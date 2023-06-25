Bird App Recap: White Sox 4, Red Sox 1

Once again it’s a Sunday afternoon rubber game, this time against the Boston Red Sox, who the White Sox walked off on Saturday night.

Tanner Banks takes the ball for the South Siders, while Kutter Crawford is on the bump for the Red Sox.

This dude’s name is KUTTER????? — Bennett Karoll (@TheBennettK) June 25, 2023

Banks gets into a bases-loaded jam, but strikes out the side to get out of it.

From first and second, nobody out for the Red Sox, to Tanner Banks striking out the side. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) June 25, 2023

Not much action so far, as the most entertaining thing to happen was Red Sox rookie Masataka Yoshida nearly missed a catch due to the wind blowing — but Adam Duvall was there to save him.

Honestly one of my favorite things to watch in baseball is outfielders trying to catch balls in the wind — whitest sox u'know ️‍ ️‍⚧️ (@flannelGoddess) June 25, 2023

Duvall then doubles one in to make it 1-0, Red Sox.

Boston scores first. 1-0. — CHGO White Sox (@CHGO_WhiteSox) June 25, 2023

And Banks gets pulled before the end of the third inning, which means that it’s Jesse Scholtens time, as he gets the final out of the inning.

Tanner Banks shouldn't pitch ever again!#WhiteSox — Cameron Page (@page37_page) June 25, 2023

Meanwhile the top of the order makes up for it with an Andrew Benintendi single and Luis Robert Jr. homer that barely clears the fence. But barely still counts, and the White Sox lead!

“One isn’t going to win it today” should be etched on every White Sox bat. — Chrystal is ordering 55 tacos (@chrystal_ok) June 25, 2023

THE WHITE SOX FOR THE FIRST TIME IN TWO YEARS HAVE A 20 HOME RUN HITTER — whitest sox u'know ️‍ ️‍⚧️ (@flannelGoddess) June 25, 2023

Where did all those people who wanted Luis Traded or DFA'd go? — White Sox Twitt3r (Is Baby Hippo) (@SoxTwitt3r) June 25, 2023

Luis loves the kiddos!

Just a minute before Robert Jr. connected, a young fan sitting in front of us said "Home run, baby. Home run." It happened. It really happened. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) June 25, 2023

Turns out that he’s pretty good at baseball.

White Sox with 20 doubles & 20 homers before the All-Star break pic.twitter.com/emYUZ968lI — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) June 25, 2023

And Andrew is able to knock in Gavin Sheets on a two-out, full-count double AND advance to third on some Red Sox confusion.

Another big hit for Andrew Benintendi. An RBI double scores Gavin Sheets from first. Benintendi's hustle gets him to third. — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) June 25, 2023

Luis is at it again, with a BOMB.

Luis Robert Jr. - Chicago White Sox (21) Solo 387 feet

+315

2 today — MLB Home Run (@MLBHR) June 25, 2023

One wasn't enough for Luis Robert Jr! pic.twitter.com/aMHpyUGLja — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) June 25, 2023

And after a great outing by Jesse, it’s Aaron Bummer time. Here’s a nice summary of my thoughts about that. But despite those thoughts, he gets out the inning.

Oh boy, Aaron Bummer entering a close game… — Ryiin (@rfoto) June 25, 2023

The umpiring in this game has certainly been interesting.

This umpire scorecard is going to be something #WhiteSox #RedSox — Sad bc of White Sox (@ChiSportsBW) June 25, 2023

Meanwhile, Bummer is nearly decapitated by Duvall but instead saves himself with an amazing catch.

Aaron Bummer wow — Daniel Wexler (@WexlerRules) June 25, 2023

If you’re wondering why Seby Zavala is in the game, here’s why.

Yasmani Grandal left today's game with a jaw contusion. He is undergoing precautionary evaluations. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 25, 2023

In to get the save is Keynan Middleton.

Middleton in for the save chance — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) June 25, 2023

And he succeeds as the White Sox win the game, 4-1, and win the series! We’ll be back tomorrow night for a late one against the Angels.