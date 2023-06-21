Bird App Recap: Rangers 6, White Sox 3

With a last-minute lineup change, Yasmani Grandal is scratched due to knee soreness. This is how Pedro puts the White Sox out there to end the series with the Rangers.

Lineup change:



LF Benintendi

1B Vaughn

CF Robert Jr.

DH Jiménez

3B Burger

RF Frazier

SS Andrus

2B Remillard

C Zavala https://t.co/Vs1FKaLTJJ — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 21, 2023

Tonight is also Pride Night!

I’m a little envious of those in attendance, not for the product on the field, but for the fun experiences and feeling of inclusivity.

btw checking tickets to access the 100 level is homophobic — but happy Pride, White Sox fans pic.twitter.com/3Ebnlh6RSH — hot mustard doritos evangelist (@scuriiosa) June 21, 2023

Eloy Jiménez knocks Luis Robert Jr. in, and it’s 1-0 as we head into the second.

Eloy got it done pic.twitter.com/geF4OPObTL — John Totura (@JETotura) June 22, 2023

Michael Kopech kept the Rangers down for the first two innings, but gave up a hit in the third. Nathaniel Lowe hits an RBI double, but Kopech ends the inning with a strikeout to avoid any additional runs.

First Rangers hit vs. Michael Kopech comes with two outs in the third. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) June 22, 2023

Luis Robert Jr. does his best to leap and steal a home run ball, but can’t glove it. The Rangers take the lead, 3-1, in the fourth.

REALLY wanted to see LRJ get that. Very nice effort. — WST Mom (@WhiteSoxJoy) June 22, 2023

Southpaw is really feeling it tonight.

it should cost a billion to look this good pic.twitter.com/XJt6FhGlfj — hot mustard doritos evangelist (@scuriiosa) June 22, 2023

Kopech exits the game without any explanation. (And no jam to be cleaned up.)

Lambert takes over in the 5th. Kopech threw 86 pitches over 4 IP — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) June 22, 2023

Jonah Heim pulls a Taylor Swift by dressin’ for revenge with a three-run blast in the fifth off Jimmy Lambert. It’s now 6-1.

A walk and a base hit had Jimmy Lambert in a runners-at-the-corners, one-out jam. He was a strike away from getting out of it unscathed when he gave up a three-run homer to Jonah Heim. Sox down 6-1 in the fifth inning. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) June 22, 2023

GOODNIGHT EVERYBODY! — Patrick Nolan (@SoxMach_pnoles) June 22, 2023

We have another White Sox debut tonight.

This game is exhausting.

The white sox can't hit it out it the infield — Michael Ricciotti (@Be_Like_Mike31) June 22, 2023

I’m exhausted.

@ white sox pic.twitter.com/cXeTXyGU5B — Chrystal is ordering 55 tacos (@chrystal_ok) June 22, 2023

A solo home run brings the White Sox to within four, thanks to Andrew Vaughn.

Andrew Vaughn when he puts the #WhiteSox home run hat on. pic.twitter.com/xBjRApDKMz — Joshua Tapper (@TapCityBaby) June 22, 2023

We’re back to bunting. Seby did get a sac fly after that to get Clint Frazier home, making it 6-3.

Seby Zavala laying down a double bunt in 2023 is chills. — Duke Coughlin (@ThatPodGuyDuke) June 22, 2023

At least one person is having a good night.

Touki Toussaint with an expressive #WhiteSox debut. 3IP 0H 3Ks — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) June 22, 2023

Touki is back in for the ninth, saving the bullpen, but also making it to Pitching Ninja.

A 1-2-3 inning keeps the Rangers off of the board.

Touki Toussaint is my favorite part of this game. — Joey P (@TheOrigMrJoeyP) June 22, 2023

Sadly, his team couldn’t help him out at all tonight, even with a steal.

White Sox literally stole a win from the Rangers last night. With that being said, it’s still another series loss. Just bad baseball. Nothing else needs to be said. — Courtney Finnicum (@courtney883) June 22, 2023

Shouldn’t have made Jonah Heim mad last night.