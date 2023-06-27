South Side Sox Player of the Week (June 15-22): Zach Remillard

It was all smiles last week for White Sox rookie Zach Remillard, who drove in two runs to hoist the Sox over the Seattle Mariners in a 4-3 victory.

Remillard, who was born and raised about 80 miles from Cooperstown, waded through the minors for nearly eight years before his big-league debut last week. Some defensive musical chairs by skipper Pedro Grifol saw Elvis Andrus shift over to shortstop to cover for a injured Tim Anderson, which gave Remillard a shot at second base. Zach didn’t waste the opportunity.

With his family watching from the stands, Remillard reached base four times, the first to do that in a debut for the Pale Hose since 1958. His three hits were smacked every which way, and a walk by Mariners starter Logan Gilbert in Remillard’s very first at-bat showed a keen eye.

It was also Remillard, fittingly, who ended the game after scooping up a grounder and tossing it to Andrew Vaughn to close out the 11-inning victory.

With the White Sox infield in constant flux, Remi will undoubtedly find more playing time for late-inning heroics. Until then, he can rest on his prestigious South Side Sox laurels. Welcome to the bigs!

2023 South Side Sox Players of the Week

Oscar Colás (February 25-March 2)

Andrew Vaughn (March 3-8)

Carlos Pérez (March 9-16)

Oscar Colás (March 17-22)

Cactus League MVP: Oscar Colás

Dylan Cease (March 30-April 5)

Luis Robert Jr. (April 6-12)

Lucas Giolito (April 13-20)

Jake Burger (April 21-27)

Lucas Giolito (April 28- May 4)

Hanser Alberto (May 5-11)

Luis Robert Jr. (May 12-18)

Michael Kopech (May 19-25)

Liam Hendriks (May 26-31)

Andrew Benintendi (June 1-8)

Lucas Giolito (June 9-14)

Zach Remillard (June 15-22)

Top 10 MVP Standings

Lucas Giolito (50.7)

Luis Robert Jr. (33.8)

Zach Remillard (26.0)

Gavin Sheets (24.9)

Michael Kopech (24.2)

Seby Zavala (22.5)

Romy González (22.4)

Dylan Cease (21.7)

Oscar Colás (17.1)

Andrew Benintendi (15.4)

Top 10 Cold Cat Standings

Tim Anderson (-44.3)

Yasmani Grandal (-23.6)

Joe Kelly (-23.3)

Yoán Moncada (-20.3)

Keynan Middleton (-18.1)

Aaron Bummer (-17.1)

Reynaldo López (17.0)

Kendall Graveman (-13.1)

Alex Colomé (-11.8)

Everyone, Seriously, Everyone (-10.5)

Zach Remillard had been lingering in the Top 10 all season due to a strong Spring, and finally added to his total, jumping into the Top 5, with his major-league debut. For the first time in a while, Jake Burger has slipped out of the Top 10. Meanwhile, it’s Reynaldo López’s turn to make a bold move onto Cold Cats, debuting this week at No. 7.

