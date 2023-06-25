White Sox Minor League Update: June 24, 2023

You may have noticed an absence of updates in the past couple of days. Again, we’re shorthanded, and I just can’t do it all. These past two days are the first two days (I believe) SSS has ever missed under my stewardship, certainly knowingly missed.

That said, I’ve been looking to see how we can innovate for our readers, while perhaps cutting back on a little bit of work for us, particularly as long as we’re struggling to work all six days up for you.

What you’ll see below is a work-in-progress, feel free to offer compliments or criticism on the changes.

Wildest Mood Swing: +.174 WPA for the Knights

AND THE OSCAR GOES TO... CENTER FIELD!!!



Oscar Colás with a 431-foot blast! #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/mAzqN7y47G — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) June 24, 2023

Wildest Mood Swings of the Game

Erik González with a two-run SINGLE! pic.twitter.com/44rSyIXuxD — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) June 24, 2023

All the Scoring!

The Box

The Tops

Workload Arms

Time to Vote

Poll Who was the MVP of Charlotte’s win on Saturday? Oscar Colás: 2-for-5, 2 R, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 3 K, HH, .231 WPA

Erik González: 1-for-4, 2 RBI, K, .100 WPA

Adam Haseley: 2-for-3, R, RBI, 2 BB, 2 HH

Stephen Piscotty: 3-for-4, R, 2B, RBI, K

Sebastian Rivero: 0-for-4, 2 HH

Laz Rivera: 2-for-4, R, 2 2B, 2 K, HH, SB

Garrett Davila: 5 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, BB, 8 K, HR, 3 HH, 15 S&M, WIN

Alejandro Mateo: 1 2⁄3 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K, 0 HH, 2 S&M vote view results 50% Oscar Colás: 2-for-5, 2 R, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 3 K, HH, .231 WPA (1 vote)

0% Erik González: 1-for-4, 2 RBI, K, .100 WPA (0 votes)

0% Adam Haseley: 2-for-3, R, RBI, 2 BB, 2 HH (0 votes)

50% Stephen Piscotty: 3-for-4, R, 2B, RBI, K (1 vote)

0% Sebastian Rivero: 0-for-4, 2 HH (0 votes)

0% Laz Rivera: 2-for-4, R, 2 2B, 2 K, HH, SB (0 votes)

0% Garrett Davila: 5 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, BB, 8 K, HR, 3 HH, 15 S&M, WIN (0 votes)

0% Alejandro Mateo: 1 2⁄3 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K, 0 HH, 2 S&M (0 votes) 2 votes total Vote Now

Poll There was no Cold Cat in the Charlotte win on Saturday. I don’t believe that.

OK, I believe it.

All these stats, and no Cold Cat? I want my money back. vote view results 100% I don’t believe that. (1 vote)

0% OK, I believe it. (0 votes)

0% All these stats, and no Cold Cat? I want my money back. (0 votes) 1 vote total Vote Now

Wildest Mood Swing: +.253 WPA for the Barons

NORMAN NUKE FOR THE LEAD pic.twitter.com/uTrVyQTiyT — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) June 25, 2023

Wildest Mood Swings

All the Scoring!

The Box

The Tops

Appreciation post for LHP Garrett Schoenle



Tonight: 6.2 IP | 3 H | 1 ER | 8 SO | 6 scoreless innings pic.twitter.com/WrUTKZcZrT — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) June 25, 2023

LHP Ben Holmes is a bad man



Holmes in four batters collected his team leading fourth save of the year pic.twitter.com/qYMvZmh3Jk — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) June 25, 2023

Time to Vote

Poll The Barons won! Who was the MVP? Garrett Schoenle: 6 2⁄3 IP, 3 H, ER, BB, 8 K, 18 S&M, ND, E, .284 WPA

Ben Holmes: IP, H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, 4 S&M, SAVE, .194 WPA

Ben Norman: 1-for-3, R, HR, RBI, 2 K, .226 WPA

Gil Luna: 2⁄3 IP, H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, HOLD, pickoff at 1B

Xavier Fernández: 1-for-4, R, 2B, K, 1-for-2 CS, PB

Alsander Womack: 1-for-3, 2B, BB

Chris Shaw: 2-for-4, K vote view results 100% Garrett Schoenle: 6 2⁄3 IP, 3 H, ER, BB, 8 K, 18 S&M, ND, E, .284 WPA (1 vote)

0% Ben Holmes: IP, H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, 4 S&M, SAVE, .194 WPA (0 votes)

0% Ben Norman: 1-for-3, R, HR, RBI, 2 K, .226 WPA (0 votes)

0% Gil Luna: 2⁄3 IP, H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, HOLD, pickoff at 1B (0 votes)

0% Xavier Fernández: 1-for-4, R, 2B, K, 1-for-2 CS, PB (0 votes)

0% Alsander Womack: 1-for-3, 2B, BB (0 votes)

0% Chris Shaw: 2-for-4, K (0 votes) 1 vote total Vote Now

Poll The Barons won! Was there a Cold Cat? Taylor Snyder: 0-for-3, RBI, SF, 3 K

Luis Mieses: 0-for-4, 2 K

Moisés Castillo: 0-for-3 vote view results 100% Taylor Snyder: 0-for-3, RBI, SF, 3 K (1 vote)

0% Luis Mieses: 0-for-4, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Moisés Castillo: 0-for-3 (0 votes) 1 vote total Vote Now

Wildest Mood Swing: -.150 WPA for Winston-Salem

Wildest Mood Swings

All the Scoring!

The Box

The Tops

Time to Vote!

Poll The Dash got crushed. Was there an MVP? Andy Atwood: 2-for-5, R, SB

Ivan González: 2-for-4

Terrell Tatum: 1-for-5, R, GIDP, E, straight steal of home, which is pretty doggone cool

Taishi Nakawake: 0-for-2, 2 BB vote view results 33% Andy Atwood: 2-for-5, R, SB (1 vote)

0% Ivan González: 2-for-4 (0 votes)

66% Terrell Tatum: 1-for-5, R, GIDP, E, straight steal of home, which is pretty doggone cool (2 votes)

0% Taishi Nakawake: 0-for-2, 2 BB (0 votes) 3 votes total Vote Now

Poll Lots of choice in the loss, so who was the Dash Cold Cat? Everhett Hazelwood: 2⁄3 IP, 4 H, 5 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

Dylan Burns: 3 IP, 4 H, 4 R (3 ER), 0 BB, 4 K, HR

Wes Kath: 0-for-4, 3 K, E

Shawn Goosenberg: 0-for-3, BB, 2 K vote view results 33% Everhett Hazelwood: 2⁄3 IP, 4 H, 5 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (1 vote)

0% Dylan Burns: 3 IP, 4 H, 4 R (3 ER), 0 BB, 4 K, HR (0 votes)

66% Wes Kath: 0-for-4, 3 K, E (2 votes)

0% Shawn Goosenberg: 0-for-3, BB, 2 K (0 votes) 3 votes total Vote Now

Glossary