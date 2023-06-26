 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bird App Recap: Angels 2, White Sox 1

Wild pitch White Sox in the Wild West

By Allie Wesel
The White Sox are in Anaheim and, finally, fame and glory were waiting for them when they landed.

Well, it was waiting for one person. Luis Robert Jr. is likely going to be the only All-Star for the South Siders, and today he received the nod of AL Player of the Week.

We are kicking off the second West Coast trip of the year, and Pedro is lining them up as best as he can.

Now, let’s get to this late night edition of Bird App Recap. Starting with some love and affection for Robert and his first inning solo home run. That’s three home runs in four at-bats, if you’re counting.

The vibes are immaculate through one inning. What could go wrong? Time will tell.

Shohei Ohtani ties it up, and honestly, this sounds great.

I wish I could be this happy watching the White Sox play baseball.

He drew a walk in the fifth, but I stand by the conspiracy that his power disappeared with his mustache.

Personally, I can’t because he struck out looking and ended the inning, leaving runners in scoring position.

Dylan Cease is a quality pitcher? It appears he might be.

Things are tense, and you want to do what right now?

Back-to-back singles end Cease’s night in the seventh. Enter Joe Kelly. Thank you, Joe Kelly.

I am unwell. Please, check back in after the eighth inning is over.

Checking back in. We are safe from disaster. For now.

This is going to end SO WELL.

Oh, and we’re leaving López in. Cool.

ReyLo out. Aaron Bummer in. Everything is going to be fine.

I mean, it’s better than a walk-off solo shot.

Wild pitch walk-off? Lord have mercy. Goodnight.

