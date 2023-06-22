White Sox Minor League Update: June 21, 2023

The weather in Charlotte did not cooperate, so the Knights were unable to play on Wednesday afternoon. This game will be made up on Friday.

Wednesday’s game between Louisville & Charlotte originally scheduled for June 21 at 12:05 p.m. has been postponed due to weather.



The game will be made up on Friday, June 23 in a double header format beginning at 5:30 p.m. pic.twitter.com/1iwQV2eKnU — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) June 21, 2023

Mississippi put up three consecutive crooked numbers on the scoreboard en route to a 7-2 victory over the Barons.

Barons starter Tommy Sommer had four innings on the mound to open his afternoon. Thanks to his great work, the game remained tied despite the Dash offense’s failure to score early on. With the game still scoreless in the bottom of the fifth, however, the Braves finally broke through. Justin Dean launched a solo homer to break the ice, and after a double and a walk, Sommer’s day was over with one out. Yoelvín Silven inherited runners on first and second with one out, and after a double, it was 2-0. The Braves would have picked up one more run if not for a 7-6-2 putout at home (Tyler Neslony to Moisés Castillo to Xavier Fernández).

The Braves proceeded to add two more against Silven in the sixth, and they scored three times against Nick Ernst in the seventh. On offense, the Barons got on the board in the ninth, when Fernández led off with a double, and he scored on a double by Castillo. Alsander Womack drove in the second and final Birmingham run with a ground out.

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? Moisés Castillo: 2-for-4, 2B, RBI, 1 SB (0 CS)

Tommy Sommer: 4 1⁄3 IP, 2 ER, 4 H, 6 BB, 3 K

Chris Shaw: 2-for-4, 2B

Gil Luna: 1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 1 K

0% Tommy Sommer: 4 1⁄3 IP, 2 ER, 4 H, 6 BB, 3 K (0 votes)

0% Chris Shaw: 2-for-4, 2B (0 votes)

0% Gil Luna: 1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 1 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? Yoelvín Silven: 1 1⁄3 IP, 2 ER, 4 H, 1 BB, 1 K

Nick Ernst: 1 1⁄3 IP, 3 ER, 2 H, 2 BB, 1 K

Luis Mieses: 0-for-4, 3 K vote view results 0% Yoelvín Silven: 1 1⁄3 IP, 2 ER, 4 H, 1 BB, 1 K (0 votes)

0% Nick Ernst: 1 1⁄3 IP, 3 ER, 2 H, 2 BB, 1 K (0 votes)

0% Luis Mieses: 0-for-4, 3 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Greensboro crushed Winston-Salem pitching early and often, and the Dash suffered a defeat by the score of 11-2.

It was not a day to remember for Dash starter Drew Dalquist, who struggled to keep the the Grasshoppers off base. Dalquist issued a one-out walk in the first, and that came back to bite him. With two outs, the Grasshoppers added a single and a home run, and suddenly, they had a 3-0 lead. Dalquist settled in after the rough first inning, and in innings 2-4, the Grasshoppers were unable to score. However, the Dash failed to cut into the deficit, so Greensboro still had a 3-0 lead entering the fifth.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Grasshoppers pulled away. After a single, a walk, a strikeout, and an RBI single, it was 4-0, and Kade Mechals replaced Dalquist on the mound. From there, the Grasshoppers added a two-run triple and a sacrifice fly, and the result was never in question for the rest of the game. On the bright side, the Dash scored a pair on a double by Wilfred Veras.

Poll Who was the Dash MVP? Wilfred Veras: 1-for-4, 2B, RBI

Iván González: 2-for-3

Loidel Chapelli Jr: 1-for-3, 2B, BB

Kade Mechals: 2 2⁄3 IP, 1 ER, 2 H, 0 BB, 2 K

0% Iván González: 2-for-3 (0 votes)

0% Loidel Chapelli Jr: 1-for-3, 2B, BB (0 votes)

0% Kade Mechals: 2 2⁄3 IP, 1 ER, 2 H, 0 BB, 2 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Dash Cold Cat? Drew Dalquist: 4 1⁄3 IP, 6 ER, 4 H, 4 BB, 4 K

DJ Gladney: 0-for-5, K

Taishi Nakawake: 0-for-4

Kole Ramage: 1 IP, 4 R (0 ER), 2 H, 1 BB, 2 K

0% DJ Gladney: 0-for-5, K (0 votes)

0% Taishi Nakawake: 0-for-4 (0 votes)

0% Kole Ramage: 1 IP, 4 R (0 ER), 2 H, 1 BB, 2 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

The Cannon Ballers stayed in this one until Myrtle Beach’s huge eighth inning put the game out of reach.

Cannon Ballers starter Shane Murphy got off to an uncharacteristically slow start on the mound. The Pelicans hit two singles and a double in the first inning against him to take a 2-0 lead. Fortunately, the Cannon Ballers got one of those runs back in the bottom of the first, when they took advantage of some wildness by starter Michael Arias. After Jacob Burke was hit by a pitch, Tim Elko walked, and a wild pitch put runners on second and third with one out. Bryce Willits grounded out, but that grounder drove Burke home.

In the third, with the score still 2-1, Murphy ran into more trouble. After a two walks and a single, the Pelicans had the bases loaded with no outs. Two productive outs later, Myrtle Beach had a 4-1 lead.

In the fifth, Wilber Sánchez drew a two-out walk before advancing to second on an error on a pickoff attempt. That set the table for Mario Camilletti, who drove in Sánchez with an RBI single. Still trailing by two in the seventh, the Cannon Ballers offense went back to work. Drake Logan singled, and with two outs, Camilletti delivered another big hit with two outs. This time, Camilletti doubled to pull Kannapolis within a run.

The excitement was short-lived, however, as the Pelicans put together a big inning against relievers Connor Pellerin and Pauly Milto. By the end of the inning, Myrtle Beach had a 9-3 lead, and the score did not change the rest of the way.

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers MVP? Mario Camilletti: 2-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI

Horacio Andujar: 1 1⁄3 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 0 BB, 1 K

Ethan Hammerberg: 1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 1 K

Billy Seidl: 1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 1 BB, 1 K

Drake Logan: 2-for-3, 2B, BB

0% Horacio Andujar: 1 1⁄3 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 0 BB, 1 K (0 votes)

0% Ethan Hammerberg: 1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 1 K (0 votes)

0% Billy Seidl: 1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 1 BB, 1 K (0 votes)

0% Drake Logan: 2-for-3, 2B, BB (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers Cold Cat? Colby Smelley: 0-for-4, 4 K

Johnabiell Laureano: 0-for-4, 3 K

Shane Murphy: 3 2⁄3 IP, 4 R (3 ER), 4 H, 3 BB, 4 K

Connor Pellerin: 1 2⁄3 IP, 3 ER, 1 H, 2 BB, 1 K

Pauly Milto: 1⁄3 IP, 2 ER, 3 H, 0 BB, 0 K

0% Johnabiell Laureano: 0-for-4, 3 K (0 votes)

0% Shane Murphy: 3 2⁄3 IP, 4 R (3 ER), 4 H, 3 BB, 4 K (0 votes)

0% Connor Pellerin: 1 2⁄3 IP, 3 ER, 1 H, 2 BB, 1 K (0 votes)

0% Pauly Milto: 1⁄3 IP, 2 ER, 3 H, 0 BB, 0 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

The ACL White Sox got a quick jump out of the starting blocks, but could not hold on against the ACL Mariners.

Alvaro Aguero led off the game with a single, and Ryan Burrowes promptly drove him in with an RBI double. Godwin Bennett reached on an error, and the ACL White Sox were in a great position to add to their early lead. Although Manuel Guariman popped out, Arnold Prado doubled home a pair, and Randel Mondesi capped off the big inning with an RBI single. By the time the side was retired, the ACL White Sox had a 4-0 lead.

In the fourth, Aguero started another scoring opportunity with a single, and he proceeded to steal his second base of the day. Two batters later, Bennett drove him in with a single to extend the lead to five.

After three smooth innings, ACL White Sox starter Guillermo Cuevas finally hit a wall in the fourth. However, it is important to note that BABIP luck was not on his side. Cuevas allowed back-to-back singles to open the inning, and after an error by third baseman Layant Tapia, the ACL Mariners were on the board, and the floodgates were open. The next batter singled to make it 5-3, and after that, Cuevas got a strikeout, but a wild pitch resulted in yet another batter reaching base. Cuevas did recover and get two outs before being replaced by Carlos Hinestroza, who preserved the two-run lead (for the moment) in a high-leverage situation.

The fifth inning did not go well for Hinestroza, who allowed a leadoff single and two one-out doubles, as the ACL Mariners pulled even. The wheels fell off shortly after that. Two more singles and a triple later, the ACL Mariners had an 8-5 lead. The ACL White Sox needed another big inning, but they could not put one together.

Poll Who was the ACL White Sox MVP? Alvaro Aguero: 2-for-4, 2 SB (0 CS)

Brian Carrion: 1 1⁄3 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 2 K

Ryan Burrowes: 1-for-4, 2B, RBI

Manuel Guariman: 2-for-4

Arnold Prado: 1-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI

Dario Borrero: 2-for-4

0% Brian Carrion: 1 1⁄3 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Ryan Burrowes: 1-for-4, 2B, RBI (0 votes)

0% Manuel Guariman: 2-for-4 (0 votes)

0% Arnold Prado: 1-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI (0 votes)

0% Dario Borrero: 2-for-4 (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now