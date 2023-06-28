Bird App Recap: White Sox 11, Angels 5

Will the White Sox get swept tonight?

Do we care at this point?

Let’s check out the lineup.

The game is starting off OK?

Leadoff walk? Who is this team… — CHGO White Sox (@CHGO_WhiteSox) June 29, 2023

La Pantera does it again! It’s 2-0, White Sox.

It’s Luis Robert Jr.’s world and we’re all just living in it pic.twitter.com/lLxQwbOl0R — BeefLoaf (@MrDelicious13) June 29, 2023

Would you just look at this?! Look at it.

444 feet over the shrubbery. pic.twitter.com/P9DE53zGSQ — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 29, 2023

For those that aren’t listening to the broadcast, Gordo is still there. I never thought I’d miss Steve Stone.

I made it half an inning listening to Beckham. Everyone please applaud the effort... — Ryiin (@rfoto) June 29, 2023

Gavin Sheets struggles to field a ball, and Shohei Ohtani gets a triple. Then immediately after, Mike Trout triples to bring in a run. Two batters later, and it’s tied.

My grandkids’ grandkids are going to be asking when Jerry Reinsdorf is actually going to invest in a right fielder — Al (@baseballgalal) June 29, 2023

Seby Zavala launches one to a too-short Taylor Ward, and now it’s 3-2 in the second.

Okay so that worked https://t.co/AlpUURVlpW — Bennett Karoll (@TheBennettK) June 29, 2023

Andrew Benintendi takes his second walk.

Beni Bases On Balls — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) June 29, 2023

Lucas Giolito is gifted a strike call to our newest American citizen, Eduardo Escobar.

yeah, that was as high as you thought it was pic.twitter.com/7tvHaq6GMX — emo Carmela Soprano (@marjraguso) June 29, 2023

The Big Baby hits his third home run of this road trip, and Andrew Vaughn doubles. It’s 4-2.

Home Run Offense: Activated.



Why they can't do this every game is beyond me, but it's fun to watch. — Josh Nelson (@soxmachine_josh) June 29, 2023

Guess who said it.

"take him to heck and back" — Chrystal (@chrystal_ok) June 29, 2023

Winner winner!

That was certainly something Gordo said — baltimoreabortionfund.org/donate (@rahulastrohl) June 29, 2023

We are all so broken.

id be willing to bet decent money the sox still lose tonight tbh — Adam the dont stare directly at the sun worm (@trislerstudz) June 29, 2023

Zach Remillard knocks in another as he is called safe at second. It’s now 5-2.

Zach Remillard is my 3B — Julian (@Julian4948) June 29, 2023

Giolito fans Ohtani.

a ballsy set of pitches from Giolito to nab Ohtani, especially that high change then the slider in the corner. that's aggressive. we need more of that — find me on azul cielo (@scuriiosa) June 29, 2023

I’m so glad this is the highest-paid guy on the team.

Benny's on for the third time today — emo Carmela Soprano (@marjraguso) June 29, 2023

TIM ANDERSON HAS REACHED FIRST!

The White Sox were called safe at every base to load them with no outs. Eloy Jiménez is up.

Break it open. — John Carney (@JohnCarney3) June 29, 2023

Eloy strikes out, but Andrew Vaughn clears the bases with a double. This game is now 8-2.

Atta Vaughn!!! Way to pick up Eloy and clear the bases. I like this. — Mark Hoger (@HogerMark) June 29, 2023

For the Swifties. (I have made two Taylor Swift references this week.)

The White Sox (Taylor’s Version) ✨



fyi that makes them elite status — Kaylee (@__kaylee) June 29, 2023

This is now the Seby Zavala Game after a weird home run.

Wait? Seby homered again? — Kelly McCarthy (@mcKmarth) June 29, 2023

I just want to look at this again.

Did Seby Zavala just defy the laws of physics? pic.twitter.com/JWMkMnx4J7 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 29, 2023

I say: where were you for the Seby Zavala homer game?



You say: which one?! — Celeste Spaghetti ️‍ (@C_Spaghett1) June 29, 2023

Another K for Ohtani. He didn’t even swing.

Giolito has been working that showcase showdown as of late. Mercy. #WhiteSox — Nick Murawski (@Nick_GGTB) June 29, 2023

As attention-grabbing as a four-homer, nine-run night has been for the Sox’ offense, Lucas Giolito has been terrific. So far, six innings, eight strikeouts, two runs, four hits, zero walks. He’s only at 81 pitches, too. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) June 29, 2023

This game has been fun, but don’t get complacent.

Quick farm system update:

A magical night in the Magic City for Luis Mieses and the #Barons. Mieses w/ 2 singles, a double, and 3 HR's. He had 2 HR's in the first half of the season. He decided the back half was going to be different. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/EpQv0fQGlG — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) June 29, 2023

Luis Robert Jr. and Gavin Sheets try to steal a home run in tandem. It was not successful. Right after, Giolito gives up another run.

Two solo shots against Giolito in the Angels' seventh, trims White Sox lead to 9-4. Drury, Renfroe doing the damage. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) June 29, 2023

Seby is on fire, this time with a two-run single. It’s 11-5 now.

SEBY SUPREMACY BEGINS — missy (@messycarroll) June 29, 2023

Said it before Zavalas exists entirely to prank white sox fans… multi homer game again — Austin Guy (@Dzikhead) June 29, 2023

The White Sox have won!

In more important news tonight, the Chicago White Sox scored 10+ runs in a game for the first time since May 26 and actually won the game, too. — Michael Whitlow (@couldbelikemike) June 29, 2023