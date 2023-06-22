Sox Populi Podcast 150 — No historical precedent — 2023-06-22

Mark Liptak sat down with Brett Ballantini to talk about where the White Sox stand, how little will change in the near term, and whether there is a historical precedent for the 2023 team.
- Coming soon, history podcasts!
- The pair discuss the incredible dysfunction inside the White Sox clubhouse and in the organization at large — and how unlikely things are to change as long as Jerry Reinsdorf owns the team
- While eminently mockable, there is something to a “Cardinal Way” or “Dodgers Way” approach, something the White Sox don’t have, and haven’t for 60 or 70 years
- The down side of the WBC, manifested in Yoán Moncada
- Rick Hahn committed a cardinal sin by questioning the tone and optimism of his fan base
