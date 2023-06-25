The letter I wish Jerry would write

Dearest White Sox Fans,

In 1981 I bought this team, and for the last four decades I have done nothing but produce mediocre results. By a stroke of luck and some well-timed success in 2005, we were able to bring you a championship, but we could never recreate it. For all of this, I am sorry.

I am sorry that my loyalties run deep. They have flawed my thinking, and halted a rebuild in its tracks.

I am sorry for my unwillingness to spend money. I cannot tell you when I will finally spend $100 million on a player, but I won’t promise it soon. I wish I did not get hung up on players past their prime but when they belong at 35th and Shields, I must ensure they get here somehow.

I am sorry for my apathy. My apathy has led to rot throughout the organization, a rot so deep even the most talented of players are not producing. Accountability starts from the top, and I have done little to nothing to hold those who control the organization to the standard I should.

I am sorry that you come to the ballpark and expect the home team to lose.

I am sorry that it appears another rebuild is on the horizon. A rebuild you will not ask for, and one you will not believe is going to work. I cannot say I blame you, given how miserably this one is failing.

You do not owe this organization anything but your loyalty, as misguided as it might be, is seen and appreciated. We hear you, we see you, and we understand your frustration.

You never read this letter and I never actually said these things.

Sincerely,

Jerry Reinsdorf