Car plows into pedestrians outside Sox Park

As tonight’s game between the Texas Rangers and Chicago White Sox got underway at Sox Park, reports of a serious accident right outside, with multiple injuries, was reported.

Daily Herald White Sox writer Scot Gregor was there, in the aftermath:

If you’re heading to White Sox game tonight, 35th St. is shut down right in front of Guaranteed Rate Field. Sounds like multiple pedestrians hit by vehicle. pic.twitter.com/v3VAXnQfEL — Scot Gregor (@scotgregor) June 20, 2023

Various social media reports peg this as a DUI accident, with the driver in custody. A police officer calling in the accident estimated the accident occurring with the car going 38 mph:

“A car just blew through the White Sox [crowd] and hit a bunch of people ... hit a bunch of people. Send paramedics! Send paramedics!”

The officer identified the driver as a white male, “hanging out the sunroof” and that he hit “about five people.” Four people were listed as in custody in the aftermath of the accident.

In another report, one pedestrian hit was reported as “red” (critical), while two were transported to the emergency room as “yellow” (serious).

South Side Sox will update this story as more is known, or as appropriate.