Visiting Dugout Episode 25 — Boston Red Sox

The White Sox look to make up for the abysmal Rangers series by hosting the Red Sox this weekend. Boston might be sitting in last place in the American League East, but that doesn’t mean they’re not having a great season. Boston sits 12 games back in the division, but comfortably at .520. Unfortunately for Boston, they’re in a divisional fight with the Rays, Orioles, Yankees, and Blue Jays ... also known as a good division. I wonder what that’s like. The Red Sox were on the other end of a complete game against the Twins yesterday, but that doesn’t mean this series will be easy for the White Sox.

Ed Hand of Pesky Report and SoxProspects.com joins to talk about all things Red Sox and breaks down the upcoming laundry series.

The fast-paced American League East where everyone has a winning record

What’s going on in Boston?

The Trust-O-Meter

An unwelcomed visit from the injury bug

Who is pitching over there, anyway?

Our old friend alert that just can’t stay healthy

Who is the team’s current MVP, and who could be on the trading block?

Questions from Twitter

Series matchup and pitching breakdowns

Fears, threats, and the keys to win the series

Around the league with Ed’s thoughts

Find Ed on Twitter, over at The Pesky Report, Sox Prospects, and read his blog.

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Or, you can watch the podcast on the Sox Populi YouTube channel.