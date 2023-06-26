White Sox Minor League Update: June 25, 2023

A reminder, we are tinkering with how we present the Minor League Update. By incorporating a lot of Statcast data to enhance the game understanding — even down to the Low-A level — we feel we can’t help but improve what we’re doing. Your feedback in the comments is always welcome.

Gulp, this was just an atrocious series finale for Charlotte, as almost nothing went right for the team from the jump — and in no aspect of the scorigami, 19-7 drubbing. Nate Fisher was mugged for six runs (three earned) in just two innings, and six of eight Knights arms were touched for at least a run in the game. One bright spot continues to be Oscar Colás, who homered again and also threw out a runner at home plate.

HIT DRAGON, WIN



Oscar Colás puts a dent in our Home Run Dragon!#WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/Y0eGnaJ8g1 — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) June 25, 2023

Despite the blowout final score, things were relatively back-and-forth early, thus there were four swings of .100 WPA or more in the game — all in the first third of the game.

We’ll focus the pitching spotlight on Jimmy Lambert, who had another poor outing as he recovers from injury:

As we move on to the polls, here are your various game leaders:

Poll The Knights got mauled on Sunday, but there were legit MVP candidates. Who you got? Oscar Colás: 1-for-4, 411-ft HR, R, RBI, BB, 2 HH, CF assist at home plate, GIDP

Nate Mondou: 1-for-2, R, .129 WPA 3B, 2 RBI, 2 BB, 1 HH, .139 WPA, E

Stephen Piscotty: 2-for-3, 2 R, 2B, RBI, BB, 3 HH

Lenyn Sosa: 2-for-4, 2 R, HR, RBI, 3 HH, E

Nicholas Padilla: IP, 2 H, K, 10-of-15 strikes

Bryan Shaw: IP, H, K, 8-for-8 strikes!, 3 whiffs, 2 HHA vote view results 0% Oscar Colás: 1-for-4, 411-ft HR, R, RBI, BB, 2 HH, CF assist at home plate, GIDP (0 votes)

0% Nate Mondou: 1-for-2, R, .129 WPA 3B, 2 RBI, 2 BB, 1 HH, .139 WPA, E (0 votes)

0% Stephen Piscotty: 2-for-3, 2 R, 2B, RBI, BB, 3 HH (0 votes)

0% Lenyn Sosa: 2-for-4, 2 R, HR, RBI, 3 HH, E (0 votes)

0% Nicholas Padilla: IP, 2 H, K, 10-of-15 strikes (0 votes)

0% Bryan Shaw: IP, H, K, 8-for-8 strikes!, 3 whiffs, 2 HHA (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll It was a rout on Sunday for Charlotte. Who was the Cold Cat? Nate Fisher: 2 IP, 5 H, 6 R (3 ER), 2 BB, HR, 7 HHA, 4 whiffs, HB, LOSS

Nash Walters: IP, 4 H, 6 R (5 ER), BB, K, 2 HR, 5 HHA, 4 whiffs, E

Luke Farrell: IP, 3 H, 2 ER, BB, K, 2 HHA, 5 whiffs

Jimmy Lambert: IP, H, 2 ER, 2 BB, HR, 2 HHA, 13-of-28 strikes

Alex Colomé: IP, 3 H, 2 ER, BB, K, 3 HHA

Yolbert Sánchez: 0-for-5, K

Víctor Reyes: 0-for-4, BB, K vote view results 0% Nate Fisher: 2 IP, 5 H, 6 R (3 ER), 2 BB, HR, 7 HHA, 4 whiffs, HB, LOSS (0 votes)

0% Nash Walters: IP, 4 H, 6 R (5 ER), BB, K, 2 HR, 5 HHA, 4 whiffs, E (0 votes)

0% Luke Farrell: IP, 3 H, 2 ER, BB, K, 2 HHA, 5 whiffs (0 votes)

0% Jimmy Lambert: IP, H, 2 ER, 2 BB, HR, 2 HHA, 13-of-28 strikes (0 votes)

0% Alex Colomé: IP, 3 H, 2 ER, BB, K, 3 HHA (0 votes)

0% Yolbert Sánchez: 0-for-5, K (0 votes)

0% Víctor Reyes: 0-for-4, BB, K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Cristian Mena continues to solidify himself as the next-up starter in the White Sox organization, in spite of the stops-and-starts that come with some of his efforts of late. He misses bats — eight Ks and a (second-best in Double-A on Sunday) 18 whiffs in 80 pitches is good evidence hitters can’t handle you! — but is still struggling with missing the plate (five BBs). Mena couldn’t get to five innings for the win, but five arms from the pen and some select offensive outbursts secured the 4-2 Barons win.

Just falling short of this list and triple-figures WPA is a .073 strike-him-out-throw-him-out play that got the first two outs of the game for Birmingham, as Adam Hackenberg somehow, as a catcher, both threw down to get the runner (leadoff walk) in a pickle, then ran down to first base to back up the rundown and secured the putout of the runner.

I think Bryan Ramos might lift weights… just a hunch pic.twitter.com/zG0GA3tccA — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) June 25, 2023

C-L-U-T-C-H



What does that spell? Tyler Neslony. pic.twitter.com/tWQfvA9Y3D — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) June 25, 2023

Poll Great win for the Barons! Who was the MVP? Cristian Mena: 4 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 5 BB, 8 K, HR, 18 whiffs

Yoelvín Silven: IP, WIN

Luke Shilling: IP, BB, 3 K, 3 whiffs, HOLD

Nick Gallagher: IP, 7-of-8 strikes, HOLD

Nick Ernst: IP, BB, K, 3 whiffs, HOLD

Haylen Green: IP, K, SAVE

Tyler Neslony: 2-for-5, 2 R, HR, RBI, .116 WPA

Bryan Ramos: 1-for-3, R, 7.6% WPA HR, 2 RBI, BB, K, HBP, 2 SB, 21.1% WPA

Moisés Castillo: 3-for-4, RBI, CS vote view results 0% Cristian Mena: 4 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 5 BB, 8 K, HR, 18 whiffs (0 votes)

0% Yoelvín Silven: IP, WIN (0 votes)

0% Luke Shilling: IP, BB, 3 K, 3 whiffs, HOLD (0 votes)

0% Nick Gallagher: IP, 7-of-8 strikes, HOLD (0 votes)

0% Nick Ernst: IP, BB, K, 3 whiffs, HOLD (0 votes)

0% Haylen Green: IP, K, SAVE (0 votes)

0% Tyler Neslony: 2-for-5, 2 R, HR, RBI, .116 WPA (0 votes)

0% Bryan Ramos: 1-for-3, R, 7.6% WPA HR, 2 RBI, BB, K, HBP, 2 SB, 21.1% WPA (0 votes)

0% Moisés Castillo: 3-for-4, RBI, CS (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was Sunday’s Cold Cat in the Birmingham win? Alsander Womack: 0-for-4, BB

Xavier Fernández: 0-for-4, BB, K

Yoelqui Céspedes: 0-for-5, K vote view results 0% Alsander Womack: 0-for-4, BB (0 votes)

0% Xavier Fernández: 0-for-4, BB, K (0 votes)

0% Yoelqui Céspedes: 0-for-5, K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

What a crazy-fun game this was, with the contest running much tighter for eight innings than the 11-6 final betrays. It was a sloppy mess, with victorious Winston-Salem’s offense running inefficiently and Greensboro’s coming up zero in the clutch. But brusque bats won the day, with a 14-hit Dash attack featuring three apiece from Terrell Tatum, Wes Kath and Ivan González. Andy Atwood got the comeback rolling in the eighth, with a two-run single.

Andy Atwood rips a single through the left side to bring home Kath and Matthews. Tie Ball game at 6. #Dash #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/gbLxrwCw1E — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) June 25, 2023

Michael Turner ended up with the GWRBI — on a sacks-packed walk — and then Shawn Goosenberg put a period at the end of the sentence with a follow-up grand slam.

The Hoppers intentionally walked Wilfred Veras to get to Michael Turner. He works an 8 pitch walk. Oops. 7-6 #Dash. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/0raaPnMU6M — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) June 25, 2023

Shawn Goosenberg comes to the plate with the bases loaded. He unloads them. Grand Slam. It's his 6th HR on the year. 11-6 #Dash. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/rFh8xYk7h9 — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) June 25, 2023

Tristan Stivors — don’t want to say I told you so, but this guy looked like a beast closer from the jump last year — held it down in the ninth after W-S’s wild comeback in the eighth.

Tristan Stivors took the 9th for the #Dash. He K's 1, and BB's 1. Should have had 2K's & no BB's, but a call was missed. W-S winner, 11-6. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/dShJBgE4A3 — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) June 25, 2023

Poll What a fun win for the Dash. Who was the MVP? Terrell Tatum: 3-for-4, 2 R, 2B, BB, HBP, K, SB

Andy Atwood: 1-for-2, R, 29.9% WPA 2-RBI 1B, K, 29.8% overall WPA

Shawn Goosenberg: 2-for-5, 2 R, 21.1% WPA grand slam, 4 RBI, SB, E, K, 19.5% overall WPA

Wes Kath: 3-for-5, 2 R, 2 2B, E, K, 24.9% WPA

Ivan González: 3-for-5, 14.7% WPA 2B, 2 RBI, K, E, PB, 2-for-4 CS, pickoff at 1B

Chase Plymell: 2 1⁄3 IP, H, 2 K, 3 whiffs, 0-for-1 IRS

Tristan Stivors: IP, K vote view results 0% Terrell Tatum: 3-for-4, 2 R, 2B, BB, HBP, K, SB (0 votes)

0% Andy Atwood: 1-for-2, R, 29.9% WPA 2-RBI 1B, K, 29.8% overall WPA (0 votes)

0% Shawn Goosenberg: 2-for-5, 2 R, 21.1% WPA grand slam, 4 RBI, SB, E, K, 19.5% overall WPA (0 votes)

0% Wes Kath: 3-for-5, 2 R, 2 2B, E, K, 24.9% WPA (0 votes)

0% Ivan González: 3-for-5, 14.7% WPA 2B, 2 RBI, K, E, PB, 2-for-4 CS, pickoff at 1B (0 votes)

0% Chase Plymell: 2 1⁄3 IP, H, 2 K, 3 whiffs, 0-for-1 IRS (0 votes)

0% Tristan Stivors: IP, K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll It was looking rough there for a minute, though. Who was the Dash Cold Cat? Kohl Simas: 3 2⁄3 IP, 5 H, 5 ER, 2 K, HR, 6 whiffs

Ernesto Jaquez: IP, 2 H, ER, 2 BB, HR, vultured a WIN

Jason Matthews: 0-for-4, R, BB, 3 K, GIDP

Caberea Weaver/DJ Gladney: LF tandem goes 0-for-5, 4 K vote view results 0% Kohl Simas: 3 2⁄3 IP, 5 H, 5 ER, 2 K, HR, 6 whiffs (0 votes)

0% Ernesto Jaquez: IP, 2 H, ER, 2 BB, HR, vultured a WIN (0 votes)

0% Jason Matthews: 0-for-4, R, BB, 3 K, GIDP (0 votes)

0% Caberea Weaver/DJ Gladney: LF tandem goes 0-for-5, 4 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

This 11-10 Cannon Ballers win was over very early, as Kanny climbed to a 11-1 lead through six. Oh, wait. Alas, it was not an easy win, as the pen nearly squandered great offensive days from Mario Camilletti, Bryce Willits, Colby Smelley, Wilber Sánchez and another big blast from Tim Elko.

Did Tim Elko hit a HR today? Yes, he did. #Ballers up 3-0 on his 17th HR of the year. Camilletti (BB) and Burke (2B, 35 game on base streak) score. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/3tETCQ2pdD — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) June 25, 2023

Truly, the CBs pen didn’t really “save” this win, it seems that the clock just ran out on Myrtle Beach.

The lack of big WPA swings in the game betrays the near-death by 1,000 cuts Kannapolis was suffering in the almost-complete comeback from down 10 runs the Pelicans mounted in the eighth and ninth innings.

Also, Elko and Jacob Burke celebrated their promotions to Winston-Salem with the two biggest WPA plays of Sunday’s game!

Tanner McDougal took the ball in the finale of the series and first half of the season for the #Ballers. He goes 4 innings and allows 1R on 2H and a BB. He K's 3 on 35/49. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/FgWHVN5H75 — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) June 25, 2023

Poll What a wild win! Who stood up as the Kanny MVP? Tanner McDougal: 4 IP, 2 H, ER, BB, 3 K, 9 whiffs, HB, WP, 35-of-49 strikes, 12.8% WPA

Tim Elko: 1-for-5, R, 12.8% WPA 3-R HR, 3RBI, 2 K, 11.0% overall WPA

Manuel Veloz: 2 IP, 2 H, K, WIN

Bryce Willits: 2-for-5, R, 2B

Colby Smelley: 3-for-4, R, 2 RBI, PB, 0-for-1 CS, GIDP vote view results 0% Tanner McDougal: 4 IP, 2 H, ER, BB, 3 K, 9 whiffs, HB, WP, 35-of-49 strikes, 12.8% WPA (0 votes)

0% Tim Elko: 1-for-5, R, 12.8% WPA 3-R HR, 3RBI, 2 K, 11.0% overall WPA (0 votes)

0% Manuel Veloz: 2 IP, 2 H, K, WIN (0 votes)

0% Bryce Willits: 2-for-5, R, 2B (0 votes)

0% Colby Smelley: 3-for-4, R, 2 RBI, PB, 0-for-1 CS, GIDP (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Cold Cat of Kanny’s near-loss? Zach Cable: 2⁄3 IP, 5 H, 5 ER, 5 whiffs, BB, K, 2 WP

Emerson Talavera: 1 1⁄3 IP, H, ER, 2 BB, 0-of-1 IRS

Billy Seidl: IP, H, 3 R (2 ER), 2 BB, HB, 36-pitch 9th vote view results 0% Zach Cable: 2⁄3 IP, 5 H, 5 ER, 5 whiffs, BB, K, 2 WP (0 votes)

0% Emerson Talavera: 1 1⁄3 IP, H, ER, 2 BB, 0-of-1 IRS (0 votes)

0% Billy Seidl: IP, H, 3 R (2 ER), 2 BB, HB, 36-pitch 9th (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Glossary