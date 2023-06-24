Share All sharing options for: Six Pack of Stats: White Sox 5, Red Sox 4

The White Sox knot the series against the Red Sox in a close game. Lance Lynn looked much better, and the guys somehow put up four home runs. The game ended with a walk-off single from Elvis Andrus, who has been really great this month. Let’s break this game down even more.

The Starters

Lance Lynn finally started looking like the Big Bastard we know and love. He made it through 5 2⁄3 innings, with seven strikeouts. His numbers in the box score don’t look great, but that’s not completely on him. Lynn did give up six hits, a home run, three earned runs, and a walk. But in 105 pitches, but of those, he tossed 73 strikes (19 swinging).



Here’s the pitch breakdown:

James Paxton was on the mound for the Red Sox, and had a mostly uneventful and quick start. In four innings, Paxton gave up two hits and a home run and fanned just three. He left the game with a sore right knee.

Here’s the pitch breakdown:

Pressure Play

With the game tied and a frustrated Kendall Graveman, Adam Duvall had a chance to bring in at least one run with bases loaded, one out, and 6.86 LI — but thankfully struck out swinging.

Pressure Cooker

Kendall Graveman racked up a 5.27 pLI as he had the game on the line and loaded the bases in the ninth in a tie ballgame. It ended in a strikeout, and everyone let out a sigh of relief.

Top Play

Zach Remillard successfully stole second base, which gave Elvis Andrus the opportunity for a bloop to right, scoring Remillard for the walk-off win and providing a .394 WPA.

Top Performer

The hero of the game with a .374 WPA was Elvis Andrus and his right-field bloop to send in the winning run.

Smackdown

Hardest hit: Jake Burger’s fifth-inning home run was smoked fresh off the grill bat at 113 mph.

Weakest contact: Christian Arroyo’s ground out in the eighth was gently tapped at 57.1 mph.

Luckiest hit: The Rafael Devers single in the fourth had a low xBA of just .100.

Toughest out: Luis Robert Jr.’s line out in the ninth was looking good with an xBA of .730, but it fizzled out like our hopes and dreams.

Longest hit: Back to Burger’s home run, which left the diamond and landed 445 feet away.

Magic Number: 15

There were four home runs today, bringing the solo home run tally up to 15 of the last 16 home runs. Guys, if you’re reading this — you CAN hit home runs when your teammates are on base.

Here is one today, because I love a good bat drop.

