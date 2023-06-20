 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
@AriJordan_

Filed under:

Bird App Recap: White Sox 7, Rangers 6

I get by with a little help from my friends in New York, or whatever The Beatles said

By Chrystal O'Keefe
/ new

Before we start tweeting through the game, I wanted to take a quick moment to acknowledge the four injured fans outside of the ballpark. My thoughts are with those who were hurt, and their families.

Let’s see what this starting lineup looks like tonight.

Tonight is White Sox Charities Day, so don’t forget to pick something up!

Buckle in, folks. Time to hate-watch some baseball.

We’ve got an early lead from a two-run blast by Eloy.

Dealin’ Dylan is on the mound tonight.

Alas, nothing gold can stay.

Some poor choices have led to a tie ballgame in the fifth. Frazier does end the inning after the next batter, thankfully.

The White Sox take the lead right back.

We’ve got runners in the corners after hits from Zach Remillard and Andrew Benintendi, and Andrew Vaughn gets an RBI on a ground out to first. It’s 4-2, as we head into the sixth.

Keynan Middleton enters for the seventh.

Middleton does not have it tonight, and the game is tied in the seventh. No outs, two on. Gregory Santos steps in.

Suddenly, a big sigh of relief was heard ...

The Rangers pulled a White Sox move, as Corey Seager and Leody Taveras turned an Andrew Benintendi fly out into a double.

Aaron Bummer comes in for Santos, and the Rangers immediately break the game wide open with a two-run double with two outs.

José Rodríguez makes his debut to pinch-run after Yasmani Grandal gets a hit. And Tim Anderson enters the game to pinch-hit with two on and one out.

He advanced the runners, at least.

Elvis Andrus knocks two in to tie the game!

Zach Remillard singles to bring Elvis in, but he’s called out at the plate. Pedro Grifol challenges the call.

In a shocking turn of events, the call is overturned and the run counts, giving the White Sox the lead and another out to play with.

Bruce Bochy is unhappy, obviously, and rises from the dugout.

A quick 1-2-3 inning for Kendall Graveman, and a gifted run gives the White Sox a very unexpected win.

And all thanks to our 29-year-old rookie.

White Sox News

Car plows into pedestrians outside Sox Park

White Sox Gamethreads

Gamethread: Rangers at White Sox

Today in White Sox History

Today in White Sox History: June 20

Loading comments...