gCCE4 — Mike (@ChiSoxFanMike) June 21, 2023

Keynan Middleton enters for the seventh.

Let’s see if the #WhiteSox bullpen can lock this down for Dylan Cease. — Clinton Cole (@cdcole55) June 21, 2023

Middleton does not have it tonight, and the game is tied in the seventh. No outs, two on. Gregory Santos steps in.

3 way race tonight:



Jason Benetti bucket hats

Steve Stone bucket hats

White Sox poor baseball plays



Anyones race at the moment... — DJ (@WhiteSoxDJ) June 21, 2023

Suddenly, a big sigh of relief was heard ...

gregory santos is god. got us four/five outs in an inning with runners on — hannah (@hannahlamotta) June 21, 2023

The Rangers pulled a White Sox move, as Corey Seager and Leody Taveras turned an Andrew Benintendi fly out into a double.

Wow, Texas had Benintendi dead to rights twice on the same play and whiffed on both. — Trooper Galactus (@TrooperGalactus) June 21, 2023

Aaron Bummer comes in for Santos, and the Rangers immediately break the game wide open with a two-run double with two outs.

I don’t understand the move to Aaron Bummer there. He’s just not a good matchup right now, or really this year. Lefty/lefty is overrated if the lefty struggles getting outs. #WhiteSox — Ryan McGuffey (@RyanMcGuffey) June 21, 2023

José Rodríguez makes his debut to pinch-run after Yasmani Grandal gets a hit. And Tim Anderson enters the game to pinch-hit with two on and one out.

Beautiful GIDP incoming. — Oriole Ike (@Ike134Johnson) June 21, 2023

He advanced the runners, at least.

Thought Pedro was bringing in TA to bunt and yeah, pretty much did it. — White Sox Twitt3r (Is Baby Hippo) (@SoxTwitt3r) June 21, 2023

Elvis Andrus knocks two in to tie the game!

Watching Elvis Andrus single handedly smack around his old team has at least been enjoyable. — Courtney Finnicum (@courtney883) June 21, 2023

Zach Remillard singles to bring Elvis in, but he’s called out at the plate. Pedro Grifol challenges the call.

ZACH REMILLARD DRIVES IN THE GO-AHEAD!



Elvis was called out, but the White Sox challenged and review found the catcher blocked the plate pic.twitter.com/QH5jaO2kRO — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) June 21, 2023

In a shocking turn of events, the call is overturned and the run counts, giving the White Sox the lead and another out to play with.

A call IN FAVOR of the Sox? In this economy? — Laura (@EllaJay912) June 21, 2023

Bruce Bochy is unhappy, obviously, and rises from the dugout.

Bruce Bochy slowly waddling out to home plate to make his case is a vibe — Roxy (@chi_rox_) June 21, 2023

Steve stone saying Bruce bochy got out there as fast as he could and he was moving at the speed of Tony la Russa — Celeste Spaghetti ️‍ (@C_Spaghett1) June 21, 2023

A quick 1-2-3 inning for Kendall Graveman, and a gifted run gives the White Sox a very unexpected win.

When the White Sox win a game because the umpires gifted them the go-ahead run: pic.twitter.com/ow1TeiuKok — ari (@AriJordan_) June 21, 2023

And all thanks to our 29-year-old rookie.