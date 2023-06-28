 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bird App Recap: White Sox 11, Angels 5

The Seby Zavala Game, Volume 3

By Chrystal O'Keefe
Will the White Sox get swept tonight?

Do we care at this point?

Let’s check out the lineup.

The game is starting off OK?

La Pantera does it again! It’s 2-0, White Sox.

Would you just look at this?! Look at it.

For those that aren’t listening to the broadcast, Gordo is still there. I never thought I’d miss Steve Stone.

Gavin Sheets struggles to field a ball, and Shohei Ohtani gets a triple. Then immediately after, Mike Trout triples to bring in a run. Two batters later, and it’s tied.

Seby Zavala launches one to a too-short Taylor Ward, and now it’s 3-2 in the second.

Andrew Benintendi takes his second walk.

Lucas Giolito is gifted a strike call to our newest American citizen, Eduardo Escobar.

The Big Baby hits his third home run of this road trip, and Andrew Vaughn doubles. It’s 4-2.

Guess who said it.

Winner winner!

We are all so broken.

Zach Remillard knocks in another as he is called safe at second. It’s now 5-2.

Giolito fans Ohtani.

I’m so glad this is the highest-paid guy on the team.

TIM ANDERSON HAS REACHED FIRST!

The White Sox were called safe at every base to load them with no outs. Eloy Jiménez is up.

Eloy strikes out, but Andrew Vaughn clears the bases with a double. This game is now 8-2.

For the Swifties. (I have made two Taylor Swift references this week.)

This is now the Seby Zavala Game after a weird home run.

I just want to look at this again.

Another K for Ohtani. He didn’t even swing.

This game has been fun, but don’t get complacent.

Quick farm system update:

Luis Robert Jr. and Gavin Sheets try to steal a home run in tandem. It was not successful. Right after, Giolito gives up another run.

Seby is on fire, this time with a two-run single. It’s 11-5 now.

The White Sox have won!

