Bird App Recap: Angels 4, White Sox 2

The White Sox go against Shohei the pitcher and hitter tonight in Anaheim. Let’s see if they can tie up the series with this lineup.

Some White Sox Twitter friends made it out to the game.

With my boy and his partner tonight. Maybe they can bring us a W! pic.twitter.com/QEjYxK1oWb — HotDog Larry (@HotDogLarry1) June 28, 2023

That’s a bold strategy AJ, let’s see if it pays off.

The #WhiteSox gonna light up Shohei tonight — AJ Mithen (@AJMithen) June 28, 2023

Beefloaf and the White Sox seem to have something in common.

full disclosure, I don't think I could hit Ohtani's splitter — BeefLoaf (@MrDelicious13) June 28, 2023

Shohei Ohtani launches a ball to the moon.

Why do the #WhiteSox even bother pitching to Ohtani? — Matt Crawford (@Mattheius2783) June 28, 2023

But, are we even bothered anymore? He’s just THAT GOOD.

It’s truly a privilege and an honor to be alive in the era of Shohei Ohtani. — Celeste Spaghetti ️‍ (@C_Spaghett1) June 28, 2023

Unfortunately, I can’t say the same about Michael Kopech at the moment.

Kopech has no clue where his pitches are going right now — Optimistic Sox Fan (Ride Enjoyer) (@WhiteSoxCheech) June 28, 2023

Eloy doubles in the second. (Nothing happens after because, duh.)

I'll take that all day Eloy. — Duke Coughlin (@ThatPodGuyDuke) June 28, 2023

There are two outs in the second, and you’ll never guess what happened.

I’d be so embarrassed to be thrown out by Yasmani twice in the same inning. — Where is Jon Jay? (@JonWhere) June 28, 2023

from the producers of the Seby Zavala 3 home run game and the Lance Lynn 16 K game comes the Yasmani Grandal two caught stealings in one inning game — find me on azul cielo (@scuriiosa) June 28, 2023

The Angels — they’re just like us!

Kopech walks the first three batters of the inning and the Angels fail to get a man in scoring position.



You read that right. — Moose (@LooseMoose6) June 28, 2023

Kopech somehow keeps escaping additional runs.

We’re going to lose this game 1-0. It’s ridiculous. #WhiteSox — Melissa Sage-Bollenbach (@soxmom72) June 28, 2023

This could probably be applied to every single batter tonight.

Robert Jr. gets the 3-0 green light and lines out to LF — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) June 28, 2023

Pedro Grifol challenged a safe call at first base — and won!

I LOVE REPLAY — SoxNerd (@SoxNerd) June 28, 2023

And Kopech gets the K on pitch 91. Yes, 91 through four. Onto the fifth with Touki Toussaint warming.

Great play by Elvis Andrus to get Fletcher out. Run scores 2-0 Angels — CHGO White Sox (@CHGO_WhiteSox) June 28, 2023

The vibes aren’t exactly great, though.

2 run deficit might as well be slaughter rule for the white sox — Michael Ricciotti (@Be_Like_Mike31) June 28, 2023

Grandal singles, and that’s cool. But the Jake Burger pop fly forces him back to first. You know where I’m going with this.

My god the White Sox are terrible at base running — Liddle Tina (@liddle_ktina) June 28, 2023

Kopech is back out in the fifth to face Ohtani, because that makes sense? Because he’s Ohtani, Shohei gets a base hit on a full count.

Bringing Kopech back out is further proof Pedro hates us. And himself. — Kurt aka losinugly (@losingugly) June 28, 2023

Kopech walks his seventh batter, putting two on with no outs.

I’m blocked by Steve Stone, but someone tell him I want to get off this ride. I’m not enjoying it. — Jeremy (@jhoman29) June 28, 2023

That said, guess what time it is?!

Touki time. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) June 28, 2023

Sox need to max out their use of Touki Toussaint before the mediocrity of the other players rubs off on him. — Steve O'Brien (@steveowhitesox) June 28, 2023

Elvis Andrus draws a walk. Off Ohtani.

Two on, one out. Insert Tim Anderson.

Three strikeouts for Tim Anderson tonight, that one looking with two on and one out. Average at .233. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) June 28, 2023

The bats are ice-cold tonight as Luis Robert Jr. strikes out, leaving the shutout intact.

Lol like just hit the ball it’s not like it’s hard to do — White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) June 28, 2023

Ohtani can stay as a DH, but the bullpen takes over.

Shohei Ohtani is getting looked at by a trainer on the mound right now.



It started as a visit from Wise. Then the trainer came out with Nevin.



Now Ohtani is coming out of the game. He was at 101 pitches. — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) June 28, 2023

We’ve got a two-strike single from Gavin Sheets to put the Good Guys on the board.

That run really doesn’t matter anymore, as Ohtani knocks one out of the park.

Shohei Ohtani hit his second home run of the night.



He also had 10 K’s and is in line to be the winning pitcher.



— Southside Showdown (@SoxShowdown) June 28, 2023

Walk No. 10, runners in the corners, only one out, and it’s 4-1.

We’re all just down bad.

Angles have 10 walks to the #WhiteSox 2. It’s only a three run game. Are the players unwilling to learn what it takes to have good at bats or are they incapable? Either way the makeup of this team needs to be totally overhauled. — Mark Hoger (@HogerMark) June 28, 2023

What if Jerry sells the team and Ohtani buys it? #ChangeTheGame #ChangeTheName



Southside Shoheis — kells (@TheBigKSo) June 28, 2023

We’ve got an inning left, and a game tomorrow. But we’re already thinking about the A’s.

WST is going to self destruct when the team loses one game to the A's. — The Last AirBENder (@BenChiTownKid98) June 28, 2023

The Big Baby is having himself a night, at least.

Eloy Jimenez is the only bright star on the #WhiteSox tonight. 4 hard hit balls (3 hits) — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) June 28, 2023

But wait!

Vaughn singles home Eloy and it's 4-2 in the ninth. Estevez hit hard in the first two hitters. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) June 28, 2023

Zach Remillard drives on down the middle, and Burger singles after a late throw. The bases are suddenly loaded, with no outs. (No one seems positive about this.)

Ah well. Everyone knows we can’t score on bases loaded, no outs — Daniel Levy (@levy_daniel_) June 28, 2023

(Daniel, you were right.) The Angels turn a double play after Seby Zavala strikes out.

classic fake rally to end it #SoxLose — Zach (@zachsox) June 28, 2023

Bases loaded. Nobody out.



Woof.



Another rough night for the #WhiteSox offense, albeit against one of the game’s best pitchers.



The Sox are 13 games under .500 — Ryan McGuffey (@RyanMcGuffey) June 28, 2023

Goodnight, friends. See ya tomorrow, hopefully.