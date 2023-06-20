 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Car plows into pedestrians outside Sox Park

Three injured, one critically; driver has been arrested

By Brett Ballantini
/ new
A grievous accident, with multiple injuries, occurred outside of Sox Park at gametime on Tuesday.
| @ScotGregor/Twitter

As tonight’s game between the Texas Rangers and Chicago White Sox got underway at Sox Park, reports of a serious accident right outside, with multiple injuries, was reported.

Daily Herald White Sox writer Scot Gregor was there, in the aftermath:

Various social media reports peg this as a DUI accident, with the driver in custody. A police officer calling in the accident estimated the accident occurring with the car going 38 mph:

“A car just blew through the White Sox [crowd] and hit a bunch of people ... hit a bunch of people. Send paramedics! Send paramedics!”

The officer identified the driver as a white male, “hanging out the sunroof” and that he hit “about five people.” Four people were listed as in custody in the aftermath of the accident.

In another report, one pedestrian hit was reported as “red” (critical), while two were transported to the emergency room as “yellow” (serious).

South Side Sox will update this story as more is known, or as appropriate.

White Sox Gamethreads

Gamethread: Rangers at White Sox

Today in White Sox History

Today in White Sox History: June 20

Analysis

Stardom? Not here

Loading comments...