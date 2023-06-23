Share All sharing options for: Bird App Recap: The game Tim played second base

Happy NASCAR Night at the ballpark!

Also, happy birthday Tim Anderson, and welcome back!

He’ll be in lineup tonight. Gotta play on your 30th birthday. https://t.co/Dqgdw5jaaj — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) June 23, 2023

Or not? TA not in the initial starting lineup.

Pedro Grifol said Tim Anderson threw today for the first time since Saturday. TA reportedly feels good — maybe good enough to play — but Sox don’t want to push him after testing the shoulder out as rigorously as he did pregame. He could possibly return to the lineup tomorrow. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) June 23, 2023

Wait, wait. Tim’s IN!

And ... playing second base?

Tim Anderson playing second base tonight. Grifol announces. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) June 23, 2023

Tim Anderson is IN the lineup tonight playing 2nd base. Pedro Grifol meeting media now, “don’t read too much into this. This is about tonight and trying to win a baseball game.”



Says plan remains to be back at shortstop. This is a change for tonight. #WhiteSox — Ryan McGuffey (@RyanMcGuffey) June 23, 2023

But like, what if he has to throw a ball from behind the bag at second?

Tim Anderson tested out his shoulder. Said he could play second base tonight. Easier on his arm for now.

Grifol: "He wants to be a part of this."

He'll move back to shortstop when his shoulder is better. — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) June 23, 2023

FYI, I am watching the Red Sox broadcast, for those following along at home.

Lineup change:



LF Benintendi

2B Anderson

CF Robert Jr.

DH Jiménez

1B Vaughn

RF Sheets

3B Burger

SS Andrus

C Zavala https://t.co/wZFse4VOrZ — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 23, 2023

Giolito looking sharp early; pitches around a Yoshida single, just to update anyone not in the ballpark yet.

3 minutes after first pitch. Insane. pic.twitter.com/MHeZeSJ3Ul — White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) June 24, 2023

White Sox stay living that .500 life.

Absurd stat about the White Sox lmao pic.twitter.com/MZXChysP8v — Fitzy Mo Peña (@FitzyMoPena) June 23, 2023

White Sox go down 1-2-3 in their half of the first.

There’s that legendary White Sox chase rate. — Trooper Galactus (@TrooperGalactus) June 24, 2023

Brayan Bello with 2 strikeouts in the 1st.



Filthy changeup against Luis Robert.



pic.twitter.com/daW8RDzAWF — Tyler Milliken ⚾️ (@tylermilliken_) June 24, 2023

And it’s 1-2-3 for the other-colored Sox, but with this little nugget from the Red Sox broadcast team when talking about Lucas Giolito’s trade value.

Red Sox broadcast just reported that at this time the White Sox are telling teams that they are only talking about players in the last year of their contracts for trades.#WhiteSox — White Sox Twitt3r (Is Baby Hippo) (@SoxTwitt3r) June 24, 2023

Trade value going up, by the way.

Giolito has a one-hitter through two innings. — BZ (@SoxInsane) June 24, 2023

Tell me if you’ve heard this one before: White Sox offense takes a first-and-second, no-one-out situation, yet fails to get runs across.

We’re on to the third on the South Side, 0-0.

Red Sox score on some vintage #WhiteSoxDefense.

Anderson can’t corral the pickoff attempt.

Red Sox runner turns out to be very fast.

Oh my god. — Josh Nelson (@soxmachine_josh) June 24, 2023

sooooo David Hamilton is pretty fast huh (he did this after stealing second base, by the way) pic.twitter.com/300Vg07D6D — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) June 24, 2023

#OldFriendAlert

Tim Anderson gives back to the cause, 1-1.

TA’s first career sac fly! — Millennial Sox Fan (@MillennialSox) June 24, 2023

Elvis Andrus will not be outdone, committing his own error for the Sox infield.

our middle infield is non existent — john (@notknotjohn) June 24, 2023

Rafael Devers hits one to the freaking moon, and it’s 3-1, bad Sox.

DEVERS FUCKING DESTROYS HIS 18TH HOMER!



110.1 MPH OFF THE BAT

434 FT pic.twitter.com/gXJfvA7A3n — The Pesky Report (39-37) (@PeskyReport) June 24, 2023

Devers may have found some external motivation prior to the game.

On a positive note, I am an unadulterated Bryan Ramos stan and I can’t wait to see him get a shot with the big-league club.

The Rafael Devers game.

Oh mama! What a DP there started there by Devers! 5–4-3 is a great combination! Just beautiful! #dirtywater — Missing The Point (@MTP_pod) June 24, 2023

Hard to argue:

But also true:

Andrus drops another one on a stolen base attempt.

Red Sox with a runner in scoring position with no outs in the fifth.

Why can nobody on this team catch a ball — Mike (@ChiSoxFanMike) June 24, 2023

Gio follows up by drilling Hamilton.

Two on, no one out.

Not all Lucas’s fault, but a good question as the pitch count builds.

So why is there no one up in the pen Pedro? — Dante (@DontizzleJones) June 24, 2023

Gio battles his way out of the fifth unscathed.

Hey, how are you feeling Gio?

Sox strand a two-out Benintendi double to end the sixth.

We interrupt this recap for an absolutely un-hittable Lucas Giolito changeup.

Lucas’ night likely done, though he leaves on a high note, striking out the side in the sixth.

The #WhiteSox have to find a way to sign Lucas Giolito. He’s dealing out there and for most of this season. 10Ks with only 1ER, BRILLIANT — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) June 24, 2023

Eloy with his third hit of the night, followed by some more classic White Sox lack of offense.

Watching the White Sox- like my high school dating life. Getting my hopes up and then nothing. — The K (@Frank_The_K) June 24, 2023

Gregory Santos looks dominant, going 1-2-3, but we are still asking:

Can we please score a run here — WSux Ammar (@LaPantera73) June 24, 2023

Bello pitched good for the BoSox. Glad he’s out of the game #BOSvsCWS — Harp ⚾️⚪️⚫️ ⬇️ ❤️ (@Harp4803) June 24, 2023

Maybe there was something to that personal catcher thing after all.

Lucas Giolito in 15 starts this season with Seby Zavala catching:



2.85 ERA, 88.1 IP, 70 Hits, 29 BB, 96 K — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) June 24, 2023

I can confirm, Reynaldo López is indeed pitching for the eighth.

The Halloween music can only mean one thing: Reynaldo Lopez is now pitching. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) June 24, 2023

Still something to catching a game on a warm summer day.

Only thing that would make this night better would be a lead pic.twitter.com/KIwjfRuaOQ — JF (@JF_Fey) June 24, 2023

Red Sox with some of their own #WhiteSoxDefense, but potential go-ahead run Gavin Sheets grounds out to end the inning.

Top of the ninth, 3-1 Perinone Hose.

At least it wasn’t just from one guy this time.

We go to the bottom of the ninth, Sox down to their last three outs, needing two runs to tie.

White Sox are about to lose another game where they strike out 16 guys. — @larrold@mastodon.social (@Larry_Boa) June 24, 2023

Sox lose the opener to their rosy counterparts, 3-1.

See you next time!