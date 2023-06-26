Gamethread: White Sox at Angels

Happy Monday, White Sox fans. I hope you’re staying indoors, as the forecast at home calls for ... copious amounts of smoke? Luckily, the good guys are opening the series against the Angels in Anaheim, and their lungs will be spared from this bizarre anomaly at home.

I don’t know about you, but I’ve been fear-watching White Sox games lately with my eyes half-covered as if that would do anything to filter the pain from hitting the baseball serotonin center of my brain.

Luis Robert Jr., who batted .444 and boasted a 1.111 slugging percentage this week, was named Player of the Week, but we’ll need more than him to get behind Reid Detmers.

Here’s the Good Guys’ lineup:

As for the Angels:

The first pitch is at a reasonably sane 8:38 pm CST. Fire up those air purifiers and stay indoors, Chicago. We have a series to try to win.