Gamethread: White Sox at Angels

The White Sox (34-46) will try to recover from last night’s loss against the Angels (43-37) in Anaheim.

Michael Kopech will start on the mound for the South Siders. Kopech enters this game with a 4.06 ERA and a 5.34 FIP, rendering him a 0.2-fWAR pitcher in 82 innings. During Kopech’s last start, he allowed three runs (all earned) in four innings against the Rangers (47-31), and Texas won by a score of 6-3.

A guy you may have heard of named Shohei Ohtani will start for the Angels. Ohtani has a 3.13 ERA and a 3.94 FIP, rendering him a 1.6-fWAR pitcher in 89 innings of work. Somehow, this pitcher also has a 171 wRC+ and 3.4 fWAR on offense. In 131 career plate appearances against the White Sox, Ohtani has a .288/.359/.720 at the plate. In two career games as a pitcher against the South Siders, the White Sox have slashed .180/.289/.180 against him.

Here are the starting lineups:

The first pitch is scheduled to happen at 8:38 p.m. Central. NBC Sports Chicago will televise the game, and so will MLB Network for the out-of-market folks. Can the White Sox get their 35th victory? We will find out soon.