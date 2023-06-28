White Sox Minor League Update: June 27, 2023

The highest-level game of the day, and the Dash were not really in it. Aberdeen got out to the early lead and held it throughout. Its five runs came in the first five innings, with Jonathan Cannon on the bump. The timing was rough for Cannon, as was just added to the Futures Game roster!

Winston-Salem ➡️ Seattle



Dash pitcher, @JonathanCannon_, will represent the White Sox at the 2023 All-Star Futures Game! pic.twitter.com/kxu22zDNZY — Winston-Salem Dash (@WSDashBaseball) June 27, 2023

The W-S pen did really well though, with Hunter Dollander (2 1⁄3 IP) and Jake Palisch (1 IP) finishing out the game with no runs. The offense didn’t make a big enough comeback to honor that effort, though. There’s no video, but Wes Kath really did homer today. It was his fourth of the year, and a solo shot. It’s been a disappointing season for him overall, with a .636 OPS and hitting in the 8-spot.

SCORING

To put a three-run blowout into perspective, the Dash went from being slightly favored to win in the top of the second to just having a 27.9% chance to win by the end of the inning.

Poll Who was the Dash MVP? Hunter Dollander: 2 1⁄3 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K

DJ Gladney: 1-for-4, 1 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Wes Kath: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 0 BB, 1 K vote view results 0% Hunter Dollander: 2 1⁄3 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K (0 votes)

0% DJ Gladney: 1-for-4, 1 R, 0 BB, 1 K (0 votes)

0% Wes Kath: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 0 BB, 1 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Dash Cold Cat? Wilfred Veras: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 3 K

Loidel Chapelli Jr.: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 1 K

Shawn Goosenberg: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 1 K

Jonathan Cannon: 4 2⁄3 IP, 5 H, 5 ER, 4 BB, 3 K vote view results 0% Wilfred Veras: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 3 K (0 votes)

0% Loidel Chapelli Jr.: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 1 K (0 votes)

0% Shawn Goosenberg: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 1 K (0 votes)

0% Jonathan Cannon: 4 2⁄3 IP, 5 H, 5 ER, 4 BB, 3 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Even running up eight tallies in the game wouldn’t have been enough for the ACL White Sox to match what Texas did in just the first two innings, as Mark McLaughlin was utterly rocked for eight runs on eight hits, taking the collar in the second inning of the game. But if you lop off the first two innings, the Complex Sox won this game, which indicates the pen held things down pretty well and the bats woke up. Not sure if it’s time to worry at all about last year’s seventh-rounder; at 22 and a veteran of SEC baseball with the Tennessee Volunteers, McLaughlin’s ERA as a pro stands at 8.35.

Poll Who was the MVP in a heavy-hitting ACL loss? Carlos Jiménez: 2-for-5, R, RBI, HR, K, 3 LOB

Randel Mondesi: 2-for-3, RBI, E

Dario Borerro: 1-for-4, R, 2B, 2 RBI, BB, K, 3 LOB

Juan Jiménez: IP, 2 K

José Rodríguez: IP, 3 K vote view results 0% Carlos Jiménez: 2-for-5, R, RBI, HR, K, 3 LOB (0 votes)

0% Randel Mondesi: 2-for-3, RBI, E (0 votes)

0% Dario Borerro: 1-for-4, R, 2B, 2 RBI, BB, K, 3 LOB (0 votes)

0% Juan Jiménez: IP, 2 K (0 votes)

0% José Rodríguez: IP, 3 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the slugfest Cold Cat for the Complex Sox? Mark McLaughlin: 1 1⁄3 IP, 8 H 8 ER, 3 BB, 2 K, WP, LOSS

Eric Hildebrand: 2⁄3 IP, 2 H, ER

Guillermo Cuevas: IP, 3 H, 3 ER, BB K

Ryan Burrowes: 1-for-5, R, 2B, RBI, 2 K, 5 LOB

Layant Tapia: 0-for-4, R, RBI, 3 K, 4 LOB vote view results 0% Mark McLaughlin: 1 1⁄3 IP, 8 H 8 ER, 3 BB, 2 K, WP, LOSS (0 votes)

0% Eric Hildebrand: 2⁄3 IP, 2 H, ER (0 votes)

0% Guillermo Cuevas: IP, 3 H, 3 ER, BB K (0 votes)

0% Ryan Burrowes: 1-for-5, R, 2B, RBI, 2 K, 5 LOB (0 votes)

0% Layant Tapia: 0-for-4, R, RBI, 3 K, 4 LOB (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

While we’re not regularly reporting on the DSL, Atlanta’s entry walloped the White Sox, 17-5. In the space of just two outs, the score went from 5-1 to 15-1, as Emilio Rosario and Edwin Peralta gave up five earned each while retiring just one batter apiece. At least Peralta has the excuse of being a third baseman converted to pitcher.