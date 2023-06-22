Sox Populi Podcast 150 — No historical precedent — 2023-06-22

Mark Liptak sat down with Brett Ballantini to talk about where the White Sox stand, how little will change in the near term, and whether there is a historical precedent for the 2023 team.

Coming soon, history podcasts!

The pair discuss the incredible dysfunction inside the White Sox clubhouse and in the organization at large — and how unlikely things are to change as long as Jerry Reinsdorf owns the team

While eminently mockable, there is something to a “Cardinal Way” or “Dodgers Way” approach, something the White Sox don’t have, and haven’t for 60 or 70 years

The down side of the WBC, manifested in Yoán Moncada

Rick Hahn committed a cardinal sin by questioning the tone and optimism of his fan base

