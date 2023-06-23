Gamethread: Red Sox at White Sox

Racers, start your engines, it’s NASCAR night at Guaranteed Rate Field with a good old fashioned battle of the Soxes. White vs. Red, Italian beef vs. clam chowder, Chicago vs. Boston coming up tonight!

Starting for the wrong color Sox from Boston (39-37) is Brayan Bello. Bello last pitched on Sunday against the Yankees throwing seven innings, giving up four hits and striking out eight en-route to a win. He is 4-4 on the season in 11 starts with a solid 3.49 ERA, The 24 year-old hasn’t given up more than three runs in his last five starts and looks to continue that trend against a terrible White Sox offense. The lineup behind him boasts the sixth best runs per game (5.08) and OPS (.765) in baseball and looks like this tonight:

Starting for the Pale Hose (32-44) is Lucas Giolito, meaning it is indeed Gio Day. Lucas is coming off a mediocre five inning start in Seattle, where he gave up eight hits, but did only allow two runs and struck out five. His season line looks remarkably similar to Bello’s with a 5-4 record and a 3.54 ERA. Gio does have four more starts and about 26 more innings pitched however. He’s had his ups and downs recently, but hasn’t given up more than four runs in the last five games. The Boston offense may give him trouble, but who knows, it’s baseball and anything can happen. Tim Anderson is back in the lineup, second in the batting order and curiously playing second base. His shoulder, apparently is good enough to play, but not good enough to actually play shortstop today. The rest of the starting grid for NASCAR night looks like this:

Lineup change:



LF Benintendi

2B Anderson

CF Robert Jr.

DH Jiménez

1B Vaughn

RF Sheets

3B Burger

SS Andrus

C Zavala https://t.co/wZFse4VOrZ — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 23, 2023

Game time is 7:10 CT and the broadcast is on NBC Sports Chicago and ESPN 1000.