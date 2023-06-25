 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
White Sox Minor League Update: June 24, 2023

Oscar Colás takes the Bats to the shed, while Garrett Schoenle paces a terrific Barons day on the mound, and the Dash are best left unsaid

By Brett Ballantini
/ new
Oscar Colás had not one, but two, big flies on Saturday.
Oscar Colás had not one, but two, big flies on Saturday.

You may have noticed an absence of updates in the past couple of days. Again, we’re shorthanded, and I just can’t do it all. These past two days are the first two days (I believe) SSS has ever missed under my stewardship, certainly knowingly missed.

That said, I’ve been looking to see how we can innovate for our readers, while perhaps cutting back on a little bit of work for us, particularly as long as we’re struggling to work all six days up for you.

What you’ll see below is a work-in-progress, feel free to offer compliments or criticism on the changes.

Wildest Mood Swing: +.174 WPA for the Knights

Wildest Mood Swings of the Game

All the Scoring!

The Box

The Tops

Workload Arms

Time to Vote

Poll

Who was the MVP of Charlotte’s win on Saturday?

Poll
  • 50%
    Oscar Colás: 2-for-5, 2 R, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 3 K, HH, .231 WPA
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    Erik González: 1-for-4, 2 RBI, K, .100 WPA
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Adam Haseley: 2-for-3, R, RBI, 2 BB, 2 HH
    (0 votes)
  • 50%
    Stephen Piscotty: 3-for-4, R, 2B, RBI, K
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    Sebastian Rivero: 0-for-4, 2 HH
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Laz Rivera: 2-for-4, R, 2 2B, 2 K, HH, SB
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Garrett Davila: 5 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, BB, 8 K, HR, 3 HH, 15 S&M, WIN
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Alejandro Mateo: 1 2⁄3 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K, 0 HH, 2 S&M
    (0 votes)
Poll

Poll

There was no Cold Cat in the Charlotte win on Saturday.

Poll
  • 100%
    I don’t believe that.
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    OK, I believe it.
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    All these stats, and no Cold Cat? I want my money back.
    (0 votes)
Poll

Wildest Mood Swing: +.253 WPA for the Barons

Wildest Mood Swings

All the Scoring!

The Box

The Tops

Time to Vote

Poll

The Barons won! Who was the MVP?

Poll
  • 100%
    Garrett Schoenle: 6 2⁄3 IP, 3 H, ER, BB, 8 K, 18 S&M, ND, E, .284 WPA
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    Ben Holmes: IP, H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, 4 S&M, SAVE, .194 WPA
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Ben Norman: 1-for-3, R, HR, RBI, 2 K, .226 WPA
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Gil Luna: 2⁄3 IP, H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, HOLD, pickoff at 1B
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Xavier Fernández: 1-for-4, R, 2B, K, 1-for-2 CS, PB
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Alsander Womack: 1-for-3, 2B, BB
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Chris Shaw: 2-for-4, K
    (0 votes)
Poll

Poll

The Barons won! Was there a Cold Cat?

Poll
  • 100%
    Taylor Snyder: 0-for-3, RBI, SF, 3 K
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    Luis Mieses: 0-for-4, 2 K
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Moisés Castillo: 0-for-3
    (0 votes)
Poll

Wildest Mood Swing: -.150 WPA for Winston-Salem

Wildest Mood Swings

All the Scoring!

The Box

The Tops

Time to Vote!

Poll

The Dash got crushed. Was there an MVP?

Poll
  • 33%
    Andy Atwood: 2-for-5, R, SB
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    Ivan González: 2-for-4
    (0 votes)
  • 66%
    Terrell Tatum: 1-for-5, R, GIDP, E, straight steal of home, which is pretty doggone cool
    (2 votes)
  • 0%
    Taishi Nakawake: 0-for-2, 2 BB
    (0 votes)
Poll

Poll

Lots of choice in the loss, so who was the Dash Cold Cat?

Poll
  • 33%
    Everhett Hazelwood: 2⁄3 IP, 4 H, 5 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    Dylan Burns: 3 IP, 4 H, 4 R (3 ER), 0 BB, 4 K, HR
    (0 votes)
  • 66%
    Wes Kath: 0-for-4, 3 K, E
    (2 votes)
  • 0%
    Shawn Goosenberg: 0-for-3, BB, 2 K
    (0 votes)
Glossary

Glossary

CSW called strikes plus whiffs
Hard-hit is any ball off the bat at 95 mph or more
Whiff a swing-and-miss
WPA win probability added measures contributions to the win

