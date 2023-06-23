Stinkier Sox lose, 3-1

The White Sox have lost again, 3-1 was the final score against the Red Sox, and it was rough!

Given the broken record of this half-season of White Sox baseball, let’s focus on the bright spots — however dim — of the game.

The pitching was actually good, with three runs allowed (only one earned) and 17 strikeouts. Yeah, Lucas Giolito put up 10 Ks, and the staff basically equaled Lance Lynn from Sunday, which turned out great! (checks notes, THEY LOST THAT GAME TOO??? ) Giolito will get the press and headlines, but the bullpen behind him shut it down for the rest of the game, and kept the Sox in striking distance.

Eloy Jiménez was good! He went 3-for-4 on the night.

And yeah, that’s about it. The defense was typically abysmal, including a bizarre play where Tim Anderson (in his first major league game at second base) missed Lucas Giolito’s pickoff throw to second and baserunner David Hamilton tore all the way home as the ball squibbed away.

The final “good” thing? Even 13 games under .500, being in the worst division in baseball means the White Sox are somehow only seven games out of first place.

The Soxes rack it up again for the sandwich game, tomorrow at 3:10 p.m.