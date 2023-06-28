Liam Hendriks to Receive the Jimmy V Award

On January 8th, 2023, Liam Hendriks was diagnosed with stage four non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. On April 20th, he announced that he was cancer free.

On June 28th, it was announced that he will be the 2023 Jimmy V Award for Perseverance.

Liam Hendriks of the @whitesox to receive the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance pic.twitter.com/aUP6rpw5nf — ESPN (@espn) June 28, 2023

In a lackluster season for the White Sox overall, Hendriks’ story and subsequent return have been a bright spot. He’s currently on the injured list with elbow inflammation and is not expected back until after the All-Star break, but has been around the team regularly.

The White Sox community, along with all of the baseball world, has rallied around Hendriks throughout the season. Over $100,000 was raised in the team’s “Close Out Cancer” t-shirt campaign, in which they partnered with the Lymphoma Research Foundation to provide funds to lymphoma patients.

The Jimmy V Award is named in honor of Jimmy Valvano, most known for coaching the 1983 NCAA National Champion North Carolina State University men’s basketball team. He was diagnosed with metastatic adenocarcinoma, which took his life in 1993, after an iconic speech at the 1993 ESPY Awards, the first in the history of the event.

The V Foundation has raised over $300 million in funds for cancer research since it was announced during that same ESPY Awards speech. Hendriks will receive the award on July 12th and I know that I speak for everyone here at South Side Sox that we are proud and happy for him. Keep being an inspiration to people across the world!