Bird App Recap: Angels 2, White Sox 1

The White Sox are in Anaheim and, finally, fame and glory were waiting for them when they landed.

Well, it was waiting for one person. Luis Robert Jr. is likely going to be the only All-Star for the South Siders, and today he received the nod of AL Player of the Week.

Player of the Week: ✅ pic.twitter.com/H1SOqvo1qu — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 26, 2023

We are kicking off the second West Coast trip of the year, and Pedro is lining them up as best as he can.

Now, let’s get to this late night edition of Bird App Recap. Starting with some love and affection for Robert and his first inning solo home run. That’s three home runs in four at-bats, if you’re counting.

Someone’s gotta photoshop Luis Robert Jr as the almighty Jesus Christ at this point — Brian Knights (@BrianKnights3) June 27, 2023

I have no girlfriend, friends, family or any hobbies. I have officially decided to dedicate my life to defending Luis Robert. My one and only goal is to make sure everyone calls him the GOAT. I don’t care about my personal life anymore as long as Robert is known as the GOAT. — Mike (@ChiSoxFanMike) June 27, 2023

The vibes are immaculate through one inning. What could go wrong? Time will tell.

Dylan Cease strikes out Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani back to back. — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) June 27, 2023

Shohei Ohtani ties it up, and honestly, this sounds great.

Honestly, let’s just cancel that game and have an Ohtani-Robert home run derby. — Tyrone (@TheTyronePalmer) June 27, 2023

I wish I could be this happy watching the White Sox play baseball.

He drew a walk in the fifth, but I stand by the conspiracy that his power disappeared with his mustache.

Jake Burger sans mustachio is an acquired taste — BeefLoaf (@MrDelicious13) June 27, 2023

Personally, I can’t because he struck out looking and ended the inning, leaving runners in scoring position.

Dylan Cease is a quality pitcher? It appears he might be.

Mike Trout vs bad pitching and Mike Trout vs quality pitching #GoHalos pic.twitter.com/hZeFi9KZBl — HOPEFUL DUCKS FAN (@SnackingBear71) June 27, 2023

Things are tense, and you want to do what right now?

Actively discouraging the wave in my section at Angel Stadium. It’s a tight 1-1 pitchers duel. Why is this happening? — Courtney Finnicum (@courtney883) June 27, 2023

Back-to-back singles end Cease’s night in the seventh. Enter Joe Kelly. Thank you, Joe Kelly.

Kelly strikes out Ward, then gets an inning-ending double play, Andrus to Anderson to Vaughn.



Tied at 1 going into the eighth. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) June 27, 2023

Joseph William Kelly Jr. — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) June 27, 2023

I am unwell. Please, check back in after the eighth inning is over.

Reynaldo Lopez gets the eighth in this 1-1 game. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) June 27, 2023

Checking back in. We are safe from disaster. For now.

rey rey back — Bubba Tongay (@ArtGilmore3) June 27, 2023

This is going to end SO WELL.

Oh, and we’re leaving López in. Cool.

Reynaldo Lopez is not who I would have pitching in the bottom of the 9th in a tie game. — Shawn Logan (@shawnlogan917) June 27, 2023

ReyLo out. Aaron Bummer in. Everything is going to be fine.

Bummer is pitching? See y'all tomorrow! — The Last AirBENder (@BenChiTownKid98) June 27, 2023

Aaron Bummer human white flag — jimmy (@JGRAD99) June 27, 2023

I mean, it’s better than a walk-off solo shot.

honestly walking both is kinda smart pic.twitter.com/WfMjmtZUE6 — Zach (@zachsox) June 27, 2023

Wild pitch walk-off? Lord have mercy. Goodnight.