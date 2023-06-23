Six Pack of Stats: Red Sox 3, White Sox 1

The White Sox have lost nine of their last 12 games after tonight’s loss to the Red Sox for the series opener. The offense was missing in action, going 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position and earning their only run via sac fly. The Red Sox might be in last place, but that shouldn’t give White Sox any hope, as they still have a winning record in arguably the toughest division in the American League. Oh, and don’t look now, the Athletics won tonight.

The Starters

Lucas Giolito was a sight for sore eyes tonight with six brilliant innings. He worked his way out of a few sticky situations but was able to quickly maintain his composure. Giolito tossed 105 pitches, 18 of which were called strikes, and 35 whiffed, giving him a 33 CSW% rate. It was a night of strikeouts for White Sox pitching, 10 of which were from Giolito. Only three hits were allowed, and one walk. He was also only charged with one earned run.

Here’s the pitch breakdown:

Brayan Bello’s box score does not look as good as Giolito’s, but he helped shut down batters by limiting them to one run, from a sac fly. Bello gave up six hits, a walk, and one earned run. Bello fanned five, with 13 called strikes and 25 whiffs, giving him a 24 CWS% rate through 104 pitchers and 6 2⁄3 innings.

Here’s the pitch breakdown:

Pressure Play

With runners in the corners and two outs, Gavin Sheets stepped directly into a 3.29 LI and immediately grounded out to second. This prevented the tying, or maybe even winning, run to score in the eighth.

Pressure Cooker

Chris Martin entered the eighth to hold onto the lead for the Red Sox. The stakes were high, sending his pLI to 1.98, but he was able to escape the jam and leave runners on base by getting Sheets to hit an easy ground out.

Top Play

The fourth-inning two-run home run would give Rafael Devers a .193 WPA, and put the Pale Hose to bed early.

Top Performer

Brayan Bello got the win and walked away with a .270 WPA.

Smackdown

Hardest hit: Rafael Devers launched the ball at 110.1 mph for his fourth-inning two-run blast.

Weakest contact: Seby Zavala’s ground out in the fifth was a measly 39.9 mph off the bat.

Luckiest hit: Andrew Benintendi got lucky with a third-inning double that only had an .010 xBA.

Toughest out: Rob Refsnyder’s hard-hit ball in the third had an .830 xBA but ended as a line out.

Longest hit: Rafael Devers closes the smackdown out with his 434-foot home run.

Magic Number: 17

Lance Lynn recorded 16 strikeouts during the last series, and tonight there were a combined 17. The White Sox lost both. So how common is this, you ask?

Tonight is the 6th time this season the White Sox pitching staff has recorded 15+ strikeouts (17 tonight).



They are 0-6 in those games. — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) June 24, 2023

Glossary

CSW called strikes plus whiffs

Hard-hit is any ball off the bat at 95 mph or more

LI measures pressure per play

pLI measures total pressure faced in-game

Whiff a swing-and-miss

WPA win probability added measures contributions to the win

xBA expected batting average

Poll Who was your White Sox MVP? Eloy Jiménez: 3-for-4, 0 Ks, .092 WPA

Andrew Benintendi: 2-for-4, 0 Ks, .073 WPA

Lucas Giolito: 6 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 10 Ks

The Bullpen (combined): 1 H, 7 Ks, .077 WPA vote view results 0% Eloy Jiménez: 3-for-4, 0 Ks, .092 WPA (0 votes)

0% Andrew Benintendi: 2-for-4, 0 Ks, .073 WPA (0 votes)

100% Lucas Giolito: 6 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 10 Ks (3 votes)

0% The Bullpen (combined): 1 H, 7 Ks, .077 WPA (0 votes) 3 votes total Vote Now