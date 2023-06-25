White Sox Minor League Update: June 24, 2023

You may have noticed an absence of updates in the past couple of days. Again, we’re shorthanded, and I just can’t do it all. These past two days are the first two days (I believe) SSS has ever missed under my stewardship, certainly knowingly missed.
That said, I’ve been looking to see how we can innovate for our readers, while perhaps cutting back on a little bit of work for us, particularly as long as we’re struggling to work all six days up for you.
What you’ll see below is a work-in-progress, feel free to offer compliments or criticism on the changes.
Wildest Mood Swing: +.174 WPA for the Knights
AND THE OSCAR GOES TO... CENTER FIELD!!!— Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) June 24, 2023
Oscar Colás with a 431-foot blast! #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/mAzqN7y47G
Wildest Mood Swings of the Game
Erik González with a two-run SINGLE! pic.twitter.com/44rSyIXuxD— Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) June 24, 2023
All the Scoring!
The Box
The Tops
Workload Arms
.@GarrettDavila13 with 3 K's in the 1st! pic.twitter.com/YzICqFaAWm— Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) June 24, 2023
Time to Vote
Poll
Who was the MVP of Charlotte’s win on Saturday?
-
50%
Oscar Colás: 2-for-5, 2 R, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 3 K, HH, .231 WPA
-
0%
Erik González: 1-for-4, 2 RBI, K, .100 WPA
-
0%
Adam Haseley: 2-for-3, R, RBI, 2 BB, 2 HH
-
50%
Stephen Piscotty: 3-for-4, R, 2B, RBI, K
-
0%
Sebastian Rivero: 0-for-4, 2 HH
-
0%
Laz Rivera: 2-for-4, R, 2 2B, 2 K, HH, SB
-
0%
Garrett Davila: 5 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, BB, 8 K, HR, 3 HH, 15 S&M, WIN
-
0%
Alejandro Mateo: 1 2⁄3 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K, 0 HH, 2 S&M
Poll
There was no Cold Cat in the Charlotte win on Saturday.
-
100%
I don’t believe that.
-
0%
OK, I believe it.
-
0%
All these stats, and no Cold Cat? I want my money back.
Wildest Mood Swing: +.253 WPA for the Barons
NORMAN NUKE FOR THE LEAD pic.twitter.com/uTrVyQTiyT— Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) June 25, 2023
Wildest Mood Swings
All the Scoring!
The Box
The Tops
Appreciation post for LHP Garrett Schoenle— Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) June 25, 2023
Tonight: 6.2 IP | 3 H | 1 ER | 8 SO | 6 scoreless innings pic.twitter.com/WrUTKZcZrT
LHP Ben Holmes is a bad man— Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) June 25, 2023
Holmes in four batters collected his team leading fourth save of the year pic.twitter.com/qYMvZmh3Jk
Time to Vote
Poll
The Barons won! Who was the MVP?
-
100%
Garrett Schoenle: 6 2⁄3 IP, 3 H, ER, BB, 8 K, 18 S&M, ND, E, .284 WPA
-
0%
Ben Holmes: IP, H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, 4 S&M, SAVE, .194 WPA
-
0%
Ben Norman: 1-for-3, R, HR, RBI, 2 K, .226 WPA
-
0%
Gil Luna: 2⁄3 IP, H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, HOLD, pickoff at 1B
-
0%
Xavier Fernández: 1-for-4, R, 2B, K, 1-for-2 CS, PB
-
0%
Alsander Womack: 1-for-3, 2B, BB
-
0%
Chris Shaw: 2-for-4, K
Poll
The Barons won! Was there a Cold Cat?
-
100%
Taylor Snyder: 0-for-3, RBI, SF, 3 K
-
0%
Luis Mieses: 0-for-4, 2 K
-
0%
Moisés Castillo: 0-for-3
Wildest Mood Swing: -.150 WPA for Winston-Salem
Wildest Mood Swings
All the Scoring!
The Box
The Tops
Time to Vote!
Poll
The Dash got crushed. Was there an MVP?
-
33%
Andy Atwood: 2-for-5, R, SB
-
0%
Ivan González: 2-for-4
-
66%
Terrell Tatum: 1-for-5, R, GIDP, E, straight steal of home, which is pretty doggone cool
-
0%
Taishi Nakawake: 0-for-2, 2 BB
Poll
Lots of choice in the loss, so who was the Dash Cold Cat?
-
33%
Everhett Hazelwood: 2⁄3 IP, 4 H, 5 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
-
0%
Dylan Burns: 3 IP, 4 H, 4 R (3 ER), 0 BB, 4 K, HR
-
66%
Wes Kath: 0-for-4, 3 K, E
-
0%
Shawn Goosenberg: 0-for-3, BB, 2 K
Glossary
CSW called strikes plus whiffs
Hard-hit is any ball off the bat at 95 mph or more
Whiff a swing-and-miss
WPA win probability added measures contributions to the win
