Bird App Recap: White Sox 4, Red Sox 1

Time for another Sunday rubber match!

By Dante Jones
Once again it’s a Sunday afternoon rubber game, this time against the Boston Red Sox, who the White Sox walked off on Saturday night.

Tanner Banks takes the ball for the South Siders, while Kutter Crawford is on the bump for the Red Sox.

Banks gets into a bases-loaded jam, but strikes out the side to get out of it.

Not much action so far, as the most entertaining thing to happen was Red Sox rookie Masataka Yoshida nearly missed a catch due to the wind blowing — but Adam Duvall was there to save him.

Duvall then doubles one in to make it 1-0, Red Sox.

And Banks gets pulled before the end of the third inning, which means that it’s Jesse Scholtens time, as he gets the final out of the inning.

Meanwhile the top of the order makes up for it with an Andrew Benintendi single and Luis Robert Jr. homer that barely clears the fence. But barely still counts, and the White Sox lead!

Luis loves the kiddos!

Turns out that he’s pretty good at baseball.

And Andrew is able to knock in Gavin Sheets on a two-out, full-count double AND advance to third on some Red Sox confusion.

Luis is at it again, with a BOMB.

And after a great outing by Jesse, it’s Aaron Bummer time. Here’s a nice summary of my thoughts about that. But despite those thoughts, he gets out the inning.

The umpiring in this game has certainly been interesting.

Meanwhile, Bummer is nearly decapitated by Duvall but instead saves himself with an amazing catch.

If you’re wondering why Seby Zavala is in the game, here’s why.

In to get the save is Keynan Middleton.

And he succeeds as the White Sox win the game, 4-1, and win the series! We’ll be back tomorrow night for a late one against the Angels.

